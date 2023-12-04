Antisemite's Attempt to CANCEL 'The Boys' Over Israeli Actor (Who Is a Real-Life Bada*s) BACKFIRES

'The Boys' is a very successful (albeit gory and VERY grown-up) show on Amazon Prime that is currently filming its fourth season and is due for a June 2024 release. To be fair, this show may not be for everyone because again, it is definitely for an adult audience. That being said, if you decide you magically don't like the show because you find out one of the stars is Israeli you might just be a raging antisemite.

Case in point ...

umm why did I just find out that the guy who plays Frenchy in The Boys isn’t even Arab or French. He’s Israeli, who served as a squad leader of an airborne infantry. It’s one of the many brigades that’s currently involved in carrying out the genocide that’s happening in Gaza. — hayat • حياة (@hayxtt) December 2, 2023

Frenchie is one of 'The Boys' and Tomer Capone plays him. And yes, Capone is an Israeli. Imagine being someone who suddenly resents a show because an actor who plays a make-believe character ISN'T that make-believe character in real life.

Look at this:

This beyond just avid Zionist support, this guy FOR SURE has a death count on his hands. pic.twitter.com/fixsUYyyk2 — hayat • حياة (@hayxtt) December 2, 2023

And this:

Just checked his insta, it’s covered with typical Zionist propaganda, and guess who’s liking and commenting. pic.twitter.com/fyyHOlndnV — hayat • حياة (@hayxtt) December 2, 2023

You have to wonder if these haters have too much free time or something because this is just silly. Oh, AND hateful AF.

I knew after like 2 episodes that show was anti Muslim — Atum (follow for memecoins) (@DefiApes) December 3, 2023

Wha?

Luckily, most of the replies are from sane people calling out this hateful insanity:

Based.



Also, Arab and Israeli aren’t mutually exclusive. There are lots of Arab Israelis. — Will, Burgumaniac (@spudhawg) December 3, 2023

Oh my goodness - are you implying he was acting? — Eddie Gallagher (@ejgallagher1) December 4, 2023

He sounds like a straight up badass. — D Block (@Dhmcgrath77) December 4, 2023

He is, in the show. It's actually really cool to learn he's one in real life as well.

I'm sorry your sympathy for terrorists and antisemitic bigotry aren't working out for you. — killmaven (@Killmaven) December 4, 2023

My hero, thx for sharing! — Volecule 🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Volecule) December 3, 2023

Ah that's so awesome. Great actor in a fun show by day, preventing a genocide by night. Thanks for sharing! — Joe Colangelo (@Itsjoeco) December 3, 2023

Her attempt to hurt the actor and the show seems to have backfired.

Ya' love to see it.

