'Big fat full STOP': Homosexuals GO OFF on blue check claiming anyone who says 'homosexual' is homophobic

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:00 AM on September 04, 2023
Meme/Twitchy

Self-described socialist, antifascist, and Guardian columnist, Owen Jones really stepped in it when he claimed anyone who describes gay people as 'homosexual' is homophobic.

Don't make that face, we didn't write it.

He did.

Ok, NOW you can make that face.

This did not go over well ... like at all.

But wait, there's MORE!

Damn, son.

Maybe Owen should rethink this?

We know he won't, he's too busy being super defensive because it was a stupid thing to post in the first place. Poor soul.

See?

Big mad.

Oof.

Tough crowd, Owen.

***

***

Tags: GAY HOMOPHOBIA HOMOSEXUALITY TRANS

