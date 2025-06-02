Fraternities Reportedly Not Eager to Host Dems’ New ‘Code Talker’

We've been writing about Olivia Julianna, a whopper of a Democratic influencer who seems to be the new face of the Democrats' effort to win over conservative young white men, whom she maintains are all pro-life, pro-gay marriage, and sympathetic to Black Lives Matter. Apparently, they just don't know it. She's called Republicans "pussies" for mocking her as she tries to convert these young men into Democrat voters. She's made it clear that she's not afraid to visit frat houses, but it looks like the fraternities aren't exactly excited about hosting her.
EMBARRASSING: In her new role as the Democrats’ young men recruiter, Olivia Julianna reportedly reached out to four fraternities at UT Austin and Texas A&M to come speak this weekend.— Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) May 31, 2025
All four turned her down. pic.twitter.com/0Ptq4o6HdB
Is this part of the Democrats' $20 million effort to speak to American men and copy their syntax?
I can’t believe they would turn her down.— Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) May 31, 2025
Sad. She has nothing to do tonight now. https://t.co/p7HVcfrkNl— Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) May 31, 2025
One of the things about politics is that at least to a certain extent, you have to meet groups of voters where they are. You don't get to choose who they like, who they respect and what they think. If you think you can, you're going to fail.— John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) May 31, 2025
Gee I couldn't imagine why 🤷♀️🤦♀️🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/cTAm7zljct— Humarock🙏✝️♀️ (@Humarock501) June 1, 2025
It's impossible to parody something this ridiculous. It's already a parody of itself.— Br. Bryons, BBQ (@darthvadertube) June 1, 2025
I don't blame them for turning her down. She has nothing worthwhile to say to them.— TigerLadyTX (@TigerLady_TX) June 1, 2025
What did she expect?— charmane harbert ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@callme_Chari) June 1, 2025
Given that the left is screeching women and theater kids, it kind of makes sense that this is a typical pattern for them, and in the same vein as the ‘Are you man enough?’ Kamala ads with gay porn stars pretending to be cowboys. pic.twitter.com/sbat5BaisO— Louis T. Getterman IV — e/acc (@ltgiv) June 1, 2025
When A&M turns a girl down, you know you’re down bad.— ramb0shi (@ramb0shi) June 1, 2025
No one wants to talk with her.— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 1, 2025
But she loves frat guys 😔— Elisha (@Glockgirl357) June 1, 2025
That's what she says.
What’s embarrassing is that Democrats tapped a woman for their male outreach, and they did it unironically. The Democrat party is literally beyond parody.— Sir Ubbins (@scrubbins) June 1, 2025
They thought Tim Walz was their secret weapon because he could "code-talk" to white, midwestern men.
So young men aren't into being hectored by an obese woman who represents the party expressing nothing but contempt for them just six months ago... shocking.— AverageJoe (@SirLurkALot404) June 1, 2025
She knows what issues really affect young men, and that's why she's determined to win them over. They're actually all progressives inside, they just don't know it.
Why would any young men anywhere want to hear from her? Seriously.— Allnoles (@HMardenborough) June 1, 2025
