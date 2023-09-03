PLOT TWIST: Newest group of Florida Nazis are BIG Joe Biden fans annnd...
OOPSIE! Techno Fog shows Fani Willis is GUILTY of the same conduct she's...
So many vacations, so LITTLE time! Biden's excuse for NOT visiting East Palestine,...
Oh honey, NO! Community Notes WRECKS Nina Turner for race-baiting over T'Kiya Young's...
MSNBC panel says Joe Biden is decent in ways the GOP 'could never...
Rebekah Jones offers counseling to teenager ATTACKED by Ron DeSantis
Biden blasted for saying 'Nobody intelligent can deny the impact of the climate...
CNN analyst Adam Kinzinger TORCHES Ron DeSantis for not meeting with President Biden
Dr. Jill and President Joe Biden meet with survivors of Hurricane Idalia
Let's talk about January 6 sentencing
Victor Shi says Ron DeSantis is 'truly evil & pathetic' for not meeting...
Volleyball player injured by trans player reflects back on progress at 1 year...
Harry Sisson: Texas Republicans are quite literally trying to trap pregnant women in...
'What the hell is THIS?' Social distancing appeared to be back in play...

Bill Maher gets BRUTALLY honest about liberalism FAILING Black Americans on Joe Rogan and DAMN (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:30 AM on September 03, 2023
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

It's been fascinating watching Bill Maher have various moments of self-actualization when it comes to liberalism and what a travesty it's turned into. Progressives really have ruined what it means to be a liberal - heck, we've stopped calling them liberals and started calling them Lefties/Socialists and even Communists in some instances because they haven't been liberal since before 2008.

Bill was on with Joe Rogan talking about violence and how it impacts Black Americans ... and their conversation was insightful.

Bigly.

Watch:

As highlighted by Kanekoa, from Bill Maher:

Liberalism was never shoplifting is progressive. And we weren't interested in legalizing shoplifting, but after the George Floyd murder and riots, there was a movement to disband a lot of the police... And what happened was, of course, crime went up in certain areas, and a lot of the officers who were fired or let go, were hired as private security by the rich people, and their neighborhoods stayed safe. That wasn't exactly a victory for Liberalism.

What he said.

Maher can see the writing on the wall. 

Seems Elon Musk can see it as well. But we knew that several months ago when he bought Twitter.

Recommended

OOPSIE! Techno Fog shows Fani Willis is GUILTY of the same conduct she's charged GA defendants with
Sam J.

Eh.

We're not holding our breath.

***

Related:

PLOT TWIST: Newest group of Florida Nazis are BIG Joe Biden fans annnd we can't stop laughing (watch)

OOPSIE! Techno Fog shows Fani Willis is GUILTY of the same conduct she's charged GA defendants with

So many vacations, so LITTLE time! Biden's excuse for NOT visiting East Palestine, Ohio goes SO wrong

Community Notes TROUNCES Nina Turner for claiming police shot Ta'Kiya Young merely for shoplifting

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: AMERICANS BILL MAHER BLACK JOE ROGAN LIBERALS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OOPSIE! Techno Fog shows Fani Willis is GUILTY of the same conduct she's charged GA defendants with
Sam J.
PLOT TWIST: Newest group of Florida Nazis are BIG Joe Biden fans annnd we can't stop laughing (watch)
Sam J.
Oh honey, NO! Community Notes WRECKS Nina Turner for race-baiting over T'Kiya Young's death
Sam J.
So many vacations, so LITTLE time! Biden's excuse for NOT visiting East Palestine, Ohio goes SO wrong
Sam J.
Biden blasted for saying 'Nobody intelligent can deny the impact of the climate crisis anymore'
FuzzyChimp
Rebekah Jones offers counseling to teenager ATTACKED by Ron DeSantis
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
OOPSIE! Techno Fog shows Fani Willis is GUILTY of the same conduct she's charged GA defendants with Sam J.