Here Are the Number of Illegals Released Into the US During Biden's First Few Weeks vs. Trump

Doug P. | 10:10 PM on April 02, 2025
Meme screenshot

Before Joe Biden took office he encouraged people to illegally "surge to the border" of the U.S., and then after he entered the White House millions of illegals were allowed to do exactly as he asked. 

Then, when the issue started to wreck the Democrats heading into the 2024 election season, the new spin from the Left was to try and blame the Republicans and Trump for not supporting border security legislation. Democrats claimed there was nothing a U.S. president could unilaterally do to secure the border.

After several weeks of Trump in office we now know that a president could secure the border, and the Biden invasion was intentionally allowed. 

Just how glaring is the difference? Border czar Tom Homan ran the numbers and it's pretty amazing: 

That's right -- nearly 200,000 releases of illegal aliens into the U.S. under Biden over the course of not even eight weeks vs. nine during Trump so far:

Just... wow.

It's amazing what can happen when an administration actually cares about securing the border.

As Trump said not long ago, "we didn't need new laws, we just needed a new president."

