Family of 9-Year-Old BULLIED by Carron Phillips for Wearing Chiefs Face Paint Threatens to Sue Deadspin

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:15 PM on December 04, 2023
Meme

RUH-ROH.

Sounds like Deadspin is about to get Nicholas Sandmann'd ... and it couldn't happen to a nicer, more deserving outlet. Ya' know, it's not hard to avoid these sorts of things you guys, all you have to do is NOT be miserable, nasty, uninformed, biased, social justice activists looking to dunk on a kid. Like Carron Phillips did when he went after a CHILD for wearing Chiefs face paint at a football game.

Just sayin'.

From The New York Post:

The family of a 9-year-old Kansas City Chiefs fan whom Deadspin accused of being racist for wearing a Native American headdress and painting his face half black and half red is threatening to sue the publisher and reporter.

Holden Armenta’s parents, Shannon and Raul, have hired Clare Locke LLP to demand that the sports news site and senior writer Carron Phillips issue a retraction for his story headlined “The NFL needs to speak out against the Kansas City Chiefs fan in Black face, Native headdress.” 

They also threatened further legal action against the reporter, Deadspin, publisher G/O Media and Great Hill Partners in a letter obtained by NewsNation.

“These articles, posts on X and photos about Holden and his parents must be retracted immediately,” the letter read.

He's only NINE.

We had no idea he was that young.

It was bad before when we thought he was like 12 ... but nine?! No wonder his family is pissed.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Good.

Indeed.

Better late than never.

Tough crowd, Deadspin.

A deserved one at that.

It's all happening ... 

