Irony Alert: Wannabe Dolores Umbridge Nina Jankowicz Goes to Europe to Call US an 'Autocracy'

It had been a while since we had last heard from Nina Jankowicz, the worst Harry Potter fan in the world and the living embodiment of Dolores Umbridge, the evil Potter villain who hated when students spoke their minds and enjoyed torturing them to prevent them from doing so.

Unfortunately, in February, The Bulwark hired Jankowicz (because, of course, they did). Since then, the person whom the Biden administration had planned to run their own Ministry of Truth is starting to spew her bile once more.

A couple of weeks ago, Jankowicz -- who is perhaps the least self-aware person on the planet -- wrote an article for The Bulwark in which she claimed that conservatives are 'obsessed with censorship.'

(Yes, we know. Try not to roll your eyes ALL the way into the back of your head.)

But just writing for the laughingstock that is The Bulwark was never going to be enough for the would-be 'disinformation czar, so this week, she traveled across the pond to speak before the European Parliament. Ostensibly, Jankowicz was there to talk about Russian hybrid warfare, but her real purpose, obviously, was to trash the United States.

Watch (if you can stomach it):

Nina Jankowicz to the European Parliament: "Before I describe the details of Russia's recent online influence campaigns, I would like to call upon you to stand firm against another autocracy: The United States of America." pic.twitter.com/Q5HoSS21mg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 22, 2025

LOL. The United States is an 'autocracy.' That's rich coming from the woman who wanted to abolish the First Amendment and police everyone's speech like she was Kier Starmer's wet dream.

We're surprised she didn't call this country the Nazi States of America. Then again, we only have this short clip (and we apologize that it comes from another laughingstock, Aaron Rupar), so maybe she did that at another point in her testimony.

Democrats hate America.



This treasonous b***h is exactly who we are fighting against. https://t.co/j1x93FRf9B — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 22, 2025

Yes, she does hate America. But it's even more ironic that she went over to the EU to lecture about autocracies in a place where citizens' rights (and votes) are routinely canceled.

Just a reminder, after voters in France and the Netherlands voted down the EU constitution in 2005, all other nations’ referendums on the EU Constitution was cancelled and their leaders signed away their people’s autonomy anyway. https://t.co/rWM1LHau55 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) April 23, 2025

Oh, the irony.

But, of course, when snakes like Jankowicz talk about 'autocracies,' all she means is countries that don't vote the way she would like to force them to.

Really would have been more powerful if she delivered this to the tune of Les Mis. https://t.co/L5XnsdN2LN — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) April 22, 2025

HA.

Please don't remind us of Jankowicz's penchant for singing show tunes ... very creepily. She even called herself the Mary Poppins of Disinformation.

Did she sing her response?pic.twitter.com/a1LvpmMzc2 — The Doctor (@TennantRob) April 22, 2025

We're sorry for that, readers. But you know the rules. We had to see it again, so now you have to.

The crazy eyes. They ALWAYS have the crazy eyes.

This is who the Biden Administration tried to give a job with the power to censor American citizens and attack their free speech rights. https://t.co/oZVX3IRvlj — Rep. Darrell Issa (@repdarrellissa) April 22, 2025

It is terrifying how close the Biden administration got to making that happen.

We can laugh about it now, but we almost lost the right to laugh at her if she had gotten her way.

The surest way to know that someone is spreading disinformation is when they label themselves a "disinformation expert," à la this America-hating piece of lying filth. https://t.co/UXrZ81QONo — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) April 22, 2025

Projection, you know. It doesn't just happen in movie theaters.

A great reminder that liberals hate the First Amendment and want to censor and silence you. If they cannot use the federal government to shut you up, they will lobby the European Union to exert control of American platforms from abroad. https://t.co/tCItwuufvE — Bluesky Libs (@BlueskyLibs) April 22, 2025

The left will never hesitate to take the side of anyone against America. This is patently obvious by now.

Haha. The disinformation lady has no self awareness. When more than half the country approves of what is happening and the other side can only muster approval rates in the 20s, it’s not an autocracy, you’re just having a tantrum. — 𝔼𝕕 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝔾𝕣𝕖𝕒𝕥 𝕏 (@EdtheGreatX) April 22, 2025

Leftists also excel at unhinged tantrums.

She is soooo mad she didn't get to be the censorship queen- https://t.co/52N1wAjFRO — Usually Right (@normouspenis) April 22, 2025

Autocracy is when unelected DEI hires don’t censor the Internet https://t.co/TjwHEbFQxn — James Kirkpatrick (@VDAREJamesK) April 22, 2025

Arguing domestic politics at home is one thing. Going before a foreign legislature as an out-of-power former government official to trash the US is another. These people should never be allowed near power again https://t.co/2C8jUFGUCc — Matthew (@mcwebste) April 22, 2025

From your lips to God's ears ... we hope.

Don’t let her come back https://t.co/5c47Um5iJA — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 22, 2025

Now, THERE'S a good idea. Maybe we can divert her return flight and send her to CECOT.

On the other hand, even though El Salvador President Bukele is accepting some of the most violent, murderous terrorists and gang members into his prisons, we think that Jankovicz might be too evil even for him.

Unfortunately, unlike Jankowicz, we know that the Harry Potter universe is not real. Otherwise, we'd suggest she get sent to Azkaban, where she belongs.

