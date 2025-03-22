Alarming Situation: Elon Musk Says He’s Suing Democrat Jamaal Bowman for Calling Him a ‘Nazi’ on CNN

Elon Musk has had enough. He announced on X Friday that he was suing Jamaal Bowman for calling him a ‘Nazi’ and a ‘thief’ on CNN. Bowman is the former Democrat congressman who infamously pulled a fire alarm to delay a vote.
JUST IN: Elon Musk announces he is launching a lawsuit after former Rep. Jamaal Bowman called him a “thief” and a “Nazi” on live television.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 22, 2025
The comment from Bowman came last night on CNN.
“I've had enough. Lawsuit inbound,” Musk said in response to the video clip below. pic.twitter.com/QUpdPFdUPn
Time to pull another fire alarm, Jamaal.— Cacciatore (@JonnyCacciatore) March 22, 2025
That won’t save him.
Democrats have turned up their violent rhetoric and lying about Musk. It’s created a political atmosphere so toxic that domestic terrorists are now targeting Tesla dealerships, vehicles, and charging stations by vandalizing and torching them. Commenters make the connection.
Elon hasn’t stolen anyone’s money. The left did that. Elon hasn’t acted like Hitler and tried to intimidate his domestic enemies through domestic terrorizing. The left does that.— Crazy Vibes (@CrazyVibes_1) March 22, 2025
Good. It’s time to teach these SOB’s a lesson.— Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) March 22, 2025
Bowman knew exactly what he was doing by claiming Elon is a thief and a Nazi.
He was hoping one of the radicals watching gets triggered enough to act on their emotions and go after Elon.
That’s what they did to Trump, now Elon.
Elon Musk is a public figure but still has the right to sue and seek damages if he believes he is being slandered or libeled. Posters recognize and support this.
They thought they could slander him with zero consequences.— Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) March 22, 2025
Time to make them pay
Musk has every right to defend his reputation legally.— fity.eth (@Fityeth) March 22, 2025
They are about to change their tune real fast pic.twitter.com/FtSx4jaFdD— William Brown (@FocusProb) March 22, 2025
Make the process more painful than the punishment @elonmusk, time to return the favors on these demons.— Nick (@thenickoftime90) March 22, 2025
The suit may have legs. Elon can show actual damages, stemming from the defamation...TSLA chart 👀— lin (@howdigithere) March 22, 2025
Thank you Elon. Pls add CNN and shutter them.— MCraig (@ysabow123) March 22, 2025
Bowman may not be Musk’s only target of a lawsuit. He may seek to include CNN, but that has not been confirmed. We’ll bring you all the details as soon as they are available.
