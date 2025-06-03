On a Roll: Fast-Thinking High School Hurdler Turns Trip into Race-Winning Somersault (WATCH)

Toxic Brew: Scott Jennings Says Tim Walz Is a Mixture of Mean-Spiritedness &...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:30 AM on June 03, 2025
Twitchy

An Oregon high school junior hurdler reached into the past to get herself over the finish line this past weekend. Her quick thinking helped her win the race.

Here’s more background. (READ)

Advertisement

100-meter hurdler wins gold by somersaulting through the finish line after falling at the Oregon state track and field championships in Eugene.

Well deserved.

Brooklyn Anderson, a former gymnast, had a strong lead when she clipped her knee on the last hurdle.

Thanks to her quick thinking, Anderson decided to somersault through the finish line, barely beating the competition.

"I wasn’t sure how far back everyone else was behind me. I just knew I had to keep rolling to keep going, because I wanted to get first," Anderson said.

Anderson finished the race in 14.93 seconds.

Here’s the exciting video. (WATCH)

Advertisement

It sure does!

Commenters say not only was it an incredible finish, but those gymnastics classes were money well spent.

Indeed, they did.

Many were impressed she had the presence of mind to remain in her lane when she did her emergency somersault to get across the line.

Advertisement

It highlights her level of focus and determination.

Oregon is a very left-leaning state. Several commenters were glad Anderson’s title wasn’t stolen by a boy pretending to be a girl.

Exactly, and let’s keep it that way.

