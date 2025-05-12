NBC News Announces It's Tracking the Price of Groceries to Monitor the Impact...
Dem Rep. Ro Khanna Is Shocked -- SHOCKED -- to Learn Progressive Education...
Massachusetts AWFLs Follow the Democratic Party's Lead In Harassing ICE Agents Just Doing...
President Trump Asks Reporter, 'You're ABC Fake News, Right?'
Rosie O'Donnell Reminds Us All She's INSANE and Awful As She Rants About...
First Batch of Afrikaner Refugees Arrives, Waving American Flags
CBS News Touts Bogus Expert Study That Just Happens to 'Prove' Climate Change...
Will Keir Starmer Be Arrested for Hate Crimes After Demanding Migrants Speak English...
Decline Is a Choice: Misbehaving Youth Have Gotten SO Out of Control One...
Townhall Media Is Hiring!
Sen. Mike Lee Points Out Simple Reason Lefty's List of Trump Admin 'Failures'...
We'd Like to Buy an OUCH: Watch As ALL THREE 'Wheel of Fortune'...
Last American-Israeli Hostage Released by Hamas
You'll Be NOT Shocked to Learn L.A. Families Are Being Forced to Sell...

Sen. Thom Tillis Says Jeanine Pirro Is a Great Choice by Trump

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on May 12, 2025
AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

Too little, too late, Sen. Thom Tillis. As Twitchy reported, MAGA World was not happy with the Republican Senator for single-handedly sinking the confirmation of President Trump's nominee for U.S. Attorney for D.C., Ed Martin, because Martin had served as an attorney for January 6 defendants. Country singer John Rich even composed an ode to Tillis. Tillis raised the danger that activist Judge Jeb Boasberg would be given the authority to choose the U.S. Attorney for D.C. With Martin's confirmation dead in the water because of Tillis, Trump instead nominated Judge Jeanine Pirro. Tillis posted that Pirro is a great choice.

Advertisement

No one wants your opinion, senator.

No, he's not.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

He really should have laid low and kept quiet. Expressing his approval of Pirro isn't fooling anyone. He's still getting primaried.

***

Tags: PRIMARY THOM TILLIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Dem Rep. Ro Khanna Is Shocked -- SHOCKED -- to Learn Progressive Education Is a Race to the Bottom
Amy Curtis
NBC News Announces It's Tracking the Price of Groceries to Monitor the Impact on Consumers
Brett T.
Massachusetts AWFLs Follow the Democratic Party's Lead In Harassing ICE Agents Just Doing Their JOBS
Amy Curtis
You'll Be NOT Shocked to Learn L.A. Families Are Being Forced to Sell Their Burnt Land Thanks to CA Dems
Amy Curtis
First Batch of Afrikaner Refugees Arrives, Waving American Flags
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement