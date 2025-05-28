Democrat Activist Says Conservative Men Are Pro-Choice, Pro-Gay Marriage, and Pro-BLM

President Trump Rejects $15 Million Settlement from CBS for Kamala Harris 60 Minutes...
Brett T. | 11:00 PM on May 28, 2025
TikTok

The last time we checked on Democrat influencer Olivia Julianna was in February, when she was telling conservatives that we all were "so weird and racist and stupid." She's back, and it looks like she's weighing in on the Democrats' $20 million code-name SAM: "Speaking with American men." They're going to burn millions trying to come across as authentic to men by studying their syntax.

Julianna thinks that a lot of men are with the Democrats on the issues … so why didn't they vote for Kamala Harris? Because she's a black woman, duh. Julianna has a point about Democrats putting men in a box, but we think it escapes her as much as it does the beta male she's speaking with.

It won't work any more than sending out Tim Walz to lock up the midwestern male vote.

Note how she says pro-choice and pro-gay marriage. So what are Democrats going to do to win over those men? Keep pushing abortion up to and including delivery, and having schools teach kindergarteners about gender identity, and hospitals continue to provide "gender-affirming care" for minors. They're certainly not going to become less extreme in order to attract men back to the party.

Just for fun, here's the Harris-Walz campaign's ad reaching out to white men:


***

