Peak Irony: Crazy 'Disinformation' Czar Nina Jankowicz Pens Op-Ed About GOP 'Obsession' With Censorship

Our irony meter just broke.

Back in 2022, the Biden-Harris administration tried to foist a 'Disinformation Governance Board' (read: Ministry of Truth) on us. They picked crazy theater kid Nina Jankowicz to run the organization, and Jankowicz had big plans to censor the average American.

Her job lasted about five seconds because Americans have this awesome thing called the First Amendment and we bristle when some loony-eyed Karen tries to tell us what we can think and say on social media.

Earlier this year, Jankowicz returned like a bad burrito, this time writing for The Bulwark.

How's she doing over there? Let's check it out:

The Bulwark has gone full Orwell. pic.twitter.com/khtaz44nPy — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) April 9, 2025

Oh.

Oh no.

This writer waded into the sewage of her article to see what she wrote:

For the past four years, the Republican party has engaged in obsessive mythmaking about supposed collusion by Democrats, disinformation researchers, and the social media industry to suppress conservative viewpoints online. Reputable journalists have punctured holes in this narrative, showing how it is based on distortion and exaggeration. Academics, too, have looked into the question and found not a vast conspiracy aimed at censoring conservatives but a clear imbalance: right-wing users simply break social media platforms’ rules more frequently. These hearings have no real analytical or fact-finding purpose, but House Republicans have created an entire fictional universe around them, comprising two investigations, dozens of transcribed interviews and depositions, and subpoenas for reams of documents and emails from research institutions around the country. These actions have formed the basis of frivolous lawsuits and smear campaigns of which institutions large and small have struggled to bear the burden.

This requires that we overlook Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris, Margaret Brennan, and a slew of other Democrats decrying free speech and openly working to censor conservative websites and social media users.

Oh, it also requires we forget about the fact NINA JANKOWICZ WAS SUPPOSED TO BE THE DISINFORMATION CZAR and openly talked about letting blue checks 'edit tweets' and removing blue checks from people she deemed 'untrustworthy.'

She's a liar and a snake.

Gone? As in they haven't been there for a long while already? — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) April 9, 2025

Full-on Orwell.

Partisanship has become a type of warfare. And Democrats and progressives are losing; hence, their increasingly shrill takes. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) April 9, 2025

They're going to get more shrill and hysterical because 80%-plus of the country is not on their side.

Well…Scary Poppins, so…. — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) April 9, 2025

Hahahahahaha.

This writer laughed out loud at Scary Poppins.

Aw, the Bulwank hired Miss Disinformation to write for them. — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) April 9, 2025

To tell us Trump is a threat to free speech.

They're beyond parody.

Written by Biden's censor. Beautiful. — Your Disapproving Dad (@disapprover69) April 9, 2025

It really is *chef's kiss*, isn't it?

We couldn't make this up if we tried.

Always with the crazy eyes.

You know how I know there's no conservatives at the Bulwark?



Nobody resigned when they brought Nina Jankowicz in as a contributor. https://t.co/aU9mUxwdcr — RBe (@RBPundit) April 9, 2025

There are no conservatives at The Bulwark.

Trump exposed them all.

Everyday, I get down on my knees and I thank God for making my enemies so stupid https://t.co/8uNEbXI7O2 — Peter J. Flemings, Psy. D (@DrZersetzung) April 9, 2025

Amen.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.



Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.





