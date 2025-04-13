The King and Cry: Elizabeth Warren Runs To Jim Acosta’s Podcast to Push Stock Investigation of Trump

Long live the king! Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren went on Jim Acosta’s podcast to whine and moan about President Donald Trump telling the entire world to buy stock. Many have jokingly called this ‘outsider trading’ as Warren and other hyperventilating Dems have called this very public call to purchase stock ‘insider trading.’

Warren also likens Trump to a king. (WATCH)

🚨Elizabeth Warren goes on the Jim Acosta podcast to hyperventilate about Trump — says that if the SEC and DOJ don't investigate, that “we are no longer a nation of laws."



"We are all just servants to the king, Donald Trump!" pic.twitter.com/fFcOC2zQbJ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 12, 2025

How does it feel to be the only person watching Jim Acosta's podcast to get this clip?



Jim should give you a medal. — Isaac (@IcedViews) April 12, 2025

You are a Brave one — jmybuf (@jmybuf) April 12, 2025

I doubled Jim’s views lmao — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 12, 2025

We appreciate Western Lensman pulling these clips so we don’t have to suffer through an entire episode of The Jim Acosta Show.

Posters note the irony of Warren calling for investigations of Trump when her party is drowning in corruption.

Can anyone be more disingenuous than this Pocahontas heifer? She and her party enabled a senile President, Ukraine, USAID, unreal corruption, Open Borders for votes, insider trading, identity politics from hell and unfettered crime. She will be lucky to stay outside a prison cell. — Lynn Wallace (@Elonskirules) April 12, 2025

ActBlue. We saw what Elizabeth Warren did. Trying to fundraise on the victims of California fires. — KittraKittra (@KittraKittra) April 12, 2025

This is nothing more than pure fear. They are petrified of investigations of all of the fraud that has been uncovered, including the non-profit money laundering scheme. — Lance Edelman (@Lance_Edelman) April 12, 2025

I agree with Warren… if she’s not investigated for absconding with government money we are no longer a nation of laws. Good point, Pocahontas. — SGrove (@SGrove324) April 12, 2025

Yes, any investigations need to start with the Democrat Party.

One commenter says Acosta and Warren remind him of an elderly leftist couple starting their miserable day of activism.

I imagine this conversation happening every morning in a geriatric leftist household, over cups of decaf coffee, as a husband and wife get ready to spend the day protesting at a Tesla dealership. — Drain Bamage (@IsDrainBamaged) April 12, 2025

lol over decaf coffee 🤣🤣 — Diane N (@aquarian0072) April 12, 2025

Acosta's podcast is just him talking to himself. Sometimes he has a guest. — Auntie Vyris® (@AuntieVyris) April 12, 2025

Nice to see Jim in the spectator section. And it's always a pleasure whenever Poca stops by. — Ruby (@Ruby1189958) April 12, 2025

oh i see Jim Acosta is sporting



some cool Mark Cuban glass



frames. that means he's "prepared"



& has brought his "thinking" game. — Glenn Zapata (@GPHzapata) April 12, 2025

Acosta has adopted the ‘look’ shared by Rachel Maddow, Chris Hayes, Mark Cuban and Rosie O’Donnell. He’s got the chubby face, the hair, the glasses and pout they all share in common. They all look and sound alike and are interchangeable.