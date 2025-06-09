JD Vance to Gavin Newsom: ‘Do Your Job’
Talking Trump, Men in Women's Sports, and More With Real Housewife Annemarie Wiley
'It's Coming'! US Attorney In L.A. Has a MAJOR Wake-Up Call for Newsom,...
President Trump Slams Gavin Newsom: 'His Primary Crime Is Running for Governor'
Wigging Out: Maxine Waters Says There’s No Violence in LA and If We...
Oh No They DI'INT! Dept. of Defense Shuts Jasmine Crockett DOWN for Lying...
Gavin Newsom Dared 'Tough Guy' Tom Homan to Arrest Him and Is Now...
VIP
Such a TOLERANT and Kind Liberal: Tool-Bag Says He'll Side with Shooter when...
LA Scanner X Account Just Got WORSE - So Much Worse In Fact...
Supercut: Every Time Democrats Called the Los Angeles Riots 'Peaceful'
JD Vance Puts 'the Logic of Newsom and His Stooges' Into Baffling Perspective
Eric Swalwell So BADLY Wants to Be Trump That He's Stealing His Old...
Anti-Trump Menswear Guy Openly Admits He's In the US Illegally and JD Vance's...
Dems & Media Collapse: 'Peaceful' Riot Narrative Crumbles!

Ed Morrissey Breaks Out the Puppets and CRAYONS Schooling POLITICO's Jonathan Martin on Peaceful Protests

Sam J.
Sam J. | 4:10 PM on June 09, 2025
Twitchy

Ed Morrissey has got to be one of the most informed and pleasant people on X, which says a lot when he's surrounded by garbage accounts spewing garbage content. That being said, when he gets challenged on an idea, he's more than willing to defend himself.

Advertisement

Politely, of course.

It all started here:

Ho-Hum, indeed.

Nothing but peaceful protests for as far as the eye can see.

Morrissey follows up with this:

Protection Racket Media.

Booyah.

That's exactly who and what the mainstream media have become: focusing their efforts on pushing a narrative rather than presenting the reality of a situation. Politico's Jonathan Martin decided to chime in at this point:

Infantile rules? 

Dude. 

Bro.

We did not invent these infantile rules. That would be you guys.

Morrissey fired back:

Recommended

'It's Coming'! US Attorney In L.A. Has a MAJOR Wake-Up Call for Newsom, Bass and Rioters
Doug P.
Advertisement

And boom.

We've checked Martin's timeline, and right now, it's nothing but crickets on this post.

Shocker.

============================================================

Related:

Oh No They DI'INT! Dept. of Defense Shuts Jasmine Crockett DOWN for Lying About Trump Deporting Citizens

Such a TOLERANT and Kind Liberal: Tool-Bag Says He'll Side with Shooter when ICE Agents Get Shot

Eric Swalwell So BADLY Wants to Be Trump That He's Stealing His Old TWEETS to Post About the LA Riots

Anti-Trump Menswear Guy Openly Admits He's In the US Illegally and JD Vance's Response Is Comedy GOLD

So, ABOUT That INFAMOUS Pic of Motorcyclist Holding the Mexican Flag? GUESS Who He is and Where He's BEEN

============================================================

Tags: HAMAS LOS ANGELES PROTECTION RACKET MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'It's Coming'! US Attorney In L.A. Has a MAJOR Wake-Up Call for Newsom, Bass and Rioters
Doug P.
Anti-Trump Menswear Guy Openly Admits He's In the US Illegally and JD Vance's Response Is Comedy GOLD
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
JD Vance to Gavin Newsom: ‘Do Your Job’
Brett T.
Oh No They DI'INT! Dept. of Defense Shuts Jasmine Crockett DOWN for Lying About Trump Deporting Citizens
Sam J.
So, ABOUT That INFAMOUS Pic of Motorcyclist Holding the Mexican Flag? GUESS Who He Is and Where He's BEEN
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'It's Coming'! US Attorney In L.A. Has a MAJOR Wake-Up Call for Newsom, Bass and Rioters Doug P.
Advertisement