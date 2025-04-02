CNN Scare Quotes: Elon Musk Shocked by Hatred ‘From the Left’

VIP
Brett T. | 10:30 PM on April 02, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

What we have here is actually a supercut by Tom Elliott of Grabien Media. He posted it last month, but Insurrection Barbie has revived it for comment. It's nearly four minutes long but well worth the watch — you won't be able to stop watching because what you're seeing is so outrageous. Essentially, it's four minutes of the media saying that Elon Musk is responsible for the "protests" at Tesla dealerships and that firebombing a service lot full of Cybertrucks isn't domestic terrorism by any standard; January 6, on the other hand…

CNN is the master of the chyron. Look at where they put quotation marks to diminish what's happening:

Musk on Tesla Vandalism: Shocked by Hatred "From the Left"

Musk Echoes Trump, Claims Left "Coordinating" Tesla Attacks

Yes, it's the Left, and they are coordinating the attacks … we just did a post on Indivisible Project taking down its webpage offering $200 to groups that take "Musk or Us" actions. Let's follow CNN's example and put "actions" in quotation marks.

Didn't you hear? Musk is a Nazi who's literally killing people.

Instead, they're given a platform on cable news and network "comedy" shows.

In all likelihood, the Tesla they're scratching a swastika on is probably owned by another liberal.

They hate Musk because he's associated with Donald Trump, and TDS has evolved into EDS.

While the Left was burning down car lots and firebombing charging stations, Musk was rescuing those two astronauts stranded by Joe Biden. Notice how little that was covered in the press?

It's amazing that you could be suspended from Twitter 1.0 for calling Brian Stelter a pansy, but these people can go on TV and incite terrorism with no consequences, except a paycheck.

***

