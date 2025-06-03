Diving Dogs: Father and Son Golden Retrievers' Swimming Pool Patience Pays Off with a Splash! (WATCH)

Two Michigan golden retrievers are doing swimmingly now that their backyard pool is back in business. Tucker and Todd, a furry father and son doggie duo, are making a splash on social media now that warmer weather is here.
But it’s been a long wait, especially for Tucker. (WATCH)
The wait is finally over! pic.twitter.com/a4KQXX9RCe— Tucker Budzyn (@tuckerbudzyn) June 1, 2025
The best thing I have watched on the internet in awhile!— Grumpy D (@cooleod5337) June 1, 2025
Now I'm also feeling happy.— Joy Saren (@joysaren) June 2, 2025
We are, too!
Commenters instantly felt a canine connection since they own equally eager doggies.
Mine run out on the loop lock cover and wait for it to dip into the water and then drink. I caught Augie chasing his tail on it once. They think it's a big bouncy toy.🤣— Samantha Ann West (@NorthTXRedHead) June 1, 2025
When we had a house built, we cut back on many things but said we had to have a pool. The builder suggested we add it later. We said, "Our goldens would never forgive us!"— JanOfArc (@Gardiner_AZ) June 1, 2025
First house i bought had to have a pool because of my Lab......he grew up in a pool.....he used it everyday!!!!!— JoeyPletka (@JoeyPletka) June 2, 2025
We have 6 dogs who use our pool as a really really big water bowl. None of them actually swim. A couple sit on the top step to cool down. 🙄 I would love to have them swim.— 🇺🇸 Kelly Likes Winning 🇺🇸 (@JLKRamos) June 1, 2025
Unfortunately, some pooches don’t like going in the water.
Posters didn’t like Tucker’s plight of having to wait so long to take a delightful dip. They suggested solutions so that Tucker and Todd can swim all year round.
Get then a heating unit for the winter let them swim..— Mr. C (@BACHAGALOOP_) June 2, 2025
I have a heated pool, no way could I afford to run that 24/7 in the winter but I certainly would love to— Jim Thomas (@jim_thomas24) June 2, 2025
Id definitely work a second job to afford a pool heater for those cute faces— Nicole Martinez Shea (@Niccishea) June 1, 2025
You need to move those dogs to a warm state so they could swim all year! 🐶 🐾 🐶— Travel Gal (@1Travel_Gal) June 1, 2025
You guys need to move to Florida for your dogs!! 🦩🌺🍹🌴— Tammy Beauchaine (@TamBeauchaine) June 2, 2025
Move these dogs to Texas - year round swimming.— Amber W (@sunkissed1221) June 2, 2025
Dogs love the Lone Star State.
You may think only large dogs like getting wet, but someone posted this hilarious video of a tiny pup doing a daring dive. (WATCH)
A dog that loves water pic.twitter.com/jXszMeMVPD— ReBha (@X_ReBha_X) June 2, 2025
A little furmaid 🧜♂️ lol!— T.G.D (Colombe Metamorphoses) (@Ea_Christina) June 2, 2025
made me nervous, lol, so cute— Dawn Rhoads (@dawnmrhoads37) June 2, 2025
The form! The technique! pic.twitter.com/WySXXOWiaM— Ragnar Frostbeard (@RFrostbeard) June 2, 2025
Love the videos such amazing dogs— thedarkvortex13 (@thedarkvortex13) June 2, 2025
We do, too! They’re great for raising our spirits after a day filled with bad news.
Posters can’t stop smiling along with Tucker and Todd.
The frown was serious until the pool opened for business. Instant smiles 😂— MaxaDuke (@Tat52269008) June 2, 2025
Love this! Goldens are the best!🥰— Rubyredwhite&blue🇺🇸🇺🇸🎶🎼🎵 (@whi87854488) June 1, 2025
I'm so happy for these puppers! Swimmmmm! Swimmmmmmmmmm!— Murray Phelps (@MurrayPhelps3) June 2, 2025
These two are living the life ❤️ 🐾— Guera 🇺🇸 (@Free_Agent_BMX) June 1, 2025
Just two good boys splashing and having a blast.
