Dem Strategist: ‘Authenticity’ Is Key to Male Voters as Party Burns $20M on 'Talking to Men' Study

A Democrat Party strategist says the way to reach young male voters is with ‘authenticity.’ Young men have already been exposed to authentic Dems, which is why they’ve thoroughly rejected them. Democrat donors want those male votes and are blowing $20 million to learn to speak to men. Yes, really! Of course, we know this means discovering ways to fool men into voting Dem.

Advertisement

Check this out. (WATCH)

Dem Strategist on Democrat party spending $20M trying to connect with young men by studying their “syntax” —



— says the key is “authenticity."



You can’t make this stuff up. pic.twitter.com/t1lZsWFmta — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 26, 2025

Excerpt from the report. The Dem initiative is called “SAM” — “Speaking with American Men.”



They are spending $20M to try to find out they will speak with “authenticity” to young men. pic.twitter.com/6upSnVRidn — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 26, 2025

Are we sure they know what a man is? — Eduardo Recio (@EduardoRec2911) May 26, 2025

Well when you support men taking over women’s sports the answer is no — Kelley Swanson (@KelleyS88352039) May 26, 2025

Dems can not even define who or what men and women are. The transgender nonsense is something the vast majority of men want nothing to do with. There’s one strike against the Democrat Party.

Commenters correctly point out that the Democrat Party actively hates men and 'toxic' masculinity. Dems authentically despise the group they’re trying to reach - and that group knows it. Oops!

“We just spent 25 years running you out of every space and opportunity you ever had or wanted, but when we figure out how to talk like you, you’ll forget all that and give us another 4 years to crush you.” — FreeSpeechMatters (@FreeSpeechFnly) May 26, 2025

“We’re going to spend millions to study and then imitate them with fake messaging in order to be authentic."



What? — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 26, 2025

Talk about being out of touch with reality — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) May 26, 2025

It’s insane.

To bring in male voters, Democrats would have to abandon the majority of their platform. Why? Most of it centers on emasculating men and destroying or limiting opportunities for them. That's not happening.

Maybe don’t hate men and tell them they’re not welcome in your spaces with toxic masculinity and other beliefs that attack and threatens men’s very existence — Johnriggins44 (@Johnriggin23515) May 27, 2025

The democrat party could spend 20 trillion and it wouldn't be enough. LMAO — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) May 26, 2025

“Sure we’ve totally alienated them for years, but let’s fake some syntax." — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 26, 2025

So, the Dems are going to have to lie to men to get their vote. If Democrats present their authentic party and policies, then real men will rush to vote Republican. Bye-bye $20 million!