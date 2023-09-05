Glenn Greenwald gets WAY too honest about what Democrats REALLY stand for and Lefty just can't DEAL

Glenn Greenwald seems to be an almost constant source of material for Twitchy, not just because of his awesome reporting and information, but from the freak-outs and meltdowns his honesty causes on the Left.

The top 2 priorities of CIA and the US Security State:



1) Infinitely prolong the war in Ukraine to weaken Russia.



2) Control online political speech to banish dissent.



The liberal-left overwhelmingly supports both. The few who oppose both, like @CornelWest, are demonized. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 4, 2023

The Democratic Party is the party of:



* CIA/FBI;



* the union of state and corporate power to censor the internet;



* neoconservatives and neoconservatism;



* servitude to the corporate class at the expense of the working class.



* deranged disinformation campaigns: pic.twitter.com/RZONDcVBDI — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 4, 2023

My how far Glenn Greenwald has fallen from rogue journalist exposing the PRISM program to dem-hating, far-right influencer. It makes absolutely no sense unless powerful, wealthy right wingers have tucked him into their pockets. An incredible legacy ripped apart by hateful bias. — The Rational Raven (@Rational_Raven) September 4, 2023

Which of the views and causes I advocated in these tweets are ones I wasn't advocating 10 years ago?



Since you mentioned the Snowden reporting: maybe you didn't realize it at the time, but that also was grounded in the view that the US Security State was menacing and dangerous. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 4, 2023

There’s far too many examples to cover in a tweet but c’mon, you weren’t this ultra-biased, dem-hating hack 10 years ago. Even the most casual reader could see that your lopsided call outs of misinformation and abuse of power is *extremely* suspect. — The Rational Raven (@Rational_Raven) September 4, 2023

LOL. How convenient that there are just way too many examples for you to pick a few to substantiate your claim. Just give me 2 or 3 examples (with citations) of views I endorsed then that I now repudiate.



Harsh criticisms of the Dem Party were always central to my worldview. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 4, 2023

From mommy and daddy’s basement, this pile of non-rational gibberish considers any journalism that doesn’t blindly agree with and support the Neoliberal Democratic establishment as ‘not hard hitting journalism.’ Disagreeing is heresy, you lose your Lib card!@ggreenwald https://t.co/WNoOOOlL2G — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) September 5, 2023

