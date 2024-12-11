House Speaker’s ActBlue Investigation Push Doesn’t Move Trump Voters Tired of Political Theater

NBC News' Ken Dilanian on Christopher Wray: No One More to Blame Than...
Warren Squire  |  9:15 PM on December 11, 2024
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

Many Trump voters are wondering how the disastrous Kamala Harris campaign was able to raise so much cash during the election. House Speaker Mike Johnson may have the answer. The Republican leader says that ActBlue was accepting foreign gift cards until September. He’s calling for an investigation. However, Trump supporters have been burned so many times they fear this will be pointless political theater.

Here’s his announcement.

Many say this is old news. Trump voters have been trying to call attention to this for a long time but no Republicans on Capitol Hill listened to them.

See for yourself.

It’s become an ongoing joke. Republicans will rant at pointless hearings which make good campaign clips. They go on TV and raise money, but eventually nothing gets accomplished and no wrongdoers get punished.

Many feel certain these ActBlue gift cards explain Kamala’s enormous campaign chest.

One poster says the math just doesn’t add up since the majority of voters don’t donate to campaigns.

They lay it out here.

Trump supporters are right to be skeptical. Republicans have promised big things from hearings in the past, but left voters with very little to show for it. Will the next Congress break with the current one? Trump voters will believe it when they see it.

