Guy Who Sued Little Sisters of the Poor Has Thoughts on Harvard 'Bravely' Defying Trump

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on April 15, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Love or hate his presidency, at least George W. Bush has the decency to spend his post-White House days painting at his ranch in Texas

Some other former presidents would do well to find a hobby like that and stay off X.

Looking at you, Barack Obama:

He'd like us to forget that Hillsdale College -- which takes no federal funding -- was sued for Title IX violations, and Democrats argued its status as a non-profit was enough to make it subject to Title IX.

Exactly. Not on our dime.

They have billions in endowments. They don't need taxpayer money.

Then again, David Hogg went there and if he's the new breed of Harvard grad, he's probably not making hefty donations anytime soon.

Joe Biden tried to withhold lunches from poor kids unless their schools said men could become women.

Glad we're not the only ones who remember this, too.

Once more: Barack Obama sued nuns. Who help poor people.

This is who the Democrats are: 'rules for thee, but not for me.'

He is absolutely the worst.

Very unsurprising.

Remember last summer when they screamed 'No one is above the law!'? 

Good times.

They didn't mean it to apply to them.

