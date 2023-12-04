Family of 9-Year-Old BULLIED by Carron Phillips for Wearing Chiefs Face Paint Threatens to Sue Deadspin

RUH-ROH.

Sounds like Deadspin is about to get Nicholas Sandmann'd ... and it couldn't happen to a nicer, more deserving outlet. Ya' know, it's not hard to avoid these sorts of things you guys, all you have to do is NOT be miserable, nasty, uninformed, biased, social justice activists looking to dunk on a kid. Like Carron Phillips did when he went after a CHILD for wearing Chiefs face paint at a football game.

Just sayin'.

Parents of 9-year-old Chiefs fan who was accused of wearing blackface threaten to sue Deadspin https://t.co/ReVFCKAsy4 pic.twitter.com/YlCqIt6gse — New York Post (@nypost) December 4, 2023

From The New York Post:

The family of a 9-year-old Kansas City Chiefs fan whom Deadspin accused of being racist for wearing a Native American headdress and painting his face half black and half red is threatening to sue the publisher and reporter. Holden Armenta’s parents, Shannon and Raul, have hired Clare Locke LLP to demand that the sports news site and senior writer Carron Phillips issue a retraction for his story headlined “The NFL needs to speak out against the Kansas City Chiefs fan in Black face, Native headdress.” They also threatened further legal action against the reporter, Deadspin, publisher G/O Media and Great Hill Partners in a letter obtained by NewsNation. “These articles, posts on X and photos about Holden and his parents must be retracted immediately,” the letter read.

He's only NINE.

We had no idea he was that young.

It was bad before when we thought he was like 12 ... but nine?! No wonder his family is pissed.

BREAKING: The parents of the 9-year-old Chiefs fan who was smeared for wearing black (and red) face and a Native American headdress, are reportedly preparing to sue Deadspin.



Good!https://t.co/uc5O0H3505 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 4, 2023

Good.

Indeed.

2024 headline prediction:



Deadspin Rewards Young Chiefs Fan with College Education and New Cars for Life. — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) December 4, 2023

Hell yeah. — Ramp Capital (@RampCapitalLLC) December 4, 2023

They haven't sued yet? — Sir Paul Alves (@StarshipAlves) December 4, 2023

Better late than never.

Don't threaten, just do it. — Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) December 4, 2023

Bankrupt them!!! — Stevie Stacks 🇺🇸🇮🇱🐋 (@StevieStacks84) December 4, 2023

Tough crowd, Deadspin.

A deserved one at that.

It's all happening ...

