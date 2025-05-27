Jake Tapper Awakens from Four-Year Coma and Conveniently Decides It’s Time to Stop...
Dem Strategist: ‘Authenticity’ Is Key to Male Voters as Party Burns $20M on 'Talking to Men' Study

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:25 AM on May 27, 2025
Meme

A Democrat Party strategist says the way to reach young male voters is with ‘authenticity.’ Young men have already been exposed to authentic Dems, which is why they’ve thoroughly rejected them. Democrat donors want those male votes and are blowing $20 million to learn to speak to men. Yes, really! Of course, we know this means discovering ways to fool men into voting Dem.

Check this out. (WATCH)

Dems can not even define who or what men and women are. The transgender nonsense is something the vast majority of men want nothing to do with. There’s one strike against the Democrat Party.

Commenters correctly point out that the Democrat Party actively hates men and 'toxic' masculinity. Dems authentically despise the group they’re trying to reach - and that group knows it. Oops!

It’s insane.

To bring in male voters, Democrats would have to abandon the majority of their platform. Why? Most of it centers on emasculating men and destroying or limiting opportunities for them. That's not happening.

So, the Dems are going to have to lie to men to get their vote. If Democrats present their authentic party and policies, then real men will rush to vote Republican. Bye-bye $20 million!

