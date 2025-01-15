'Pure Savage!' GOP Rep Uses His Phone to Test Witness' Claim SSA Telework Improved Customer Service

The Covid pandemic started about five years ago, and the government adjusted accordingly when it comes to remote work, and it appears that many agencies don't want to return to normal. The Social Security Administration among them. As a matter of fact, the SSA recently extended their telework policy:

The Social Security Administration and its largest union last week finalized a deal to instill the agency’s current telework policy in the parties union contract until at least 2029, roiling Republicans intent on ending the practice. [...] Field office workers are allowed two days of telework per week, while most Office of Hearings Operations employees work between three and four days per week from home. Remote workers make up 1.3% of the agency's workforce. In an internal message to members last week that was ultimately shared on social media, AFGE SSA General Committee Spokesman Rich Couture thanked former Commissioner Martin O’Malley, who resigned last week in order to run for chairman of the Democratic National Committee, and stressed that the current telework policy is a key tool in the agency’s fight against attrition amid declining budgets and a 50-year staffing low.

Martin O'Malley was the SSA commissioner until recently, and in the press release he said the telework agreement would "secure the ability of the agency to serve the public" and was a "win for employees and the American public."

Today there was a House hearing that included testimony from O'Malley, and the telework agreement was a topic of discussion.

Commissioner O'Malley's collective bargaining agreement locked in telework policies for the Social Security Administration until 2029.



SSA already has an abysmal rate of in-person work, and there's zero evidence that teleworking increased its productivity. Taxpayers shouldn't… pic.twitter.com/jkjvj5oU0S — Rep. Scott Perry (@RepScottPerry) January 15, 2025

GOP Rep. Clay Higgins put the claim that telework has greatly improved the SSA's customer service to the test by taking out his phone and calling the number. Awkwardness ensued. Watch:

🔥🔥🔥



Rep. Clay Higgins (@RepClayHiggins) called the social security line during the hearing today.



He was still on hold after 1 HOUR & 28 MINUTES!



But Martin O’Malley said telework was increasing quality of care 🤔 pic.twitter.com/lTEZ0jSOZ3 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) January 15, 2025

Maybe 90 minutes or longer is considered not too bad of a wait time by government standards. It depends on what your definition of "improved service" is.

That’s a baller move right there. https://t.co/rXJG0gYShg — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 15, 2025

This is pure savage!! — RubyTubee (@rubytubee) January 15, 2025

Everyone can relate to this type of BS from government. Thank you congressman! https://t.co/YVI5DuRRIZ — GenX-Man (@GenxRB) January 15, 2025

Naturally O'Malley is running to be the next DNC Chairman.