Diving Dogs: Father and Son Golden Retrievers' Swimming Pool Patience Pays Off with a Splash! (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:15 AM on June 03, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File

Two Michigan golden retrievers are doing swimmingly now that their backyard pool is back in business. Tucker and Todd, a furry father and son doggie duo, are making a splash on social media now that warmer weather is here. 

But it’s been a long wait, especially for Tucker. (WATCH)

We are, too!

Commenters instantly felt a canine connection since they own equally eager doggies.

Unfortunately, some pooches don’t like going in the water.

Posters didn’t like Tucker’s plight of having to wait so long to take a delightful dip. They suggested solutions so that Tucker and Todd can swim all year round.

Dogs love the Lone Star State.

You may think only large dogs like getting wet, but someone posted this hilarious video of a tiny pup doing a daring dive. (WATCH)

We do, too! They’re great for raising our spirits after a day filled with bad news.

Posters can’t stop smiling along with Tucker and Todd.

Just two good boys splashing and having a blast.

Tags: FLORIDA MICHIGAN TEXAS

