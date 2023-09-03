Bill Maher gets BRUTALLY honest about liberalism FAILING Black Americans on Joe Rogan and DAMN (watch)

It's been fascinating watching Bill Maher have various moments of self-actualization when it comes to liberalism and what a travesty it's turned into. Progressives really have ruined what it means to be a liberal - heck, we've stopped calling them liberals and started calling them Lefties/Socialists and even Communists in some instances because they haven't been liberal since before 2008.

Bill was on with Joe Rogan talking about violence and how it impacts Black Americans ... and their conversation was insightful.

Bigly.

Watch:

.@BillMaher: "Murders have been happening in Chicago among the African American community for far too long and not really reported in the way they should be. It's amazing how black lives don't seem to matter when they are taken by black lives."@JoeRogan: "Austin defunded the… pic.twitter.com/HZS5vgcKRy — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) September 2, 2023

As highlighted by Kanekoa, from Bill Maher:

Liberalism was never shoplifting is progressive. And we weren't interested in legalizing shoplifting, but after the George Floyd murder and riots, there was a movement to disband a lot of the police... And what happened was, of course, crime went up in certain areas, and a lot of the officers who were fired or let go, were hired as private security by the rich people, and their neighborhoods stayed safe. That wasn't exactly a victory for Liberalism.

What he said.

Maher can see the writing on the wall.

True — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 3, 2023

Seems Elon Musk can see it as well. But we knew that several months ago when he bought Twitter.

Maybe the left will care now? We've all been saying this for so long and been called racist for it https://t.co/Ysa6fuqCgV — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) September 3, 2023

Eh.

We're not holding our breath.

