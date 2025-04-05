Paging ICE: Activist Admits She's an Illegal Immigrant but 'Unafraid' at DC Rally

As Twitchy has reported, there are more than a thousand anti-Trump and anti-DOGE "Hands Off!" protests going on across the country. Perhaps the most significant one is at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. where thousands have gathered to learn that Elon Musk became the richest man in the world by stealing, and that's why he's after your Social Security — to enrich himself even further.

Among the featured speakers was Greisa Martinez Rosas, who, despite being undocumented, has become the executive director of United We Dream. She says she's unafraid, which is the opposite of what everyone's been telling us about deportation. Ten million people are living in fear of being kicked out of the country and sent back home, or so we're supposed to believe.

“I am an immigrant, I am undocumented, unafraid, queer, and unashamed!” - Greisa Martinez Rosas@ICEgov — she’ll be in D.C. all day for the Hands Off protests 👌 pic.twitter.com/YDlANnWlGb — Jessica 🇺🇸 (@RealJessica05) April 5, 2025

Where is Tom Homan?? — RubyTubee (@rubytubee) April 5, 2025

Deport them all. — Vote Me Harder, Daddy (@VoteMeHarder) April 5, 2025

She shouldn't be hard to track down — just have ICE pay a visit to United We Dream, and bring handcuffs.

They are cheering for more unlimited migration into their communities. Remember when Gov Abbot bussed 50 illegals into Marthas Vineyard and they had the police come in and remove them within hours? Yeah — 𝕁𝔼𝔽𝔽𝔼ℝ𝕊𝕆ℕ𝕊 𝕍𝕀𝕆𝕃𝕀ℕ (@Rust_And_Decay) April 5, 2025

Yeah, buses showed up and took them to a nearly military base within a day. And the residents of Martha's Vineyard didn't fight to keep that from happening.

She ain't running from anyone — Jay Media Group (@JayMediaX) April 5, 2025

She seems to be doing pretty well for an illegal immigrant in America.

You cannot miss her. — DiHaggis I’m Back and Thank You Elon Musk🚀 (@Dihaggis) April 5, 2025

Hey @RealTomHoman looks like DC is the place to be today — Tammie McDonald (@TammieMcDonal17) April 5, 2025

Seems like ICE should just show up, load up, and take advantage of fish in a barrel — surely you jest (@GovernmentsNot) April 5, 2025

The fact that she's "undocumented" and unafraid just goes to show how lenient the United States has been with illegal immigration. You can be an illegal immigrant and become the executive director of an organization devoted to helping other illegal immigrants.

