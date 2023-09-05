Glenn Greenwald gets WAY too honest about what Democrats REALLY stand for and Lefty just can't DEAL

Sharyl Attkisson uses DOCTOR Jill Biden catching COVID to DROP media/Lefty/Branch Covidian...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:08 AM on September 05, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

Glenn Greenwald seems to be an almost constant source of material for Twitchy, not just because of his awesome reporting and information, but from the freak-outs and meltdowns his honesty causes on the Left.

Guess there is some truth to the old saying, 'the truth hurts.'

Case in point:

Sounds like our pals on the Left, yes?

He continued:

Nailed it.

Which is probably why this account got all sorts of fussy with Glenn. Notice, they don't argue the points he made, they just go after his person.

Sam J.

Yikes, dude.

Tell us you're totally butt-hurt without telling us you're totally butt-hurt.

Absolutely a fair question.

Without a fair answer, of course.

Convenient.

Glenn did a great job defending himself (and making the little troll look stupid), but we also totally love this assist from Rob Schneider:

Disagreeing is heresy, you lose your Lib card!

Ain't that the truth?

***

