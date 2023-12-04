POPCORN* Wajahat Ali Writes a Check His Butt Can't Cash Picking a Fight With Ben Dreyfuss Over Israel

It's not every day you see Ben Dreyfuss drag Wajahat Ali up one side and down the other on Twitter, but here we are.

And guys, the entire thing is straight-fire, Dreyfuss just decimated Ali.

Advertisement

It all started here:

Seems like one of the many good reasons Hamas shouldn’t have attacked Israel and, more broadly, why all Palestinians and the entire Islamic world should just accept Israel’s existence and move on to the part where they can all coexist peacefully. https://t.co/FZRHGeVaOX — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) December 3, 2023

Seems reasonable? Yes?

Unless, of course, you're Wajahat Ali.

Deep thinker Ben Dreyfuss has deep thoughts. Why don't you just listen to him, whiny Palestinians, Arabs and "the entire Islamic world" and get over it? Come on! https://t.co/P0tuS0S3pv — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) December 4, 2023

Literally not what he said ... and Dreyfuss said so:

America’s dumbest f**king columnist is on the case https://t.co/83KL6ENWvZ — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) December 4, 2023

And here we go:

A few years ago, the daily beast offered me the job of your editor’s boss’s boss’s boss and I didn’t take it and I wish I had just so I could fire you. — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) December 4, 2023

Meep.

In all seriousness, how many people have actually been fired in the past 2 months simply for advocating that Palestinians should have freedom & self-determination? I appreciate Ben being honest. Also, I'm an independent writer. So good luck firing me from...my self employment? https://t.co/PurNOb51nW — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) December 4, 2023

Look at Wajahat, playing the victim WHEN HE STARTED IT.

Seems Ben is having none of it.

Well I wouldn’t have fired you for that. I would have fired you for being incompetent and stupid. I would have replaced you with a smarter and better columnist who could coherently articulate pro-Palestinian positions — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) December 4, 2023

We appreciate your benevolence. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) December 4, 2023

I don’t know why I’m surprised but you spinning this as me trying to create a one note ideological op-ed page is profoundly stupid considering the fact that the criticism I’ve received most over my illustrious career is that I’m apolitical and mercenary — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) December 4, 2023

Not to mention, again, Wajahat started the entire argument.

I would have been happy to keep you on if you were good at your job. And I would have replaced you with someone who held your positions but could articulate them better and more sensationally.



You’re just a low rent whore looking for retweets and a small market book deal. — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) December 4, 2023

I was once in a meeting at ICM about how to structure this TV show pitch and the guy said something to me that really mean but true and I’m going to repeat it to you now. — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) December 4, 2023

Advertisement

Oooh, spill it!

Wajahat tried again, with another quote tweet:

Folks, he would've been a benevolent boss. I just would have to be more sensational and a high class worker? Also odd that Ben who has published 0 books is mocking me, who has published a play and a book. I thought McSweeney's and Norton were respected? Oh well. I'll keep trying. https://t.co/rnbnpmTAEr — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) December 4, 2023

You would have to be better at writing columns and less interested in pushing your own brand on social media. — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) December 4, 2023

Better writing.

Less activism.

Makes sense.

Want to do a pretend job interview?



You can play the boss actually. Let’s roll. — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) December 4, 2023

@WajahatAli check your DMs. I think we should argue on a podcast and I will give you approval over the cut. — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) December 4, 2023

Annnnd crickets.

Heh.

Hey, that's a podcast we'd listen to.

======================================================================

Related:

TICK TOCK? Oversight Cmte. Drops BOMBSHELL About Hunter Biden's Biz Literally PAYING Joe Biden (Watch)

Family of 9-Year-Old BULLIED by Carron Phillips for Wearing Chiefs Face Paint Threatens to Sue Deadspin

Annoying Climate Scold Posts Annoying Pic-Filled Thread Shaming Pub ... for Having a Wood-Burning Fire

Advertisement

Straight Into Our VEINS --> New Book Reveals NOBODY (And We Mean, Like, NOBODY) Likes 'Pariah' AOC

LGBTQIA(WXYZ?) Group DRAGGED For Making Ridiculous, CONTEMPTIBLE Claim About Pronouns and Suicide

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.