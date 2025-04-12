VIP
The Chinese Think All Americans Are Fat and Bald, Apparently
He's BAAAAAACK! John Fugelsang Returns to Try Lecturing Me on Christianity and Hate...
Rep. Claims Homeland Security Showed Up at Elementary Schools and Lied to Get...
Lefty Author Don Winslow Is So Mad About the SAVE Act His ALL...
Trans Author Tells MSNBC That ‘Science Is on Our Side’
Leftist Cafe Workers In Minneapolis Learn the Hard Way the Minimum Wage Is...
NYT Reporter Upset That Fellow Russian Hoaxer Has Been Suspended From FBI
BIG WIN: Oklahoma State Superintendent Takes Victory Lap After Judge Tosses Defamation Sui...
Megyn Kelly Goes Off on DHS Secretary Kristi Noem for Cosplaying as an...
‘CHAOS’: The Memo Has Gone Out to Dems and the Media
Hollywood Tough Guy Danny Trejo Has a Soft Spot for His Dogs and...
Attorney Asks if Mahmoud Khalil Is ‘Deportable’ for Free Speech, Who Isn’t?
That'll Teach Elon a Lesson! Soy Boy Lefty Throws a Pie at Optimus...
Whoopi Goldberg Hasn’t Seen Egg Prices Go Down One Cent

Starbucks Employees Nationwide Stop Working (Briefly) After ICE Took Two of Their Union Siblings

Brett T. | 11:30 PM on April 12, 2025
Twitchy/Sam J.

Earlier, our own Amy Curtis reported that some café employees learned that the actual minimum wage is zero after the workers at a small chain of cafés decided they could strong-arm owners into their woke demands. Instead, the owner shut down all four locations in Minneapolis.

We're not suggesting that Starbucks is going to close down because of the woke employees they seek out. People trying to pay off their gender studies degrees depend on Starbucks for a regular paycheck. But the unionized workers of Starbucks did participate in a short work stoppage to protest President Donald Trump and ICE, who recently took two of their "union siblings."

"Whether you're Starbucks or ICE, you mess with us, you mess with all 10,000 of us."

As we reported the other day Gen Z entrepreneurs have realized they can make their own coffee and are opening up their kitchens and spare rooms as cafés.

Who would have thought the totally woke Starbucks was the enemy of the Gen Z activist? It turns out they're just capitalists after all. Both conservatives and liberals should boycott.

