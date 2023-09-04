Mass. governor calls up Nat'l Guard to 'cope with migrants' (border insecurity backfire...
Glenn Greenwald proves what a FRAUD Rachel Maddow IS in receipt-filled thread on her COVID 'reporting'

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:05 AM on September 04, 2023

There are few things we like more than watching Rachel Maddow getting dragged for being a lying, two-faced, tool bag HOWEVER, watching Glenn Greenwald do the dragging in a thread?

Makes it all the sweeter.

Glenn was good enough to remind us all about Maddow's reporting (is that what she does, reporting?) on COVID and what a hot mess of a dumpster fire it really was. Then again, her reporting is never really good ... didn't a judge determine she's for entertainment purposes only or something?

Take a look at this:

Funny how that worked out.

And not funny 'haha,' more like funny' that's a load of BS'.

Mainstream media suck.

Sorry, not even sorry for saying so.

Awwww yes.

Good times, Rachel. Lie after lie ... and how many people got sick? Hurt? Even died? 

And not a single consequence for any of them.

Think it's safe to say she's just a fake.

***

