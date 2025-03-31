Indivisible Takes Down Web Page Offering $200 for Tesla Protests

Earlier this month, Elon Musk claimed that an investigation had found five groups funded by ActBlue to organize Tesla "protests." Musk named Troublemakers, Disruption Project, Rise & Resist, the Democratic Socialists of America, and the Indivisible Project. Speaking of Indivisible, it seems as though they've taken down a webpage offering compensation for protesting.

Tesla protest organizer Indivisible deleted a webpage promising $200 reimbursements for anti-Trump/Musk protestors.



The form to request money is still up. pic.twitter.com/srt5TFPcMA — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) March 31, 2025

The page reads (or read)

Event Reimbursement Form: Indivisible Project can reimburse groups for eligible expenses associated with your Musk or Us actions, up to $200 per group, per congressional recess.

$200 will buy quite a few terror banners and cardboard box cars pic.twitter.com/EJPrrBcelX — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 31, 2025

"Burn a Tesla, Save Democracy."

They were dumb to do this, and smart to take down the website — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) March 31, 2025

It’s all such fake stuff. Nothing they do is real. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 31, 2025

Reid Hoffman is a major funder of Indivisible (a group that funds anti-Musk protests).



Yet he still claims that he doesn't fund any of the protests. He lied.



We have the receipts. pic.twitter.com/uTu8OQKN8U — Western Decline (@WesternDecline_) March 31, 2025

$200 "per group." Doesn't look like there are any restrictions on group size. If it's 2 people they each get $100. Easy enough to split a larger mob into subsets of 2. — LastKnownSurvivor (@4everwalkalone) March 31, 2025

We were wondering about that.

“Reimbursement” 🙄 — Sonny Coates + (@SonnyCoates) March 31, 2025

They need to be held responsible to the fullest extent of the law.



Anything short of that will set a precedent that what they're doing is acceptable. — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) March 31, 2025

Plenty of potential legal exposure for the funders: RICO, conspiracy, bribery, incitement, campaign finance violations, tax fraud, and more. What’s missing is someone seriously pursuing it from that angle (or maybe, hopefully, someone already is). — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) March 31, 2025

Am I the only one excited to see people getting held accountable for inciting this violence? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 31, 2025

Indivisible seems pretty vague about what a "Musk or Us" "action" consists of.

Time to flood them with requests for reimbursement!! — Steve (@stvkro) March 31, 2025

Reportedly, the link to the form was deleted with the webpage.

We should all fill out the form and use pics of signs they used. We could probably make them go broke. — Melanie James (@AutMelanieJames) March 31, 2025

***