Is the Pope Catholic? No, We're Really Asking: Check Out What Pope Francis Said About Some Priests

A cursory look at history -- particularly the history of communism -- will show that one of the tactics of communists was to portray enemies of the state as mentally ill. Especially religious persons and clergy. By painting these people not as those of faith, but as insane, the communists sought to discredit them.

So to see Pope Francis classify priests who celebrate the Latin Mass as having a 'mental imbalance' sure sounds like history repeating to us:

Priests devoted to Latin Mass could have “mental imbalance, emotional deviation, behavioral difficulties,” said Pope Francis in his memoir Hope.



Full @LifeSite story: https://t.co/P5Cq9dsayF



He added: “rigidity is a daily heresy” & “we still need to fully implement Vatican II.” https://t.co/srPUlZjTp2 pic.twitter.com/IyDLEiAZ4h — Michael Haynes 🇻🇦 (@MLJHaynes) January 14, 2025

More from Lifesite:

Pope Francis has issued fresh criticism of devotees of the traditional Mass, accusing them of practicing “backwardism” and of “sectarian worldliness.” “From a sociological point of view, it is interesting to consider the phenomenon of traditionalism, this ‘backwardism’ that regularly returns each century, this reference to a supposed perfect age that each time is another age,” Pope Francis commented. The lines come as part of his recent wide-ranging memoir Hope released Tuesday in which the Pope renewed his oft-repeated criticisms of young Catholics devoted to the Latin Mass, styling them as “rigid.”

lol “Hope.” — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) January 14, 2025

It's really a slap in the face.

And if anyone would understand “mental imbalance, emotional deviation, behavioral difficulties” it’s this guy — Haz (@Michael_Haz) January 14, 2025

Socialists fear tradition because as long as people have a reference point they can't achieve their Year Zero nonsense. I've seen more mental imbalances and emotional deviations from Leftists in my own life than I have from people who are devoted to tradition. — John Rossomando ☦🇦🇫 🇹🇼 (@John_Rossomando) January 14, 2025

As this writer pointed out: this is what communists did to discredit the faithful.

Left: Bergoglio when he deals with holy priests who offer TLM

Right: Bergoglio when he deals with sick sex predators in Roman collars pic.twitter.com/OyjQcwwQna — Sylvester Kobe🍄 prays for the Holy Souls (@kobe_sylvester) January 14, 2025

Does Fr James Martin, SJ suffer from "mental imbalance, emotional deviation, behavioral difficulties"?



Bergoglio and Martin are very good buddies



Hmmm — The Big Easy Conservative (@BigEasyConserv) January 14, 2025

It’s been more that 50 years since Vatican II. It has already been fully implemented and we are already seeing its fruits. What does he mean by “fully implement”. You mean there’s more that has not been added by V2? Do we need a V3? — Nathaniel (@silverfortress_) January 14, 2025

And what has Vatican II wrought? Fewer Catholics, 'Catholics' like Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi, shuttered churches, a decline in faith.

We shudder to think what 'fully implemented' would do.

“What earlier generations held as sacred, remains sacred and great for us too, and it cannot be all of a sudden entirely forbidden or even considered harmful." According to Pope Francis, Pope Benedict was a rigid heretic. — allisonkay (@allisonkay618) January 14, 2025

We'd like that rigid heretic back, please.

Latin Mass is beautiful. It brings more people back to the church, because people want this feeling of mystery — Matthew Jama (@matthew_jama) January 14, 2025

This. We want the mysterious. We want a religion that has tenets that mean something. This pope said he thinks hell is 'empty', which flies in the face of Catholic teaching and basic Christian theology.

This reminds me of the refrain, “REAL communism has never been tried!”



Yes, Vatican II most certainly has been “implemented.” The council fathers went back to their dioceses and did in fact implement it. There aren’t any “V2 resistant” holdout dioceses. https://t.co/H0aCTx0dEP — Tridentine Brewing (@TridentineBrew) January 14, 2025

When Vatican II was implemented, this writer's parish was gutted and the beautiful stained-glass windows smashed while women of the parish sobbed. So don't talk to her about 'rigid' and 'mental imbalance.'

Guys like Pope Francis brutally enforced Vatican II and keep trying to enforce it now.

"Real Vatican II has never been tried."



Where have we heard something similar 🤔 https://t.co/vLkJk490s3 — 🇻🇦Bug Hall🌱 (@Bug_Hall) January 14, 2025

Sounds scarily familiar.