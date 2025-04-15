Guy Who Sued Little Sisters of the Poor Has Thoughts on Harvard 'Bravely' Defying Trump

Love or hate his presidency, at least George W. Bush has the decency to spend his post-White House days painting at his ranch in Texas

Some other former presidents would do well to find a hobby like that and stay off X.

Looking at you, Barack Obama:

Harvard has set an example for other higher-ed institutions – rejecting an unlawful and ham-handed attempt to stifle academic freedom, while taking concrete steps to make sure all students at Harvard can benefit from an environment of intellectual inquiry, rigorous debate and… https://t.co/gAu9UUqgjF — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 15, 2025

He'd like us to forget that Hillsdale College -- which takes no federal funding -- was sued for Title IX violations, and Democrats argued its status as a non-profit was enough to make it subject to Title IX.

U.S. law is clear: you can’t discriminate against students based on race.



Harvard already lost a lawsuit for discriminating against Asian applicants. If Harvard won’t follow the law, they should stop taking taxpayer money. — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 15, 2025

Exactly. Not on our dime.

Harvard is free to keep its racist policies, just not on taxpayers' dime. Federal funding comes with strings, just like all funding. If they don't like the strings, they're free to reject the money. — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) April 15, 2025

They have billions in endowments. They don't need taxpayer money.

Then again, David Hogg went there and if he's the new breed of Harvard grad, he's probably not making hefty donations anytime soon.

If that is your point of view, then you have no problem with removing all $9 billion of taxpayer funds from the university.



Harvard can either be private, and take no government funds, and use a $50 billion endowment for research…



Or it must listen to the government — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) April 15, 2025

Joe Biden tried to withhold lunches from poor kids unless their schools said men could become women.

In which a former president whose administration sued *nuns* for refusing to fund contraception and abortions, equates a university allowing violence against Jews on it's campus with academic freedom. https://t.co/SLOiGx7IEW — Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) April 15, 2025

Glad we're not the only ones who remember this, too.

This man sued a group of nuns called “The Little Sisters of the Poor.” https://t.co/A6Ko5an7Vk — J.P. Freire (@JPFreire) April 15, 2025

Once more: Barack Obama sued nuns. Who help poor people.

Trump hinting at defying the SCOTUS is a Constitutional crisis that has never before happened and would destroy the very concept of law in America.



Harvard openly defying the President's EO is an act of bold moral courage celebrated by the former President. https://t.co/IHsUXPEm2j — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) April 15, 2025

This is who the Democrats are: 'rules for thee, but not for me.'

What a shock, Barack Obama stands up for Harvard's ability to allow Palestinian students to harass Jews.



Just when I think I cannot get more disappointed in Obama, he one-ups himself. https://t.co/6cgJCHfF0h — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) April 15, 2025

He is absolutely the worst.

Very unsurprising.

Obama created Sanctuary Cities to violate Federal immigration laws.



Now he calls for universities to violate Federal Civil Rights laws.



Americans must reject Obama’s far left attacks on the rule of law.



Follow the law! https://t.co/ttRNYBFM6S — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) April 15, 2025

Remember last summer when they screamed 'No one is above the law!'?

Good times.

They didn't mean it to apply to them.