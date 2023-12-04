POPCORN* Wajahat Ali Writes a Check His Butt Can't Cash Picking a Fight With Ben Dreyfuss Over Israel

I've Been Reminded That 'Doonesbury' Perfectly Summed Up John Kerry Decades Ago
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:20 PM on December 04, 2023
Meme

It's not every day you see Ben Dreyfuss drag Wajahat Ali up one side and down the other on Twitter, but here we are.

And guys, the entire thing is straight-fire, Dreyfuss just decimated Ali.

It all started here:

Seems reasonable? Yes?

Unless, of course, you're Wajahat Ali.

Literally not what he said ... and Dreyfuss said so:

And here we go:

Meep.

Look at Wajahat, playing the victim WHEN HE STARTED IT.

Seems Ben is having none of it.

Not to mention, again, Wajahat started the entire argument.

Oooh, spill it!

Wajahat tried again, with another quote tweet:

Better writing.

Less activism.

Makes sense.

Annnnd crickets.

Heh.

Hey, that's a podcast we'd listen to.

Tags: HAMAS ISRAEL PALESTINE WAJAHAT ALI

