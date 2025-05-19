Oh, HONEY ... NO! Lefty Journo Tries Fact-Checking Trump Jr. on OBVIOUS Biden Joke and Becomes PUNCHLINE

Oh dear.
You know, if people on the Left had a sense of humor, these sorts of things wouldn't happen. Of course, Trump Jr. knows Jill Biden isn't an actual doctor ... we imagine he also knows there's no such thing as stage five cancer.
That's why it's ... wait for it ... a joke.
So really, her desperation to make him look stupid only made her look stupid.
Take a look:
Someone pls explain to Don Jr the difference between PhD and MD. pic.twitter.com/RmCEk6WltS— Olga Nesterova (@onestpress) May 19, 2025
Someone, please explain what a joke is to Olga.
This is one of the biggest self owns Ive seen😂😂Poor Olga has never seen sarcasm before.— Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) May 19, 2025
Liberals have ZERO sense of humor. 😂 https://t.co/O2z7nt8NLR
It is indeed impressive, and not in a good way.
Oh sweetheart— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 19, 2025
Yeah. YIIIIIIKES.
Has anyone ever explained "sarcasm" to you?— Nick Searcy, Actor/Director/Producer/Author (@yesnicksearcy) May 19, 2025
May 19, 2025
Hey, we remember that.
It was funny even then ... but for different reasons, of course.
You do realize that you are fact checking a joke. Right?— Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) May 19, 2025
We're not sure she realizes that.
Someone please explain to Olga the difference between sarcasm and sincerity.— Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) May 19, 2025
Also, she has an EdD, not a PhD.
Otherwise, great tweet!
Recommended
Honestly, we're shocked she's left it up.
============================================================
Related:
HUM(E)BLED: Brit Hume SHUTS Dems Claiming Trump's Tax Cuts Only Benefit the Rich DOWN As Only HE Can
Eat UP! Billy Baldwin Served Up a BRUTALLY Delish Plate of CROW After Trashing Trump Over Biden's Cancer
Well DAMN! Yashar Ali Uses Jake Tapper Book to Slam 2-Faced Dem Shaming OTHER Dems for Calling Biden OUT
WHOA: You KNOW David Axelrod Stepped In It SHAMING People Over Biden When Chris Cillizza Calls Him OUT
GIRD YOUR LOINS! Amy Curtis Goes OFF In SAVAGE Thread About Nags Insisting We Leave the Biden's ALONE
============================================================
Join the conversation as a VIP Member