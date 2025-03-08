This Explains EVERYTHING! AOC's Worried About Tom Homan 'Cause She Employed an Illegal...
Uh Oh, ActBlue! Musk's Coming for YOU! After Tesla 'Protests', Elon Is Looking Into Lefty Fundraising Org

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on March 08, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Maybe -- just maybe -- the Left sending groups of paid, astroturf protesters to Tesla dealerships was a bad idea.

It's gotten the attention of Elon Musk, who has now set his sights on ActBlue, which is facing 'turmoil' according to The New York Times.

Musk says ActBlue funded five groups that went to Tesla and caused trouble, and now he wants answers and evidence.

The entire post reads:

ActBlue funders include George Soros, Reid Hoffman, Herbert Sandler, Patricia Bauman, and Leah Hunt-Hendrix. 

ActBlue is currently under investigation for allowing foreign and illegal donations in criminal violation of campaign finance regulations. This week, 7 ActBlue senior officials resigned, including the associate general counsel.

If you know anything about this, please post in replies. Thanks, Elon.

Good luck, ActBlue.

Elon's coming for you.

DataRepublican is awesome, by the way. If she's on the case, there will be answers.

No lies detected.

Would we be surprised?

Nope.

Follow the money, for sure.

Creative and desperate.

Probably not a terrorist act, but if they're breaking any laws, this writer wonders if RICO statutes would apply.

We've noticed the quality and quantity of the pre-printed signs at Leftist protests has gone downhill since DOGE started slashing slush funds.

That'll never happen.

Imagine the difference in our political discourse if Musk manages to dismantle ActBlue and the funding network that props up things like Antifa and BLM.

The impact will be tremendous.

