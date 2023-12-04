LGBTQIA(WXYZ?) Group DRAGGED For Making Ridiculous, CONTEMPTIBLE Claim About Pronouns and...
Antisemite's Attempt to CANCEL 'The Boys' Over Israeli Actor (Who Is a Real-Life Bada*s) BACKFIRES

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:30 AM on December 04, 2023
AngieArtist

'The Boys' is a very successful (albeit gory and VERY grown-up) show on Amazon Prime that is currently filming its fourth season and is due for a June 2024 release. To be fair, this show may not be for everyone because again, it is definitely for an adult audience. That being said, if you decide you magically don't like the show because you find out one of the stars is Israeli you might just be a raging antisemite.

Case in point ... 

Frenchie is one of 'The Boys' and Tomer Capone plays him. And yes, Capone is an Israeli. Imagine being someone who suddenly resents a show because an actor who plays a make-believe character ISN'T that make-believe character in real life. 

Look at this:

And this:

You have to wonder if these haters have too much free time or something because this is just silly. Oh, AND hateful AF.

Wha?

Luckily, most of the replies are from sane people calling out this hateful insanity:

He is, in the show. It's actually really cool to learn he's one in real life as well.

Her attempt to hurt the actor and the show seems to have backfired.

Ya' love to see it.

