Democrat Activist Says Conservative Men Are Pro-Choice, Pro-Gay Marriage, and Pro-BLM

The last time we checked on Democrat influencer Olivia Julianna was in February, when she was telling conservatives that we all were "so weird and racist and stupid." She's back, and it looks like she's weighing in on the Democrats' $20 million code-name SAM: "Speaking with American men." They're going to burn millions trying to come across as authentic to men by studying their syntax.

Julianna thinks that a lot of men are with the Democrats on the issues … so why didn't they vote for Kamala Harris? Because she's a black woman, duh. Julianna has a point about Democrats putting men in a box, but we think it escapes her as much as it does the beta male she's speaking with.

Democrat activist Olivia Julianna is now advising Democrats how to win over young men— says Conservative men are pro-choice, pro gay marriage, and pro BLM. pic.twitter.com/Jz4EjMHKUh — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 28, 2025

Word to the wise… these two aren’t influencing Conservatives pic.twitter.com/wsrxyH1LUc — The Facts Dude (@The_Facts_Dude) May 28, 2025

I fully support this strategy. In fact, please double down for the midterms. 🤣🤣🤣 — IDontCareBear (@Bear081717) May 28, 2025

I don’t know any conservative men who are any of those three things. There might be a few but they aren’t the majority. — Charles Wood (@DrCWood1991) May 28, 2025

Yes, just lean into all of the Democratic talking points, I'm sure that'll win over Republican voters... 🙄 — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) May 28, 2025

Two chicks talking on a podcast about Democrat values will not win over men. Not matter how hard they try — Travis Muscatell (@TMuscatellMusic) May 28, 2025

It won't work any more than sending out Tim Walz to lock up the midwestern male vote.

On the left side I see HEALTHY!

On the right side I see MASCULINE! — Not Nietzche (@philosophyknot) May 28, 2025

I really hope they keep up this copium — Joe (@Joe220220) May 28, 2025

She's obviously never met a conservative male. — Ken Matlock (@rockalways) May 28, 2025

Lord thank you for blessing me with such weak enemies — Matt (@DeadMattBounce) May 28, 2025

Sounds like she really knows what she’s talking about. Not. — Noah Friedland (@NoahFriedland) May 28, 2025

The left really thinks they can win young men by making up a version of conservatism that only exists in their group chats. Delusion isn’t a strategy, it’s just embarrassing. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) May 28, 2025

A chick telling the Dems what they need to do to attract dudes is so on brand. — Lady Hecate (@hecate40) May 28, 2025

Note how she says pro-choice and pro-gay marriage. So what are Democrats going to do to win over those men? Keep pushing abortion up to and including delivery, and having schools teach kindergarteners about gender identity, and hospitals continue to provide "gender-affirming care" for minors. They're certainly not going to become less extreme in order to attract men back to the party.

Just for fun, here's the Harris-Walz campaign's ad reaching out to white men:

Turns out, this ad DID NOT get men to vote for Kamala Harris. Shocker. pic.twitter.com/oQZQylN6YJ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 6, 2024





***