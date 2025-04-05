VIP
Rep. Maxwell Frost Says Elon Musk Got Rich by Stealing

Brett T. | 4:30 PM on April 05, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As Twitchy reported earlier, MSNBC's Rachel Maddow was good enough to let us know that leftist activist group Indivisible is behind the more than 1,000 anti-Trump and anti-DOGE "Hands Off!" protests in all 50 states Saturday. The main event is at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., featuring esteemed speakers such as Democrat Rep. Maxwell Frost.

Frost taught us something we didn't know … Elon Musk became the richest person in the world by stealing from people.

"How do you think he got to where he's at?" Frost asked, relaying that people come up to him on the street and ask him why Musk is stealing from them.

Oh, that explains it.

We're torn. We'd love for there to be term limits so we didn't have octogenarian dinosaurs like Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell running the country, but we also think some of the younger members of Congress could have used a little more time to grow up and experience life.

A lot of people are calling for a defamation lawsuit, but Frost was careful with his wording. Then again, last month Musk posted, “I've had enough. Lawsuit inbound,” after Jamaal Bowman called him a Nazi and a thief on CNN.

We think Frost is suggesting that Musk is stealing from Social Security. That's the narrative on the Left and likely the inspiration behind the "Hands Off!" name.

The guy doesn't stop. He didn't need to add DOGE to his workload, but he did.

***

Tags: DEFAMATION ELON MUSK PROTEST WASHINGTON D.C.

