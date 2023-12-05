Private, Christian Hillsdale College Stands FAST in the Face of Federal Bullying via Title IX Lawsuit

Hillsdale College is a private, Christian college in Michigan that has always refused to take federal funds because they choose not to be beholden to the federal government. That sounds like a pretty good idea, right? Making decisions about education based on education, not ridiculous woke agenda items from the currently ridiculous, woke government.

Welp, the feds just can't stand the fact that this Christian, private, and conservative school refuses to go along to get along so enter this lawsuit.

Hillsdale College refuses federal funds to avoid federal bullying. Now, the government claims that its non-profit status is alone sufficient to make it subject to the kangaroo courts of Title IX.



A threat to all religious institutions. Read this. https://t.co/puKB1K9ezE — Abigail Shrier (@AbigailShrier) December 3, 2023

Bullies will always find a way.

Especially when those bullies are in the federal government.

Title IX and the Assault on Hillsdale College | by @tunkuv https://t.co/IhbjuviLw3 via @WSJopinion — Tunku Varadarajan (@tunkuv) December 2, 2023

From the Wall Street Journal:

The lawsuit, brought by two undergraduate women who allege that they were raped two years ago by male Hillsdale students of their acquaintance, alleges not only that the college was negligent in handling their complaints, but also that it failed to afford them the protection to which they were entitled under Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972.



In their lawsuit, filed on Sept. 25 in federal court, the plaintiffs assert that Hillsdale “does not accept government funding in a misguided and ineffective attempt to avoid its obligations under Title IX.” Mr. Arnn calls that claim “insidious and baseless.” Robert Norton, Hillsdale’s general counsel, says the college’s process for investigating and resolving allegations of sexual assault are “stronger, quicker, and more confidential” than the Education Department’s Title IX standards. He also says the college found the two male students had engaged in “conduct unbecoming,” even though no criminal charges were brought after the accusers filed complaints with the local police. The lawsuit seeks to impose Title IX’s strictures on Hillsdale, arguing that the college’s tax-exempt status under Section 501(c)(3) of the Tax Code “operates as a subsidy, which is a form of federal financial assistance.”

So basically, they want to punish Hillsdale for NOT taking federal funds.

Yes, you read that correctly.

And this is indeed a threat to all religious institutions.

Wouldn’t this affect the non-profit status of any religious school or organization? Down to local churches and their schools? — Renee🤷‍♀️💅🏻 (@eeners) December 3, 2023

Yup.

They never, ever stop. Leftism is indefatigable — Devoted Old Servant of Ahoon (@obyvatel7) December 3, 2023

Authoritarians never stop trying to be authoritarian while claiming it's for the 'greater good'.

