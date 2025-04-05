Rep. Maxwell Frost Says Elon Musk Got Rich by Stealing

As Twitchy reported earlier, MSNBC's Rachel Maddow was good enough to let us know that leftist activist group Indivisible is behind the more than 1,000 anti-Trump and anti-DOGE "Hands Off!" protests in all 50 states Saturday. The main event is at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., featuring esteemed speakers such as Democrat Rep. Maxwell Frost.

Advertisement

Frost taught us something we didn't know … Elon Musk became the richest person in the world by stealing from people.

"How do you think he got to where he's at?" Frost asked, relaying that people come up to him on the street and ask him why Musk is stealing from them.

Dem Rep Maxwell Frost: Elon Musk became the richest person in the world because he steals from people. pic.twitter.com/APbNB2fJOz — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 5, 2025

Oh, that explains it.

Yeah creating rockets that can land themselves or cars that can drive themselves had nothing to do with it. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) April 5, 2025

People voted for this imbecile. — D.O.G.E. Memecoin (@doge_eth_gov) April 5, 2025

Democrat voters think he sounds intelligent. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 5, 2025

We're torn. We'd love for there to be term limits so we didn't have octogenarian dinosaurs like Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell running the country, but we also think some of the younger members of Congress could have used a little more time to grow up and experience life.

Elon needs to sue this clown. — Mr. Knish (@bigolemrknish) April 5, 2025

A lot of people are calling for a defamation lawsuit, but Frost was careful with his wording. Then again, last month Musk posted, “I've had enough. Lawsuit inbound,” after Jamaal Bowman called him a Nazi and a thief on CNN.

Funny thing is he is not protected here and @elonmusk can definitely sue him for defamation and he should. — PitunisWorld 🌎 (@ScMesab) April 5, 2025

Dems can’t conceptualize starting a business. They think all money is made by theft because that is how they make their money. — DrElectronX (@DrElectronX) April 5, 2025

Coming from a guy who literally lives off of our tax dollars — Walton Wisdom 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Jkwaltontldr) April 5, 2025

Asinine rhetoric — Chris Denson (@DensonChris) April 5, 2025

In his imagination is Elon actually sneaking around at night and breaking into their homes to steal their wallets? — fuzzbient (@fuzzbient) April 5, 2025

We think Frost is suggesting that Musk is stealing from Social Security. That's the narrative on the Left and likely the inspiration behind the "Hands Off!" name.

I thought that was how Congress got rich. Accuse, confess. — Peter Weyant (@PeterWeyant) April 5, 2025

He works his ass off is how he became the richest person in the world. These people absolutely live in Fantasyland! — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) April 5, 2025

The guy doesn't stop. He didn't need to add DOGE to his workload, but he did.

In all fairness, that’s the only way to make money in his reality. — alexdc (@AlexOfMacedon86) April 5, 2025

***