Scott Jennings Has Advice for GOP While Shooting Down CNN Guest’s Theory MAGA Just Voted Dem

Special elections Tuesday in Florida kept two House seats in the Republican column. Once those elections are certified and the winners sworn in that will give Republicans a slim 220 to 213 majority in the House of Representatives. Two seats vacated due to the deaths of Democrat representatives have not been filled. Scott Jennings has some words of wisdom for Republicans sweating the thin margin.

Advertisement

Here he is. (WATCH)

🚨Scott Jennings' advice to Republicans holding a thin margin in the House:



"Eat healthy, get on your treadmill, try not to die."



“Because it‘s thin margins. But the Republicans, I think, are going to hold this thin margin and hopefully hold it long enough to get Donald Trump‘s… pic.twitter.com/JEgZg5Ees0 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 2, 2025

Scott is right and also funny — Joe T ⌘ (@BryptoJoe) April 2, 2025

He’s also right about the low-propensity voters issue Republicans have — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 2, 2025

The GOP needs to do more to get its voters engaged in all elections.

The Democrats’ Wisconsin Supreme Court win has one commenter engaging in some wishful thinking.

Maybe since the Dems won tonight they'll stop burning Tesla's🤐🤐🤐 — Laura W (@Laura_LotusMS) April 2, 2025

That’s not going to stop until either Elon calls it quits or the funding networks are dismantled



Neither of which are likely happening anytime soon — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 2, 2025

The Dems’ foot soldiers are not going to tone down their violence. Neither are Democrat leaders going to condemn it.

Some posters believe the Republican Party likes that their majority is fragile and vulnerable.

Scott is right. The GOP is incapable of pulling off what Nancy Pelosi did — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) April 2, 2025

The House GOP is busy shooting itself in the foot.



Again. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 2, 2025

As usual. — Melissa Stento 🇺🇸 (@MelissaStento) April 2, 2025

I don’t think most of the GOP wants anything more than a slim margin.



Most are weak, Uniparty sell-outs, who just want to be able to say “our hands were tied”. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) April 2, 2025

Good luck. They aren’t even trying.

Living up to their last twenty years legacy “The Worthless GOP”. — Cicero (@mthjwbgs) April 2, 2025

If history is any guide, the GOP is going to continue to be docile when it comes to winning elections. It’s going to be up to unconventional MAGA outsiders like Scot Presler and Elon Musk to fire up voters. Those two should assume the GOP will offer no help. They need to get started early next time instead of being late to the game like in Wisconsin’s Supreme Court election.