The Plot Thickens! New York Times Reports Corrupt Lefty Fundraising Org ActBlue Is In 'Turmoil'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on March 07, 2025
ImgFlip

We've told you about the troubles Left-wing fundraising site ActBlue has had, including a possible investigation by the House for illegally accepting foreign gift cards, and questionable donations from people who claim they never donated to ActBlue.

Conservatives have known for years that ActBlue was up to some shady. stuff ages ago.

Now The New York Times is reporting the organization is in 'turmoil', but what that means is not exactly clear:

The entire post reads:

The last remaining lawyer at ActBlue’s general counsel’s office has been locked out of his email and put on leave after sending internal messages that 'we have Whistleblower Policies for a reason.'

Two unions representing ActBlue employees are openly questioning the group’s stability and call the situation 'alarming.' They’re demanding the hiring of an independent investigator.

More than $16 billion has passed through ActBlue in the past 20 years. What could they possibly be hiding?

What are they hiding? Inquiring minds want to know.

Here's more from The New York Times:

The departures from ActBlue, which helps raise money for Democrats running for office at all levels of government, come as the group is under investigation by congressional Republicans. They have advanced legislation that some Democrats warn could be used to debilitate what is the party’s leading fund-raising operation.

The exodus has set off deep concerns about ActBlue’s future. Last week, two unions representing the group’s workers sent a blistering letter to ActBlue’s board of directors that listed the seven officials who had left. The letter described an 'alarming pattern' of departures that was 'eroding our confidence in the stability of the organization.'

What prompted so many longtime ActBlue officials to leave is not clear — none of the former officials agreed to be interviewed on the record.

We think this story is going to get very, very interesting.

They did.

Everyone except the Left saw this coming.

And they probably did, too, although they'll never admit it.

They only demand transparency of others, never themselves.

Like all Leftists.

It never fails.

Yes it is.

This is correct. Private sector businesses would never get away with the things ActBlue probably has.

The post concludes:

Question is…which crime will they be charged with first?


That is an excellent question.

We hope to get answers, and we'll keep you updated if and when we do.

