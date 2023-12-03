Politifact Gets Politi-DRAGGED for Claiming Obvious Palestinian Crisis Actor ISN'T a Crisis Actor

We knew Politifact sucked, but to defend crisis actors who are working to make Israel out to be the villain AFTER Hamas attacked them and THEN broke another temporary ceasefire? Guys. It's ok not to go along with the Left, ESPECIALLY when they're batsh*t insane and supporting eff'ing terrorists.

This. Isn't. Hard.

A normal, rational, fact-based fact check site wouldn't defend an obvious crisis actor.

C'mon.

Newsmax claims that a video used by MSNBC about the al-Shifa Hospital raid shows a Palestinian “crisis actor.” The man is a social media influencer who has been posting about Gaza and the al-Shifa hospital. https://t.co/6sWGvOoPso — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) December 3, 2023

Anything to dunk on the Right, right?

What a joke.

From Politifact:

A Palestinian social media influencer with a wide audience has been posting videos about the war in Gaza, including of the Israeli military’s raid of al-Shifa hospital. Saleh Aljafarawi has tens of thousands of followers on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube; he is not a journalist, but TV channels including MSNBC, the BBC and Al Jazeera have aired some of his footage from the conflict, and Al Jazeera labeled him a "journalist" in its clip.

Social media influencer.

K.

The images try to show Aljafarawi in different roles, such as a "freedom fighter," "blood donor" and "war correspondent." But several of the photos do not show him at all, and others were taken from his social media accounts out of context.

Out of context.

HA.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Wow.

PolitiFact is saying that this dude isn’t a crisis actor because “reasons”



I’m using this image instead of the image of their tweet because it’s a funny image and provides important context https://t.co/AozNKOlj31 pic.twitter.com/rcK8VwcNix — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) December 3, 2023

This. ^

You actually admit that pictures of him in different roles was taken directly from his social media page. You are grossly pathetic and deserve the Frog of Shame ten fold — The Merry Rogue Elf🐿 (@TheRogue_Elf) December 3, 2023

But but but ... CONTEXT!

So, he’s a crisis actor. Got it. — Kent Moore (@kentrmoore) December 3, 2023

Ringy ding ding ding.

From that article it sounds like you know nothing about him. This looks like you casually dug around for 30 minutes on Instagram and called it a fact check. It's pretty funny. — Johnny Christian Bishop (@Johnnybeesknees) December 3, 2023

He likely just summed up EXACTLY what Politifact does for a fact-check.

Totally NOT a crisis actor. *eye roll*

He’s the definition of a crisis actor you tool bags. — colovion (@Colovion) December 3, 2023

Hang your head in shame, PolitiSpin. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) December 3, 2023

They'd have to be able to feel shame to hang their head in shame and CLEARLY, they have zero shame.

