Oh, HONEY ... NO! Lefty Journo Tries Fact-Checking Trump Jr. on OBVIOUS Biden Joke and Becomes PUNCHLINE

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:40 PM on May 19, 2025
Twitchy

Oh dear.

You know, if people on the Left had a sense of humor, these sorts of things wouldn't happen. Of course, Trump Jr. knows Jill Biden isn't an actual doctor ... we imagine he also knows there's no such thing as stage five cancer.

That's why it's ... wait for it ... a joke.

So really, her desperation to make him look stupid only made her look stupid.

Take a look:

Someone, please explain what a joke is to Olga.

It is indeed impressive, and not in a good way.

Yeah. YIIIIIIKES.

Hey, we remember that.

It was funny even then ... but for different reasons, of course.

We're not sure she realizes that.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Honestly, we're shocked she's left it up.

