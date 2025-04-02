CNN Scare Quotes: Elon Musk Shocked by Hatred ‘From the Left’

What we have here is actually a supercut by Tom Elliott of Grabien Media. He posted it last month, but Insurrection Barbie has revived it for comment. It's nearly four minutes long but well worth the watch — you won't be able to stop watching because what you're seeing is so outrageous. Essentially, it's four minutes of the media saying that Elon Musk is responsible for the "protests" at Tesla dealerships and that firebombing a service lot full of Cybertrucks isn't domestic terrorism by any standard; January 6, on the other hand…

CNN is the master of the chyron. Look at where they put quotation marks to diminish what's happening:

Musk on Tesla Vandalism: Shocked by Hatred "From the Left" Musk Echoes Trump, Claims Left "Coordinating" Tesla Attacks

Yes, it's the Left, and they are coordinating the attacks … we just did a post on Indivisible Project taking down its webpage offering $200 to groups that take "Musk or Us" actions. Let's follow CNN's example and put "actions" in quotation marks.

“We need to make them really afraid.”



When you watch this depraved clip of a deranged lunatic leftists and their cheerleaders in the media, just remember if they ever get power again it won’t be Teslas it’ll be you and me. pic.twitter.com/d21izUCZNV — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) April 2, 2025

This is what I am afraid of. I don’t think people realize we are in a battle for our lives and our way of life. I don’t know how they could miss it. — Shonnie Wilson (@shon71186) April 2, 2025

Didn't you hear? Musk is a Nazi who's literally killing people.

These people are insane and need to be stopped. — Jordan Daley (@JDaIey) April 2, 2025

Instead, they're given a platform on cable news and network "comedy" shows.

I agree! They can never have power again. They have proven themselves as violent, hate-filled people wishing/bringing harm on their fellow Americans. — Down South Patriot (@kneis816) April 2, 2025

At this point it seems the majority of the liberals are too far gone. There is no reasoning with them. Hopefully, the tariffs and stopping the fraud will improve our economy soon and they break out of the spell the media has on them — Frank (@Frank8615596931) April 2, 2025

What truly terrifies me is the widespread belief in this nonsense. At this juncture, it’s almost impossible to engage in meaningful discussions with individuals who disregard common sense and refuse to consider alternative perspectives. — Rafael Carrion (@MuxicProduction) April 2, 2025

In all likelihood, the Tesla they're scratching a swastika on is probably owned by another liberal.

Imagine being so delusional that you support government waste, fraud, and abuse. — Newspeak (@Nickntexass) April 2, 2025

They’re playing a dangerous game — Erik Erikson (@LostatSee) April 2, 2025

They are extremists and will go to extremes if they ever get power again. It will be the end of the US as we know it. — SwampInsurgent (@fastissmooth11) April 2, 2025

The reality is that the leftist are mad because Elon is saving the country they want to destroy. — Grokcrates (@Grokcrates) April 2, 2025

They hate Musk because he's associated with Donald Trump, and TDS has evolved into EDS.

While the Left was burning down car lots and firebombing charging stations, Musk was rescuing those two astronauts stranded by Joe Biden. Notice how little that was covered in the press?

It's amazing that you could be suspended from Twitter 1.0 for calling Brian Stelter a pansy, but these people can go on TV and incite terrorism with no consequences, except a paycheck.

