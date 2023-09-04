Biden tells his biggest DOOZY yet about being homeless (no really) and HOO BOY that's a lotta backfire

This may be Biden's biggest lie yet.

Forget how his Corvette and cat almost burned up in a 20-minute kitchen fire ... this goes even beyond that.

Joe says he's homeless.

No, really.

There are approximately 30,000 homeless veterans in the United States.



But Joe Biden, who has two homes, plus the White House, says he has no where to go.



Maybe he meant the lights are on but nobody is home in his own head? That sort of homeless? Surely even he realizes how privileged he is, right?

Ok, he probably doesn't realize what planet he's on but still.

What a ridiculous thing to say, and what a desperate excuse for someone always on vacation.

From AP News:

There may be no place like home but President Joe Biden says he cannot go to his. Unprompted, Biden approached reporters Sunday in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, after he went to Mass at St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church to say he was not on vacation. “I have no home to go to,” said Biden, who lives at the White House on weekdays and spends most weekends in Delaware, where he has two homes.

Even the AP is calling him out. Not good, Joseph.

That must be the issue…



Nowhere else to go but vacation.



Explains a lot. — Levi Anthony (@levi_anth0ny) September 4, 2023

Homeless. Forced to lounge around on beaches near and far ... the horror.

What a joke this guy is.

***

***

