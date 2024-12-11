House Speaker’s ActBlue Investigation Push Doesn’t Move Trump Voters Tired of Political Theater

Many Trump voters are wondering how the disastrous Kamala Harris campaign was able to raise so much cash during the election. House Speaker Mike Johnson may have the answer. The Republican leader says that ActBlue was accepting foreign gift cards until September. He’s calling for an investigation. However, Trump supporters have been burned so many times they fear this will be pointless political theater.

Here’s his announcement.

BREAKING: ActBlue was accepting foreign gift cards until September.



This is ILLEGAL.



The @HouseAdmin Committee will continue this important investigation into ActBlue next Congress.



Our work here is just getting started. https://t.co/ffDc5I7j4H — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) December 11, 2024

Many say this is old news. Trump voters have been trying to call attention to this for a long time but no Republicans on Capitol Hill listened to them.

See for yourself.

This has been well-known.



We have called this out for YEARS while you all just looked the other way and ignored us.



What are YOU going to do about it other than hold hearings, send letters, and go on FOX News?



The status quo of the 118th Congress can't continue. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 11, 2024

He’ll also tweet about it, G, and do absolutely nothing. I think President Trump wants to trust and work with speaker Johnson, but frankly I don’t believe a word he says. pic.twitter.com/1xO5o1t1GE — Priscilla Isler (@IslerPriscilla) December 11, 2024

Hold hearings, declare victory, and move on to the next outrage.



Nothing ever changes, nothing comes of these hearings, they're a waste of time. — Steve S (@DangrMous) December 11, 2024

It’s become an ongoing joke. Republicans will rant at pointless hearings which make good campaign clips. They go on TV and raise money, but eventually nothing gets accomplished and no wrongdoers get punished.

Many feel certain these ActBlue gift cards explain Kamala’s enormous campaign chest.

I sorta figured ActBlue was accepting foreign donations. How do you think Kamala raised over a billion dollars?



This is colluding with foreign governments to affect an election. This is a huge crime and way more important than the fake Russiagate. — Bad Kitty Unleashed 🦁💪🏻 (@pepesgrandma) December 11, 2024

I’m going to speculate one step further-the money ActBlue was funneling into their campaign coffers was actually laundered from foreign aid we provide to the Ukraine, etc. — Marek “Valkyr” Moldawsky 🇺🇸🇲🇩🇮🇪 (@BearSoldier) December 11, 2024

I would not be shocked if that is the case — MzSalty (@SaltyMz) December 11, 2024

One poster says the math just doesn’t add up since the majority of voters don’t donate to campaigns.

They lay it out here.

70m votes and $1.4bn means the equivalent of $20 from every single person who voted for Kamala.



That seems extremely high, given that the vast, overwhelming majority of people voting for a candidate won't donate to them. — The King of Wrong (@TheKingOfWrong) December 11, 2024

Anybody going to jail or will you just grandstand and try to fundraise off it? — Fridge Intern (@fridgeintern) December 11, 2024

Trump supporters are right to be skeptical. Republicans have promised big things from hearings in the past, but left voters with very little to show for it. Will the next Congress break with the current one? Trump voters will believe it when they see it.