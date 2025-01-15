Is the Pope Catholic? No, We're Really Asking: Check Out What Pope Francis Said About Some Priests

'Is That a Joke?' Biden Asked If He or Trump Should Get Credit...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on January 15, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

A cursory look at history -- particularly the history of communism -- will show that one of the tactics of communists was to portray enemies of the state as mentally ill. Especially religious persons and clergy. By painting these people not as those of faith, but as insane, the communists sought to discredit them. 

Advertisement

So to see Pope Francis classify priests who celebrate the Latin Mass as having a 'mental imbalance' sure sounds like history repeating to us:

More from Lifesite:

Pope Francis has issued fresh criticism of devotees of the traditional Mass, accusing them of practicing “backwardism” and of “sectarian worldliness.”

“From a sociological point of view, it is interesting to consider the phenomenon of traditionalism, this ‘backwardism’ that regularly returns each century, this reference to a supposed perfect age that each time is another age,” Pope Francis commented.

The lines come as part of his recent wide-ranging memoir Hope released Tuesday in which the Pope renewed his oft-repeated criticisms of young Catholics devoted to the Latin Mass, styling them as “rigid.”

Wow. Just wow.

It's really a slap in the face.

Yep.

As this writer pointed out: this is what communists did to discredit the faithful. 

Exactly.

Jesuits gonna Jesuit.

And what has Vatican II wrought? Fewer Catholics, 'Catholics' like Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi, shuttered churches, a decline in faith.

We shudder to think what 'fully implemented' would do.

We'd like that rigid heretic back, please.

This. We want the mysterious. We want a religion that has tenets that mean something. This pope said he thinks hell is 'empty', which flies in the face of Catholic teaching and basic Christian theology.

Advertisement

When Vatican II was implemented, this writer's parish was gutted and the beautiful stained-glass windows smashed while women of the parish sobbed. So don't talk to her about 'rigid' and 'mental imbalance.'

Guys like Pope Francis brutally enforced Vatican II and keep trying to enforce it now.

Sounds scarily familiar.

Tags: CATHOLIC CATHOLIC CHURCH CATHOLICISM POPE POPE FRANCIS

