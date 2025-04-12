Starbucks Employees Nationwide Stop Working (Briefly) After ICE Took Two of Their Union Siblings

Earlier, our own Amy Curtis reported that some café employees learned that the actual minimum wage is zero after the workers at a small chain of cafés decided they could strong-arm owners into their woke demands. Instead, the owner shut down all four locations in Minneapolis.

Advertisement

We're not suggesting that Starbucks is going to close down because of the woke employees they seek out. People trying to pay off their gender studies degrees depend on Starbucks for a regular paycheck. But the unionized workers of Starbucks did participate in a short work stoppage to protest President Donald Trump and ICE, who recently took two of their "union siblings."

"Whether you're Starbucks or ICE, you mess with us, you mess with all 10,000 of us."

Employees across the U.S. took a “bold” stand by stopping work for a few minutes to protest deportations.pic.twitter.com/A7Wqtg24d4 — Department of Government Efficiency News (@DOGE__news) April 11, 2025

It's called a smoke break. https://t.co/sAvN8gFXqL — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 12, 2025

How are they so brave and courageous? — Smorg (@RealSmorg) April 12, 2025

Trump will never survive this. — SgtPonySoldier (@SgtPonySoldier) April 12, 2025

I just want to order pic.twitter.com/9uPir80elk — Shady Ranger (@ShadyRanger) April 12, 2025

They do know that people can make their own coffee rather than paying a premium for Starbucks Coffee, don't they? — My Political Opinion (@MyPoliticalOp11) April 12, 2025

As we reported the other day Gen Z entrepreneurs have realized they can make their own coffee and are opening up their kitchens and spare rooms as cafés.

Bold. Very bold — LT1954 (@peterdem1) April 12, 2025

Yup, nothing more that a business loves than losing revenue based on politics.



Genius work guys keep it up. — VPNninja87 (@Vpnninja87) April 12, 2025

Who would have thought the totally woke Starbucks was the enemy of the Gen Z activist? It turns out they're just capitalists after all. Both conservatives and liberals should boycott.

When they came back, illegal immigrants had filled all their positions — diadromos (@diadromoshall) April 12, 2025

***