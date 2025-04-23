Irony Alert: Wannabe Dolores Umbridge Nina Jankowicz Goes to Europe to Call US an 'Autocracy'

VIP
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:00 AM on April 23, 2025
Twitchy

It had been a while since we had last heard from Nina Jankowicz, the worst Harry Potter fan in the world and the living embodiment of Dolores Umbridge, the evil Potter villain who hated when students spoke their minds and enjoyed torturing them to prevent them from doing so. 

Unfortunately, in February, The Bulwark hired Jankowicz (because, of course, they did). Since then, the person whom the Biden administration had planned to run their own Ministry of Truth is starting to spew her bile once more. 

A couple of weeks ago, Jankowicz -- who is perhaps the least self-aware person on the planet -- wrote an article for The Bulwark in which she claimed that conservatives are 'obsessed with censorship.'

(Yes, we know. Try not to roll your eyes ALL the way into the back of your head.)

But just writing for the laughingstock that is The Bulwark was never going to be enough for the would-be 'disinformation czar, so this week, she traveled across the pond to speak before the European Parliament. Ostensibly, Jankowicz was there to talk about Russian hybrid warfare, but her real purpose, obviously, was to trash the United States. 

Watch (if you can stomach it): 

LOL. The United States is an 'autocracy.' That's rich coming from the woman who wanted to abolish the First Amendment and police everyone's speech like she was Kier Starmer's wet dream. 

We're surprised she didn't call this country the Nazi States of America. Then again, we only have this short clip (and we apologize that it comes from another laughingstock, Aaron Rupar), so maybe she did that at another point in her testimony. 

Legacy of Lies: Scott Jennings Tells Abby Phillip Why Media Trust is Cratering but She Refuses to Listen
Warren Squire
Yes, she does hate America. But it's even more ironic that she went over to the EU to lecture about autocracies in a place where citizens' rights (and votes) are routinely canceled. 

Oh, the irony. 

But, of course, when snakes like Jankowicz talk about 'autocracies,' all she means is countries that don't vote the way she would like to force them to. 

HA. 

Please don't remind us of Jankowicz's penchant for singing show tunes ... very creepily. She even called herself the Mary Poppins of Disinformation. 

We're sorry for that, readers. But you know the rules. We had to see it again, so now you have to. 

The crazy eyes. They ALWAYS have the crazy eyes. 

It is terrifying how close the Biden administration got to making that happen. 

We can laugh about it now, but we almost lost the right to laugh at her if she had gotten her way. 

Projection, you know. It doesn't just happen in movie theaters. 

The left will never hesitate to take the side of anyone against America. This is patently obvious by now. 

Leftists also excel at unhinged tantrums.

From your lips to God's ears ... we hope. 

Now, THERE'S a good idea. Maybe we can divert her return flight and send her to CECOT. 

On the other hand, even though El Salvador President Bukele is accepting some of the most violent, murderous terrorists and gang members into his prisons, we think that Jankovicz might be too evil even for him. 

Unfortunately, unlike Jankowicz, we know that the Harry Potter universe is not real. Otherwise, we'd suggest she get sent to Azkaban, where she belongs. 

