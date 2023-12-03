Politifact Gets Politi-DRAGGED for Claiming Obvious Palestinian Crisis Actor ISN'T a Crisis Actor

'Blood is on YOUR Hands': Muslim Woman Takes Rashida Tlaib APART for Her...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:40 AM on December 03, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

We knew Politifact sucked, but to defend crisis actors who are working to make Israel out to be the villain AFTER Hamas attacked them and THEN broke another temporary ceasefire? Guys. It's ok not to go along with the Left, ESPECIALLY when they're batsh*t insane and supporting eff'ing terrorists.

This. Isn't. Hard.

A normal, rational, fact-based fact check site wouldn't defend an obvious crisis actor.

C'mon.

Anything to dunk on the Right, right?

What a joke.

From Politifact:

A Palestinian social media influencer with a wide audience has been posting videos about the war in Gaza, including of the Israeli military’s raid of al-Shifa hospital. Saleh Aljafarawi has tens of thousands of followers on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube; he is not a journalist, but TV channels including MSNBC, the BBC and Al Jazeera have aired some of his footage from the conflict, and Al Jazeera labeled him a "journalist" in its clip.

Social media influencer.

K.

The images try to show Aljafarawi in different roles, such as a "freedom fighter," "blood donor" and "war correspondent." But several of the photos do not show him at all, and others were taken from his social media accounts out of context.

Out of context.

HA.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Wow.

Unhinged lefties MELTING DOWN Over Biden and the '24 Election on Viral 'Abandon Biden' Tag is GLORIOUS
Sam J.
This. ^

But but but ... CONTEXT!

Ringy ding ding ding.

He likely just summed up EXACTLY what Politifact does for a fact-check.

Totally NOT a crisis actor. *eye roll*

They'd have to be able to feel shame to hang their head in shame and CLEARLY, they have zero shame.

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

