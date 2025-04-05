Paging ICE: Activist Admits She's an Illegal Immigrant but 'Unafraid' at DC Rally

VIP
Brett T. | 5:30 PM on April 05, 2025

As Twitchy has reported, there are more than a thousand anti-Trump and anti-DOGE "Hands Off!" protests going on across the country. Perhaps the most significant one is at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. where thousands have gathered to learn that Elon Musk became the richest man in the world by stealing, and that's why he's after your Social Security — to enrich himself even further.

Among the featured speakers was Greisa Martinez Rosas, who, despite being undocumented, has become the executive director of United We Dream. She says she's unafraid, which is the opposite of what everyone's been telling us about deportation. Ten million people are living in fear of being kicked out of the country and sent back home, or so we're supposed to believe.

She shouldn't be hard to track down — just have ICE pay a visit to United We Dream, and bring handcuffs.

Yeah, buses showed up and took them to a nearly military base within a day. And the residents of Martha's Vineyard didn't fight to keep that from happening.

She seems to be doing pretty well for an illegal immigrant in America.

The fact that she's "undocumented" and unafraid just goes to show how lenient the United States has been with illegal immigration. You can be an illegal immigrant and become the executive director of an organization devoted to helping other illegal immigrants.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT PROTEST UNDOCUMENTED WASHINGTON D.C.

