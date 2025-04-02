Here Are the Number of Illegals Released Into the US During Biden's First Few Weeks vs. Trump

Before Joe Biden took office he encouraged people to illegally "surge to the border" of the U.S., and then after he entered the White House millions of illegals were allowed to do exactly as he asked.

Then, when the issue started to wreck the Democrats heading into the 2024 election season, the new spin from the Left was to try and blame the Republicans and Trump for not supporting border security legislation. Democrats claimed there was nothing a U.S. president could unilaterally do to secure the border.

After several weeks of Trump in office we now know that a president could secure the border, and the Biden invasion was intentionally allowed.

Just how glaring is the difference? Border czar Tom Homan ran the numbers and it's pretty amazing:

THE TRUMP EFFECT



Illegal aliens released into the United States from Jan 20, 2024 to April 1, 2024 under Biden - 184,241. January 20, 2025 to April 1, 2025 under Trump - 9. And 8 of those were either material witnesses in a criminal case or a significant medical emergency.… — Thomas D. Homan (@RealTomHoman) April 2, 2025

That's right -- nearly 200,000 releases of illegal aliens into the U.S. under Biden over the course of not even eight weeks vs. nine during Trump so far:

NEW: Tom Homan reports only 9 illegal aliens have been released into the U.S. from January 20th through April 1st, all of whom were material witnesses in a criminal case or medical emergency.



During that same stretch during the Biden administration last year?



184,241 releases. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 2, 2025

Just... wow.

That's simply stunning — Mike Moss (@_MikeMoss) April 2, 2025

It's amazing what can happen when an administration actually cares about securing the border.

Wow! What a difference the right President makes… https://t.co/cjvjq6v7vc — Zoe’s mom ✝️🇺🇸🌺🐭 (@AnaPape321817) April 3, 2025

As Trump said not long ago, "we didn't need new laws, we just needed a new president."