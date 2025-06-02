Fraternities Reportedly Not Eager to Host Dems’ New ‘Code Talker’

WaPo: Reason for Drop in Fentanyl Seizures at Border Is a Mystery
Brett T. | 10:30 PM on June 02, 2025
Teen Vogue

We've been writing about Olivia Julianna, a whopper of a Democratic influencer who seems to be the new face of the Democrats' effort to win over conservative young white men, whom she maintains are all pro-life, pro-gay marriage, and sympathetic to Black Lives Matter. Apparently, they just don't know it. She's called Republicans "pussies" for mocking her as she tries to convert these young men into Democrat voters. She's made it clear that she's not afraid to visit frat houses, but it looks like the fraternities aren't exactly excited about hosting her.

Is this part of the Democrats' $20 million effort to speak to American men and copy their syntax?

That's what she says.

They thought Tim Walz was their secret weapon because he could "code-talk" to white, midwestern men.

She knows what issues really affect young men, and that's why she's determined to win them over. They're actually all progressives inside, they just don't know it.

