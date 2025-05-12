Sen. Thom Tillis Says Jeanine Pirro Is a Great Choice by Trump

Too little, too late, Sen. Thom Tillis. As Twitchy reported, MAGA World was not happy with the Republican Senator for single-handedly sinking the confirmation of President Trump's nominee for U.S. Attorney for D.C., Ed Martin, because Martin had served as an attorney for January 6 defendants. Country singer John Rich even composed an ode to Tillis. Tillis raised the danger that activist Judge Jeb Boasberg would be given the authority to choose the U.S. Attorney for D.C. With Martin's confirmation dead in the water because of Tillis, Trump instead nominated Judge Jeanine Pirro. Tillis posted that Pirro is a great choice.

Jeanine Pirro has had a long and storied career as a prosecutor and she is a great choice by @POTUS to serve as U.S. Attorney for DC! — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) May 8, 2025

Read the room, Senator. You're going to be primaried. And I believe Trump will campaign against you. — Pam Besteder (@pambesteder) May 9, 2025

No one wants your opinion, senator.

We won’t forget what you did to Ed Martin.



I will help whoever primaries you, mark my words. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) May 9, 2025

I don't make the rules, senator. These are the facts: People are fuming and want to primary you. What will you do about it? — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 9, 2025

Your political career is over @SenThomTillis.



Start packing your bags. — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) May 9, 2025

Will you help Primary Out @SenThomTillis in 2026? — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) May 9, 2025

You're not fooling anyone, Tillis. — Albert Latham (@albert1776) May 9, 2025

No, he's not.

Sheesh. This is embarrassing. He’s faking it. Much like the wife of a @BulwarkOnline staffer.



Primary this toad .https://t.co/rRmUBsg9pm https://t.co/wHta0WDCiW — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 12, 2025

Ed Martin would have been a great choice too Thom. — Mrchrisg (@Mrchrisg210135) May 12, 2025

One of Thomas' aides must've showed him internal polling for next year's GOP Senate primary in North Carolina. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) May 9, 2025

Too late for sucking up and pretending you're on the team. — Mike Rivette (@mik29014) May 10, 2025

You should probably be quiet for a while. 😂 Ed Martin was a great choice, shame on you. — 🇺🇸Sheri (@SheriCarter18) May 9, 2025

He really should have laid low and kept quiet. Expressing his approval of Pirro isn't fooling anyone. He's still getting primaried.

