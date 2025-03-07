The Plot Thickens! New York Times Reports Corrupt Lefty Fundraising Org ActBlue Is In 'Turmoil'

We've told you about the troubles Left-wing fundraising site ActBlue has had, including a possible investigation by the House for illegally accepting foreign gift cards, and questionable donations from people who claim they never donated to ActBlue.

Advertisement

Conservatives have known for years that ActBlue was up to some shady. stuff ages ago.

Now The New York Times is reporting the organization is in 'turmoil', but what that means is not exactly clear:

The NYT reports that ActBlue is in “turmoil.”



Mysteriously, seven top executives have all left in the past three weeks, several of whom had all been there more than a decade. None of them will explain on the record why they left.



The last remaining lawyer at ActBlue’s general… — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 7, 2025

The entire post reads:

The last remaining lawyer at ActBlue’s general counsel’s office has been locked out of his email and put on leave after sending internal messages that 'we have Whistleblower Policies for a reason.' Two unions representing ActBlue employees are openly questioning the group’s stability and call the situation 'alarming.' They’re demanding the hiring of an independent investigator. More than $16 billion has passed through ActBlue in the past 20 years. What could they possibly be hiding?

What are they hiding? Inquiring minds want to know.

Here's more from The New York Times:

The departures from ActBlue, which helps raise money for Democrats running for office at all levels of government, come as the group is under investigation by congressional Republicans. They have advanced legislation that some Democrats warn could be used to debilitate what is the party’s leading fund-raising operation. The exodus has set off deep concerns about ActBlue’s future. Last week, two unions representing the group’s workers sent a blistering letter to ActBlue’s board of directors that listed the seven officials who had left. The letter described an 'alarming pattern' of departures that was 'eroding our confidence in the stability of the organization.' What prompted so many longtime ActBlue officials to leave is not clear — none of the former officials agreed to be interviewed on the record.

We think this story is going to get very, very interesting.

Act Blue admitted to taking illegal foreign donations. pic.twitter.com/eZ8V7XYjYc — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) March 7, 2025

They did.

Who didn't see this coming? #ActBlue has been laundering billions in illegal foreign funds to the DNC for years. Now that USAID and Ukraine is cut off, there is no more money! #ActBlue should be audited and investigated and these executives prosecuted! Get on this Pam Bondi… — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) March 7, 2025

Everyone except the Left saw this coming.

And they probably did, too, although they'll never admit it.

The irony of Act Blue shutting down whistleblowers is so rich.



Where’s the transparency?! — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) March 7, 2025

They only demand transparency of others, never themselves.

Like all Leftists.

Amazing how rats scatter as the lights come on. — The Only James Magelk (@TheMagelk) March 7, 2025

It never fails.

Yes it is.

If seven top executives of a public company suddenly quit in a three week period, the stock would tank and an SEC investigation would follow.#ActBlue https://t.co/VontnJ76wk — Sam E. Antar (@SamAntar) March 7, 2025

This is correct. Private sector businesses would never get away with the things ActBlue probably has.

Advertisement

ActBlue was the creation of David Brock - best known for the propaganda outlet Media Matters for America. For too long, they have gotten away with political warfare and lawfare, not to mention fraud & theft & money laundering. Question is…which crime will they be charged with… https://t.co/u8HOg1u5va — Lara Logan (@laralogan) March 7, 2025

The post concludes:

Question is…which crime will they be charged with first?

