Private, Christian Hillsdale College Stands FAST in the Face of Federal Bullying via Title IX Lawsuit

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:55 AM on December 05, 2023
AP Photo/Mark Tenally

Hillsdale College is a private, Christian college in Michigan that has always refused to take federal funds because they choose not to be beholden to the federal government. That sounds like a pretty good idea, right? Making decisions about education based on education, not ridiculous woke agenda items from the currently ridiculous, woke government.

Welp, the feds just can't stand the fact that this Christian, private, and conservative school refuses to go along to get along so enter this lawsuit.

Bullies will always find a way.

Especially when those bullies are in the federal government.

From the Wall Street Journal:

The lawsuit, brought by two undergraduate women who allege that they were raped two years ago by male Hillsdale students of their acquaintance, alleges not only that the college was negligent in handling their complaints, but also that it failed to afford them the protection to which they were entitled under Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. 

In their lawsuit, filed on Sept. 25 in federal court, the plaintiffs assert that Hillsdale “does not accept government funding in a misguided and ineffective attempt to avoid its obligations under Title IX.” Mr. Arnn calls that claim “insidious and baseless.” Robert Norton, Hillsdale’s general counsel, says the college’s process for investigating and resolving allegations of sexual assault are “stronger, quicker, and more confidential” than the Education Department’s Title IX standards. He also says the college found the two male students had engaged in “conduct unbecoming,” even though no criminal charges were brought after the accusers filed complaints with the local police.

The lawsuit seeks to impose Title IX’s strictures on Hillsdale, arguing that the college’s tax-exempt status under Section 501(c)(3) of the Tax Code “operates as a subsidy, which is a form of federal financial assistance.”

So basically, they want to punish Hillsdale for NOT taking federal funds.

Yes, you read that correctly.

And this is indeed a threat to all religious institutions.

Yup.

Authoritarians never stop trying to be authoritarian while claiming it's for the 'greater good'.

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: COLLEGE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT

