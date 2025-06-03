Jurassic Lark: Parody AI Video Has Trump Announcing Dinosaurs Will Be Used to...
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough Has Two of the Worst Takes in the History of Media - Both Involve Joe Biden

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:40 AM on June 03, 2025
Townhall Media

It’s remarkable how often someone can be completely wrong (or a complete liar) in the media and still hold a job. We say this because, as X user MAZE shows with the video below, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough has two of the worst takes in the long history of cable television - both involve helping Joe Biden.

See and hear for yourself. (WATCH)

He’s paid to lie, so he’s doing a great job.

Scarborough has an accomplice in spreading lies. Here’s Mika Brzezinski laughably saying, ‘you won’t see us spinning here on Morning Joe.’ Of course, we will. (WATCH)

They’re spinning like tops!

Even with everything that’s coming out about former President Joe Biden and how wrong Scarborough’s been about it all, don’t expect any apologies.

You owe it to your kids to raise them right and to teach them to tell the truth. One Joe Scarborough is one too many. We don't need anymore.

