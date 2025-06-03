On a Roll: Fast-Thinking High School Hurdler Turns Trip into Race-Winning Somersault (WATCH)

An Oregon high school junior hurdler reached into the past to get herself over the finish line this past weekend. Her quick thinking helped her win the race.

100-meter hurdler wins gold by somersaulting through the finish line after falling at the Oregon state track and field championships in Eugene. Well deserved. Brooklyn Anderson, a former gymnast, had a strong lead when she clipped her knee on the last hurdle. Thanks to her quick thinking, Anderson decided to somersault through the finish line, barely beating the competition. "I wasn’t sure how far back everyone else was behind me. I just knew I had to keep rolling to keep going, because I wanted to get first," Anderson said. Anderson finished the race in 14.93 seconds.

Incredible. What commitment. Heck yeah. — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) June 3, 2025

It still counts! — 🔥 CEO Branding Expert (@Ceo_Branding) June 3, 2025

Commenters say not only was it an incredible finish, but those gymnastics classes were money well spent.

Way to win it dramatically. — 🇺🇸 Ryan 🇺🇸 (@Ryan_In_Mi) June 3, 2025

Rolling through the competition. — Mason Home Builder (@bankertobuilder) June 3, 2025

Something you’ve never seen before for sure! Her old training came right back to her! — The Facts Dude (@The_Facts_Dude) June 3, 2025

Those Gymnastic classes paid off I guess!! — JLCrew (@JLCrew5) June 3, 2025

Many were impressed she had the presence of mind to remain in her lane when she did her emergency somersault to get across the line.

Impressive to tumble in a straight line and stay in her lane on top of getting 1st place. — Greg M (@akironsides) June 3, 2025

The instincts to that and not get a lane violation is wild — Dave (@DairyDave13) June 3, 2025

Respect! Lucky she didn’t cross into the other lane until she crossed the finish line — msp (@peters8620) June 3, 2025

Stayed in her lane too — Todd Lilly (@toddlilly) June 3, 2025

Smart choice on her part and petty sick finish, the win and style points. Good stuff. — Dadof5 (@Americanmight5) June 3, 2025

It highlights her level of focus and determination.

Oregon is a very left-leaning state. Several commenters were glad Anderson’s title wasn’t stolen by a boy pretending to be a girl.

No men competing in this race? — Mike Sperrazza (@MikeASperrazza) June 3, 2025

Definitely not a man this one. — Anthony Galli (@RallyWithGalli) June 3, 2025

I was worried we were going to see another man cheating girls out of their sport. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 3, 2025

Meanwhile, men are identifying as women to win gold. She actually earned hers. — Voted for this 🇺🇸 (@PatriotChris__) June 3, 2025

This is the female sports we want to see — Mike Dizzll (@MikeDizzll) June 3, 2025

Exactly, and let’s keep it that way.