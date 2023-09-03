PLOT TWIST: Newest group of Florida Nazis are BIG Joe Biden fans annnd we can't stop laughing (watch)

This is ... weird.

Even a little hilarious.

Seems the newest groups of Nazis showing up in Florida are Biden supporters. Then again, probably the most well-known white supremacist in recent years, Richard Spencer, also became a Biden supporter so maybe we shouldn't be all that surprised with this.

Keep in mind, if this yahoo was giggling about how much he likes Trump, we'd call them bad actors or feds so that is likely still the case with them supporting Biden BUT it's still fun to point it out.

Watch this psycho:

Nazi group in Florida today say they support Joe Biden for 2024 election, and his policies to support Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/E0fSMUm4gt — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) September 3, 2023

And he probably wonders why he can't get a job.

NICE TRY, FEDS!

Ooh, the Feds have turned on Biden — Dr Lexie 🐓👩🏻‍🌾 PHD (@harleylexx) September 3, 2023

Heh.

So democrats are the white supremacists now?

I can't keep up I need a new score card — ❤Red❤ (@RedBlueTrue) September 3, 2023

Technically they were the first white supremacists but we digress (cue mouthbreathers screeching about the PARTIES SWITCHED PLACES).

These are paid actors. It's really disgusting. — STARR007🇺🇸 (@AMS0035) September 3, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA

This guy later that night in the mirror thinking he conned everyone. pic.twitter.com/QHoUpFdG5D — Paul Leavitt (@legitleavitt) September 3, 2023

ACTING!

Genius!

Hoo boy.

***

***

