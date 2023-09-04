Glenn Greenwald proves what a FRAUD Rachel Maddow IS in receipt-filled thread on her COVID 'reporting'

There are few things we like more than watching Rachel Maddow getting dragged for being a lying, two-faced, tool bag HOWEVER, watching Glenn Greenwald do the dragging in a thread?

Makes it all the sweeter.

Glenn was good enough to remind us all about Maddow's reporting (is that what she does, reporting?) on COVID and what a hot mess of a dumpster fire it really was. Then again, her reporting is never really good ... didn't a judge determine she's for entertainment purposes only or something?

Take a look at this:

Here was Rachel Maddow, on national TV on NBC at the start of the COVID pandemic, instructing everyone not to wear masks -- masks were not just unhelpful but harmful for those without COVID symptoms. This was what Fauci said.



A month later, saying this was prohibited online: https://t.co/QZzhyhbFGq — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 3, 2023

Funny how that worked out.

And not funny 'haha,' more like funny' that's a load of BS'.

If there's one clear lesson from history, it's that no power with the power to decree Truth and Falsity, to the point that dissent from their decrees is criminalized or even banned.



It's particularly true of US media elites, who have endorsed every destructive lie for 20 years. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 3, 2023

Mainstream media suck.

Sorry, not even sorry for saying so.

And here is the now-notorious video of Maddow claiming the COVID vaccine leaves no chance to contract or transmit the virus.



This is why it's immoral to ban dissent from elite proclamations: they are often wrong even when well-intentioned, let alone when abusing power: pic.twitter.com/Unkbz8Y6fU — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 3, 2023

Awwww yes.

Good times, Rachel. Lie after lie ... and how many people got sick? Hurt? Even died?

And not a single consequence for any of them.

So she is a fake journalist AND a fake doctor. — J.C. (@jcdav) September 3, 2023

Think it's safe to say she's just a fake.

***

***

