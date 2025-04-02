Silver Lining Losers: Jake Tapper and Dana Bash Try to Mine Victory from...
Cory Booker’s Record 25 Hour Filibuster Overshadowed by Dem Party’s All-Time Low 21%...
Sinking Fast: Polling Shows Democrat Party Plummeting to Lowest Approval Rating Ever (and...
VIP
Woman Claims MAGA Woke the Beast, Promises Woke 2.0
Mixed Bag: Republicans Lose Wisconsin Supreme Court Race but Get Surprising Voter ID...
TIME: Marie Le Pen’s Conviction Was a Good Day for French Democracy
Rep. Pramilla Jayapal Launches ’Resistance Labs’ to Be 'Street Ready' to Fight Trump
Decision Desk HQ Projects Susan Crawford to Win Wisconsin Supreme Court Seat
Sam Stein: Absolute BLOODBATH at HHS/NIH/CDC
Tilting at Windmills: Crockett and Company Are Trying to Save Women From the...
Claire McCaskill Says Pete Hegseth is Embarrassing and the Troops Know It
VIP
While We're Abolishing DEI, Let's Do Away With Helicopter Parenting Other People's Kids,...
Judge Blocks Administration From Revoking Temporary Protected Status of 350,000 Venezuelan...
BREAKING: Republican Randy Fine Wins Florida's 6th Congressional District

Scott Jennings Has Advice for GOP While Shooting Down CNN Guest’s Theory MAGA Just Voted Dem

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:58 AM on April 02, 2025
Twitchy

Special elections Tuesday in Florida kept two House seats in the Republican column. Once those elections are certified and the winners sworn in that will give Republicans a slim 220 to 213 majority in the House of Representatives. Two seats vacated due to the deaths of Democrat representatives have not been filled. Scott Jennings has some words of wisdom for Republicans sweating the thin margin.

Advertisement

Here he is. (WATCH)

The GOP needs to do more to get its voters engaged in all elections.

The Democrats’ Wisconsin Supreme Court win has one commenter engaging in some wishful thinking.

The Dems’ foot soldiers are not going to tone down their violence. Neither are Democrat leaders going to condemn it.

Some posters believe the Republican Party likes that their majority is fragile and vulnerable.

Recommended

Sinking Fast: Polling Shows Democrat Party Plummeting to Lowest Approval Rating Ever (and We Love It!)
Warren Squire
Advertisement

If history is any guide, the GOP is going to continue to be docile when it comes to winning elections. It’s going to be up to unconventional MAGA outsiders like Scot Presler and Elon Musk to fire up voters. Those two should assume the GOP will offer no help. They need to get started early next time instead of being late to the game like in Wisconsin’s Supreme Court election.

Tags: CNN DONALD TRUMP ELECTION FLORIDA SUPREME COURT VOTERS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sinking Fast: Polling Shows Democrat Party Plummeting to Lowest Approval Rating Ever (and We Love It!)
Warren Squire
Silver Lining Losers: Jake Tapper and Dana Bash Try to Mine Victory from Democrat Losses in Florida
Warren Squire
Sam Stein: Absolute BLOODBATH at HHS/NIH/CDC
Brett T.
THIS! Sen. John Kennedy Throws YUGE Wrench Into Fed. District Courts Trying to BLOCK Trump Admin (Watch)
Sam J.
Cory Booker’s Record 25 Hour Filibuster Overshadowed by Dem Party’s All-Time Low 21% Approval Rating
Warren Squire
Abby Phillip Tries Talking DOWN to Scott Jennings About Illegals Like He's a TODDLER and YEAH No (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Sinking Fast: Polling Shows Democrat Party Plummeting to Lowest Approval Rating Ever (and We Love It!) Warren Squire
Advertisement