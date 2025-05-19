If Dems Thought Biden's Cancer News Would Alter Cover-Up Discourse, Replies to His Post Prove Them WRONG

If the Democrats thought announcing Joe Biden has a pretty advanced, aggressive form of prostate cancer was going to garner them sympathy and stop discussion about their cover-up of Biden's health issues, HOO BOY, they were wrong.

The news of Biden's cancer broke yesterday, including that it has metastasized to the bone, and it only makes the scandal that much worse.

Today, Joe Biden 'spoke out' about the diagnosis, via post on X, and people are mad at the lie perpetuated on the American people:

Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support. pic.twitter.com/oSS1vGIiwU — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 19, 2025

And understandably so:

During the pandemic, politicians like you prevented me from being at my late wife's side as she was losing her battle with cancer while you all attended the "super spreader" George Floyd memorial. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) May 19, 2025

So many people were stopped from seeing their dying loved ones.

Floyd had three funerals.

You lied and said you would cure it in your presidency. https://t.co/YmAaCeDcSK — Joey Mannarino 🇺🇸 (@JoeyMannarinoUS) May 19, 2025

Yep.

Sending prayers for a recovery from whatever ails you, because, sadly, it’s impossible to know what’s true and what isn’t with you.

Truth is, you’ve destroyed trust like no one before you.

The motives and capabilities of our intel agencies have been sullied as representatives… — SoylentGreenIsPeople (@Rarely_Wrong) May 19, 2025

No one will trust the government again, and any time the Democrats scream 'cover-up' and 'scandal,' it'll fall on deaf ears.

Joe Biden did not write this post, he’s incapable of stringing a sentence together. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 19, 2025

He did not.

Joe Biden’s presidency was a cancer on America.



Jill Biden covered up his physical decline.



I hope Joe gets better. — Cryptid Politics 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) May 19, 2025

They still need to answer questions about all of this.

When did Joe Biden first know he had prostate cancer? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 19, 2025

We deserve to know.

Jill abused and betrayed you, in front of the entire world. — The Flag Guy (@TheFlagGuy_) May 19, 2025

Yes. Yes, she did.

You knew for years and lied to us, just like you lied about your cognitive issues, so desperate you were for power.

So who was actually running the White House? https://t.co/zW1a1IXTAF — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 19, 2025

They don't get to sweep this under the rug.

Bro 100% had cancer and no one told him https://t.co/Veagt75YUK — Mike (@mchirich3634) May 19, 2025

Would any of us be surprised by this?

This is the reason DT is President right now. He should have not ran for reelection and allowed democrats to pick a candidate who could win, instead he let his ego get the best of him and here we are. https://t.co/5B1w0sAsFY — The Great Gooner !!! (@dgrtgooner) May 19, 2025

No, this is the fault of the people pushing Joe -- who is clearly cognitive unwell -- to run.

The media told us he was sharp as a tack and healthy as a horse 6 months ago. If 2020-2022 taught you nothing, hopefully this opened your eyes. https://t.co/SVBiuDvJou — PATCH (@PATCHnHrd) May 19, 2025

It sure has.

Biden should have posted this tweet in 2022 when he was probably still capable of writing it and when he already knew about the cancer. https://t.co/Yfmh28cu4W — Political Sock (@politicalsock) May 19, 2025

But then he might have lost the election.

Oh. Wait.

