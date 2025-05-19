Oh, HONEY ... NO! Lefty Journo Tries Fact-Checking Trump Jr. on OBVIOUS Biden Joke and Becomes PUNCHLINE

Oh dear.

You know, if people on the Left had a sense of humor, these sorts of things wouldn't happen. Of course, Trump Jr. knows Jill Biden isn't an actual doctor ... we imagine he also knows there's no such thing as stage five cancer.

That's why it's ... wait for it ... a joke.

So really, her desperation to make him look stupid only made her look stupid.

Take a look:

Someone pls explain to Don Jr the difference between PhD and MD. pic.twitter.com/RmCEk6WltS — Olga Nesterova (@onestpress) May 19, 2025

Someone, please explain what a joke is to Olga.

This is one of the biggest self owns Ive seen😂😂Poor Olga has never seen sarcasm before.



Liberals have ZERO sense of humor. 😂 https://t.co/O2z7nt8NLR — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) May 19, 2025

It is indeed impressive, and not in a good way.

Oh sweetheart — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 19, 2025

Yeah. YIIIIIIKES.

Has anyone ever explained "sarcasm" to you? — Nick Searcy, Actor/Director/Producer/Author (@yesnicksearcy) May 19, 2025

Hey, we remember that.

It was funny even then ... but for different reasons, of course.

You do realize that you are fact checking a joke. Right? — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) May 19, 2025

We're not sure she realizes that.

Someone please explain to Olga the difference between sarcasm and sincerity.



Also, she has an EdD, not a PhD.



Otherwise, great tweet! — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) May 19, 2025

Honestly, we're shocked she's left it up.

