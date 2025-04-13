Video Killed the Radical Star: Bernie Sanders Mad Elon Musk Made ‘Oligarchy’ Clips...
The King and Cry: Elizabeth Warren Runs To Jim Acosta’s Podcast to Push Stock Investigation of Trump

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:00 AM on April 13, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Long live the king! Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren went on Jim Acosta’s podcast to whine and moan about President Donald Trump telling the entire world to buy stock. Many have jokingly called this ‘outsider trading’ as Warren and other hyperventilating Dems have called this very public call to purchase stock ‘insider trading.’

Warren also likens Trump to a king. (WATCH)

We appreciate Western Lensman pulling these clips so we don’t have to suffer through an entire episode of The Jim Acosta Show.

Posters note the irony of Warren calling for investigations of Trump when her party is drowning in corruption.

Can anyone be more disingenuous than this Pocahontas heifer? She and her party enabled a senile President, Ukraine, USAID, unreal corruption, Open Borders for votes, insider trading, identity politics from hell and unfettered crime. She will be lucky to stay outside a prison cell.

— Lynn Wallace (@Elonskirules) April 12, 2025

Yes, any investigations need to start with the Democrat Party.

One commenter says Acosta and Warren remind him of an elderly leftist couple starting their miserable day of activism.

Acosta has adopted the ‘look’ shared by Rachel Maddow, Chris Hayes, Mark Cuban and Rosie O’Donnell. He’s got the chubby face, the hair, the glasses and pout they all share in common. They all look and sound alike and are interchangeable.

