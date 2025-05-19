Taylor Lorenz Calls the US and Israel Two of the Most Evil Countries
If Dems Thought Biden's Cancer News Would Alter Cover-Up Discourse, Replies to His Post Prove Them WRONG

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on May 19, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

If the Democrats thought announcing Joe Biden has a pretty advanced, aggressive form of prostate cancer was going to garner them sympathy and stop discussion about their cover-up of Biden's health issues, HOO BOY, they were wrong.

Advertisement

The news of Biden's cancer broke yesterday, including that it has metastasized to the bone, and it only makes the scandal that much worse.

Today, Joe Biden 'spoke out' about the diagnosis, via post on X, and people are mad at the lie perpetuated on the American people:

And understandably so:

So many people were stopped from seeing their dying loved ones.

Floyd had three funerals.

Yep.

Advertisement

No one will trust the government again, and any time the Democrats scream 'cover-up' and 'scandal,' it'll fall on deaf ears.

He did not.

They still need to answer questions about all of this.

We deserve to know.

Yes. Yes, she did.

They don't get to sweep this under the rug.

Would any of us be surprised by this?

Advertisement

No, this is the fault of the people pushing Joe -- who is clearly cognitive unwell -- to run.

It sure has.

But then he might have lost the election.

Oh. Wait.

