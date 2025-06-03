Diving Dogs: Father and Son Golden Retrievers' Swimming Pool Patience Pays Off with a Splash! (WATCH)

Two Michigan golden retrievers are doing swimmingly now that their backyard pool is back in business. Tucker and Todd, a furry father and son doggie duo, are making a splash on social media now that warmer weather is here.

But it’s been a long wait, especially for Tucker. (WATCH)

The wait is finally over! pic.twitter.com/a4KQXX9RCe — Tucker Budzyn (@tuckerbudzyn) June 1, 2025

The best thing I have watched on the internet in awhile! — Grumpy D (@cooleod5337) June 1, 2025

Now I'm also feeling happy. — Joy Saren (@joysaren) June 2, 2025

We are, too!

Commenters instantly felt a canine connection since they own equally eager doggies.

Mine run out on the loop lock cover and wait for it to dip into the water and then drink. I caught Augie chasing his tail on it once. They think it's a big bouncy toy.🤣 — Samantha Ann West (@NorthTXRedHead) June 1, 2025

When we had a house built, we cut back on many things but said we had to have a pool. The builder suggested we add it later. We said, "Our goldens would never forgive us!" — JanOfArc (@Gardiner_AZ) June 1, 2025

First house i bought had to have a pool because of my Lab......he grew up in a pool.....he used it everyday!!!!! — JoeyPletka (@JoeyPletka) June 2, 2025

We have 6 dogs who use our pool as a really really big water bowl. None of them actually swim. A couple sit on the top step to cool down. 🙄 I would love to have them swim. — 🇺🇸 Kelly Likes Winning 🇺🇸 (@JLKRamos) June 1, 2025

Unfortunately, some pooches don’t like going in the water.

Posters didn’t like Tucker’s plight of having to wait so long to take a delightful dip. They suggested solutions so that Tucker and Todd can swim all year round.

Get then a heating unit for the winter let them swim.. — Mr. C (@BACHAGALOOP_) June 2, 2025

I have a heated pool, no way could I afford to run that 24/7 in the winter but I certainly would love to — Jim Thomas (@jim_thomas24) June 2, 2025

Id definitely work a second job to afford a pool heater for those cute faces — Nicole Martinez Shea (@Niccishea) June 1, 2025

You need to move those dogs to a warm state so they could swim all year! 🐶 🐾 🐶 — Travel Gal (@1Travel_Gal) June 1, 2025

You guys need to move to Florida for your dogs!! 🦩🌺🍹🌴 — Tammy Beauchaine (@TamBeauchaine) June 2, 2025

Move these dogs to Texas - year round swimming. — Amber W (@sunkissed1221) June 2, 2025

Dogs love the Lone Star State.

You may think only large dogs like getting wet, but someone posted this hilarious video of a tiny pup doing a daring dive. (WATCH)

A dog that loves water pic.twitter.com/jXszMeMVPD — ReBha (@X_ReBha_X) June 2, 2025

A little furmaid 🧜‍♂️ lol! — T.G.D (Colombe Metamorphoses) (@Ea_Christina) June 2, 2025

made me nervous, lol, so cute — Dawn Rhoads (@dawnmrhoads37) June 2, 2025

Love the videos such amazing dogs — thedarkvortex13 (@thedarkvortex13) June 2, 2025

We do, too! They’re great for raising our spirits after a day filled with bad news.

Posters can’t stop smiling along with Tucker and Todd.

The frown was serious until the pool opened for business. Instant smiles 😂 — MaxaDuke (@Tat52269008) June 2, 2025

Love this! Goldens are the best!🥰 — Rubyredwhite&blue🇺🇸🇺🇸🎶🎼🎵 (@whi87854488) June 1, 2025

I'm so happy for these puppers! Swimmmmm! Swimmmmmmmmmm! — Murray Phelps (@MurrayPhelps3) June 2, 2025

These two are living the life ❤️ 🐾 — Guera 🇺🇸 (@Free_Agent_BMX) June 1, 2025

Just two good boys splashing and having a blast.