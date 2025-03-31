Indivisible Takes Down Web Page Offering $200 for Tesla Protests

Human Troll Doll Trans Activist Says Parents Object to LGBTQ Books In Schools...
Brett T. | 8:30 PM on March 31, 2025
AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali

Earlier this month, Elon Musk claimed that an investigation had found five groups funded by ActBlue to organize Tesla "protests." Musk named Troublemakers, Disruption Project, Rise & Resist, the Democratic Socialists of America, and the Indivisible Project. Speaking of Indivisible, it seems as though they've taken down a webpage offering compensation for protesting.

The page reads (or read)

Event Reimbursement Form: Indivisible Project can reimburse groups for eligible expenses associated with your Musk or Us actions, up to $200 per group, per congressional recess.

"Burn a Tesla, Save Democracy."

We were wondering about that.

Indivisible seems pretty vague about what a "Musk or Us" "action" consists of.

Reportedly, the link to the form was deleted with the webpage.

***

