Alarming Situation: Elon Musk Says He’s Suing Democrat Jamaal Bowman for Calling Him a ‘Nazi’ on CNN

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:55 AM on March 22, 2025
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

Elon Musk has had enough. He announced on X Friday that he was suing Jamaal Bowman for calling him a ‘Nazi’ and a ‘thief’ on CNN. Bowman is the former Democrat congressman who infamously pulled a fire alarm to delay a vote.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

That won’t save him.

Democrats have turned up their violent rhetoric and lying about Musk. It’s created a political atmosphere so toxic that domestic terrorists are now targeting Tesla dealerships, vehicles, and charging stations by vandalizing and torching them. Commenters make the connection.

Elon Musk is a public figure but still has the right to sue and seek damages if he believes he is being slandered or libeled. Posters recognize and support this.

Bowman may not be Musk’s only target of a lawsuit. He may seek to include CNN, but that has not been confirmed. We’ll bring you all the details as soon as they are available.

