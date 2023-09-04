'Big fat full STOP': Homosexuals GO OFF on blue check claiming anyone who says 'homosexual' is homophobic

Self-described socialist, antifascist, and Guardian columnist, Owen Jones really stepped in it when he claimed anyone who describes gay people as 'homosexual' is homophobic.

Don't make that face, we didn't write it.

He did.

Again, someone who unironically describes gay people as 'homosexual' is almost certainly homophobic. — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) September 2, 2023

Ok, NOW you can make that face.

This did not go over well ... like at all.

Hi Owen.



I’m a homosexual.



Gay people are, by definition, homosexual, ie, same-sex attracted.



Big fat full stop.



And I mean that most un ironically, folks! pic.twitter.com/gtonzOgHVE — J. Dreyfus Esq & Master Hobbes (blue tick each) (@DreyfusJames) September 3, 2023

But wait, there's MORE!

Hi, @OwenJones84, homosexual man here. Gay people are literally homosexual. Just because trans individuals appropriate the label to treat their own dysphoria, it doesn’t mean they fall under the definition. That’s why they use the term ‘queer’. Because the terms ‘gay’ and… pic.twitter.com/C5zSM5fXxN — CAMILLE PAGLIA STAN ✨DELETED AT 17.1K (@Provokatov) September 3, 2023

I hate to break it you, @OwenJones84, but you, like me, are a homosexual.

There are people in the world with REAL problems.

Their problems do not include nouns, pronouns, or grammar in any sense.

They're impoverished, lonely, homeless, they've been abused, they're refugees or are… https://t.co/g7Ua4RqM3W — John Boyne (@JohnBoyneBooks) September 3, 2023

Damn, son.

"Homosexual" (along with "heterosexual") was created by a gay man. I'm proud to say that I am a homosexual. pic.twitter.com/nFajrfhpEz — Joseph Jones (@JoeGayHistorian) September 3, 2023

Homosexual is an accurate term. — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) September 3, 2023

Actually I’m a homosexual. Wanna run that by me again? https://t.co/vNujCjVUAp — 🇨🇦 Jack (@JackDan110) September 3, 2023

Maybe Owen should rethink this?

We know he won't, he's too busy being super defensive because it was a stupid thing to post in the first place. Poor soul.

You are the stupidest people on the internet, unable to understand even the very basics of the linguistic evolution of your own language even as you cosplay as English patriots — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) September 4, 2023

See?

Big mad.

Homosexual and gay are synonymous. WTF? 🤦🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/F9q2yy3IqP — Zelda A. Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) September 4, 2023

🌈 I’m a homosexual woman 🏳️‍🌈

🌈 I’m a same-sex attracted woman 🏳️‍🌈

🌈 I’m an adult human female solely attracted to adult human females 🏳️‍🌈

🌈 I’m a lesbian & men are not 🏳️‍🌈

🌈 I’m a woman & transwomen are men 🏳️‍🌈

😱 Owen Jones is an increasingly desperate misogynist homophobe 😱 https://t.co/1nP4tYYDGz — Avocado 🥑 of Wrath 41318 #KPSS #WORIADS (@WrathQueenof) September 3, 2023

Oof.

Tough crowd, Owen.

