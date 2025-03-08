Uh Oh, ActBlue! Musk's Coming for YOU! After Tesla 'Protests', Elon Is Looking Into Lefty Fundraising Org

Maybe -- just maybe -- the Left sending groups of paid, astroturf protesters to Tesla dealerships was a bad idea.

It's gotten the attention of Elon Musk, who has now set his sights on ActBlue, which is facing 'turmoil' according to The New York Times.

Musk says ActBlue funded five groups that went to Tesla and caused trouble, and now he wants answers and evidence.

An investigation has found 5 ActBlue-funded groups responsible for Tesla “protests”: Troublemakers, Disruption Project, Rise & Resist, Indivisible Project and Democratic Socialists of America.



ActBlue funders include George Soros, Reid Hoffman, Herbert Sandler, Patricia Bauman,… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 8, 2025

The entire post reads:

ActBlue funders include George Soros, Reid Hoffman, Herbert Sandler, Patricia Bauman, and Leah Hunt-Hendrix. ActBlue is currently under investigation for allowing foreign and illegal donations in criminal violation of campaign finance regulations. This week, 7 ActBlue senior officials resigned, including the associate general counsel. If you know anything about this, please post in replies. Thanks, Elon.

Good luck, ActBlue.

Elon's coming for you.

Question - do you have proof that the nonprofits of the same name are these same EINs (Disruption Project: 851066939, Indivisible Project: 814944067, Democratic Socialists of America: 133109557)? It'll make my research into easier. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) March 8, 2025

DataRepublican is awesome, by the way. If she's on the case, there will be answers.

Act blue is a giant money laundering operation just like all the other money laundering operations DOGE is discovering daily.



Democrat support has always been fake. — C3 (@C_3C_3) March 8, 2025

No lies detected.

Might want to keep an eye out for links and/or funding from AFL-CIO. Also the other major federal employee unions.



Guessing we’re gonna find a lot of laundered contributions. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) March 8, 2025

Would we be surprised?

Nope.

ActBlue isn’t just funding protests—they’re bankrolling chaos. The real election interference is happening in plain sight. Time to follow the money. — Baste Records (@basterecords) March 8, 2025

Follow the money, for sure.

Wow... I guess now that USAID is gone they have to get creative. — Ryan Duff (@ryancduff) March 8, 2025

Creative and desperate.

This should be considered a terrorist act!! https://t.co/ARM3mVZrKw — Awakened 86 (@JudgeNoOne86) March 8, 2025

Probably not a terrorist act, but if they're breaking any laws, this writer wonders if RICO statutes would apply.

No wonder we haven't seen any protest.

Their funding to pay the protesters is gone.

ActBlue was paying people to act like fools. https://t.co/JTS0D8hrKe — Rex (Disciple of Jesus Christ) (@rexr35630) March 8, 2025

We've noticed the quality and quantity of the pre-printed signs at Leftist protests has gone downhill since DOGE started slashing slush funds.

Maybe ACT BLUE should pay for the damages at Tesla dealerships. https://t.co/KqDFF9F1xe — Lori Mills (@LoriMills4CA42) March 8, 2025

That'll never happen.

ActBlue has been doing this for years. BLM and Antifa are just a couple of many groups they have been funding to destroy society. I imagine bank rolled by the tax payers through USAID I imagine. https://t.co/sVYAc79XBJ — Adam Hill (@R3alCocoaHol3) March 8, 2025

Imagine the difference in our political discourse if Musk manages to dismantle ActBlue and the funding network that props up things like Antifa and BLM.

The impact will be tremendous.