Is the Pope Catholic? No, We're Really Asking: Check Out What Pope Francis...
'Is That a Joke?' Biden Asked If He or Trump Should Get Credit...
Ivy Beleaguered: J.D. Vance HUMILIATES Yale Professor Who Claims Pete Hegseth Will Destroy...
RFK Jr.'s Warning Heeded - FDA to Ban Cancer-Linked Red Dye No. 3...
The Stupid, It BURNS! Lefty Attacks Homeschooling, Proves HE'S the Dim Bulb Instead
Corrupt to the Core: Stacey Abrams Nonprofit Led by Ralph Warnock Admitted to...
DeSantis Takes Charge: Florida Gov Leads Charge with Groundbreaking Proposal to Back Trump...
BRUTAL: Adam Schiff Tried to Play the Part of Liz Cheney's Lawyer and...
The Party of Women! Rep. Pramila Jayapal Explains Why She Voted to Harm...
Pam Bondi Is Destroying Democrat Senators! They've Got Nothing!
Pam Bondi Helps Dem Sen. Mazie Hirono Make a Fool of Herself at...
Donald Trump Is Ready to Fight. So Are We.
Nice Try ... Dick: Pam Bondi BURIES Sen. Durbin Trying to Play 'Gotcha'...
Pam Bondi Delivers a Self-Awareness KO to Sen. Whitehouse About How the Justice...

'Pure Savage!' GOP Rep Uses His Phone to Test Witness' Claim SSA Telework Improved Customer Service

Doug P.  |  4:40 PM on January 15, 2025

The Covid pandemic started about five years ago, and the government adjusted accordingly when it comes to remote work, and it appears that many agencies don't want to return to normal. The Social Security Administration among them. As a matter of fact, the SSA recently extended their telework policy: 

Advertisement

The Social Security Administration and its largest union last week finalized a deal to instill the agency’s current telework policy in the parties union contract until at least 2029, roiling Republicans intent on ending the practice.

[...]

Field office workers are allowed two days of telework per week, while most Office of Hearings Operations employees work between three and four days per week from home. Remote workers make up 1.3% of the agency's workforce.

In an internal message to members last week that was ultimately shared on social media, AFGE SSA General Committee Spokesman Rich Couture thanked former Commissioner Martin O’Malley, who resigned last week in order to run for chairman of the Democratic National Committee, and stressed that the current telework policy is a key tool in the agency’s fight against attrition amid declining budgets and a 50-year staffing low.

Martin O'Malley was the SSA commissioner until recently, and in the press release he said the telework agreement would "secure the ability of the agency to serve the public" and was a "win for employees and the American public."

Today there was a House hearing that included testimony from O'Malley, and the telework agreement was a topic of discussion.

Recommended

BRUTAL: Adam Schiff Tried to Play the Part of Liz Cheney's Lawyer and Pam Bondi LEVELED Him
Doug P.
Advertisement

GOP Rep. Clay Higgins put the claim that telework has greatly improved the SSA's customer service to the test by taking out his phone and calling the number. Awkwardness ensued. Watch: 

Maybe 90 minutes or longer is considered not too bad of a wait time by government standards. It depends on what your definition of "improved service" is.

Naturally O'Malley is running to be the next DNC Chairman. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BRUTAL: Adam Schiff Tried to Play the Part of Liz Cheney's Lawyer and Pam Bondi LEVELED Him
Doug P.
The Stupid, It BURNS! Lefty Attacks Homeschooling, Proves HE'S the Dim Bulb Instead
Amy Curtis
Ivy Beleaguered: J.D. Vance HUMILIATES Yale Professor Who Claims Pete Hegseth Will Destroy America
Amy Curtis
Is the Pope Catholic? No, We're Really Asking: Check Out What Pope Francis Said About Some Priests
Amy Curtis
'Is That a Joke?' Biden Asked If He or Trump Should Get Credit for the Ceasefire Deal
Brett T.
Pam Bondi Helps Dem Sen. Mazie Hirono Make a Fool of Herself at ANOTHER Hearing
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BRUTAL: Adam Schiff Tried to Play the Part of Liz Cheney's Lawyer and Pam Bondi LEVELED Him Doug P.
Advertisement