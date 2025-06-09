Ed Morrissey Breaks Out the Puppets and CRAYONS Schooling POLITICO's Jonathan Martin on Peaceful Protests

Ed Morrissey has got to be one of the most informed and pleasant people on X, which says a lot when he's surrounded by garbage accounts spewing garbage content. That being said, when he gets challenged on an idea, he's more than willing to defend himself.

Politely, of course.

It all started here:

Ho-Hum, Nothing to See Except 'Lawful' Angelenos Attempting to Murder Cops; Dem Govs Endorse!



There is no other way to describe this activity than an insurrection. https://t.co/v1luvv0Z2m — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) June 9, 2025

Ho-Hum, indeed.

Nothing but peaceful protests for as far as the eye can see.

Morrissey follows up with this:

Don't expect to see too many of these scenes in the Protection Racket Media's coverage of the "mostly lawful" riots in Los Angeles. Having pro-Hamas agitators commit attempted mass murder on Los Angeles police officers kinda harshes the Leftist storyline, no? https://t.co/W7fB9dQbvE — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) June 9, 2025

Protection Racket Media.

Booyah.

That's exactly who and what the mainstream media have become: focusing their efforts on pushing a narrative rather than presenting the reality of a situation. Politico's Jonathan Martin decided to chime in at this point:

Any other possibilities between the entire city is on fire or these are merely peaceful protests ? That allowed — or we gotta live by these infantile rules https://t.co/jQm5njspdm — Jonathan Martin (@jmart) June 9, 2025

Infantile rules?

Dude.

Bro.

We did not invent these infantile rules. That would be you guys.

Morrissey fired back:

I'd settle for the media to stop pretending these haven't been violent from the beginning. And I never said the entire city was on fire, Jonathan. Maybe you can lend that straw man to the rioters as kindling, eh? https://t.co/XKYVl1JwUP — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) June 9, 2025

And boom.

We've checked Martin's timeline, and right now, it's nothing but crickets on this post.

Shocker.

