MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough Has Two of the Worst Takes in the History of Media - Both Involve Joe Biden

It’s remarkable how often someone can be completely wrong (or a complete liar) in the media and still hold a job. We say this because, as X user MAZE shows with the video below, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough has two of the worst takes in the long history of cable television - both involve helping Joe Biden.

Advertisement

See and hear for yourself. (WATCH)

Joe Scarborough owns two of the worst takes in the history of media. Both were attempts to help Biden before an election.



2020: Hunter Biden's laptop is a Russian hoax and only useful idiots believe it's real.



2024: Joe Biden is better than he's ever been.



Well done Joe! 🤡 pic.twitter.com/Nqt8wZZld5 — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 2, 2025

I haven’t seen that first clip in a while. holy sht 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 2, 2025

Yet someone pays him, and continues to air him. Speaks volumes… — Joseph Alexander (@Joeja42) June 3, 2025

Paid very well. — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 2, 2025

He’s paid to lie, so he’s doing a great job.

Scarborough has an accomplice in spreading lies. Here’s Mika Brzezinski laughably saying, ‘you won’t see us spinning here on Morning Joe.’ Of course, we will. (WATCH)

How many hours a day do you think these two spend telling the other how great they are, how relevant they are & most importantly how fair they are?



3 Months after Joe told everyone “F. YOU if you can’t handle the truth”’ Mika declared “you won’t see us spinning here on Morning… pic.twitter.com/YasZLKr1qc — Clyp Keeper (@DGrayTexas45) May 29, 2025

They’re spinning like tops!

Even with everything that’s coming out about former President Joe Biden and how wrong Scarborough’s been about it all, don’t expect any apologies.

And he has a very difficult time admitting he was wrong, as demonstrated in his conversation with Mark Halperin. It was a struggle session where Mark pretty much told him, "But you did see the decline Joe." — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) June 2, 2025

Hands-down, an all-time low-life of American media. — Phillip Ruland (@Rulo123) June 2, 2025

He’s a real Jake Tapper. — Mocephus 🇺🇸 (@theMocephus) June 2, 2025

How are any of these people still on TV. And add Jake Tapper. — AmericanBadAss🇺🇸 (@Amer_icanbadass) June 2, 2025

That’s a good lesson kids: never ever be like Joe Scarborough. — Homo Edens (@homoedens) June 2, 2025

You owe it to your kids to raise them right and to teach them to tell the truth. One Joe Scarborough is one too many. We don't need anymore.