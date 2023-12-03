Unhinged lefties MELTING DOWN Over Biden and the '24 Election on Viral 'Abandon Biden' Tag is GLORIOUS

We were going to make a joke about loving the smell of napalm in the morning about the 'Abandon Biden' tag that is currently trending on Twitter BUT thought better of it because the idea of any sort of smell around Biden is just not a good thing.

Advertisement

Maybe this editor needs more coffee.

Anyway, #AbandonBiden is trending right this very minute, and it is indeed glorious.

The meltdown from the leftists is GLORIOUS.



when half your party is antisemitic, genocidal maniacs its time for it to be relegated to the dustbin of history



The amount of pure hate and venom in these comments prove it cannot survive



#AbandonBiden — JohnGalt 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JohnJGaltrules) December 3, 2023

Wondering if this tag started here:

From Breitbart:

Muslim leaders from several swing states on Saturday descended on Dearborn, Michigan, to launch a national campaign against the reelection of President Joe Biden — a response to his handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict. Organizers from Michigan, Minnesota, Arizona, Wisconsin, Florida, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania are calling the campaign #AbandonBiden, vowing to ensure that Biden is a one-term president. These leaders have run separate pressure campaigns in their respective states, members of the coalition said, but they felt now was the time to coordinate their response ahead of the 2024 election.

Wherever it started, it's awesome. Sure, there are a bunch of people on the Right helping the tag trend, but man oh man, there are a bunch of Lefties complaining about 'The Big Guy.' Grab yer corn:

I dont understand the context of this hashtag, but Biden has always been a neocon and has been racist and homophobic, and just terrible most of his career until he switched up for self preservation. He doesn't actually care about your rights and is a senile old man #AbandonBiden — Victor Solorio✡️🇺🇸💟🦅👑 (@HellothenHermes) December 3, 2023

I never intended to vote for Biden but I'm going to put this here anyway.#AbandonBiden — Margaret Kimberley (@freedomrideblog) December 3, 2023

Tough crowd, Joseph.

Biden’s complicity in genocide cements it for me-not voting for this war criminal. #AbandonBiden https://t.co/aAPoc2BUj3 — SarahLund 🇵🇸 (@londonsje) December 3, 2023

REALLY tough crowd.

You never should have been with Genocide Joe in the first place #AbandonBiden — The Mean Green (@themeangreenboy) December 3, 2023

#GenocideJoe has got to go!#AbandonBiden



Honored to stand today with a coalition of Muslim organizers from 9 key swing states to send a message that the blood of Palestinian children is a red line and we will do all we can to ensure Biden is a one term President as a… pic.twitter.com/6EJqnhR1Kc — Hassan Shibly (@HassanShibly) December 3, 2023

Our favorites, though, are the Leftists trying to shame other Leftists for even CONSIDERING abandoning the old guy who fought to keep kids segregated in schools.

Advertisement

Perhaps those who say #AbandonBiden should look around them and see what is happening to basic human rights in the US. President Biden is between a rock and a hard place. Damned if he does and damned if he doesn't. The Palestinian Americans that support this hashtag — Nurses Against Dick Pics. 🇺🇦 (@ClaudetteGGibs1) December 3, 2023

#AbandonBiden is the most self-destructive movement to emerge since MAGA. Progressives should not be fooled or led by the nose by this psyop. — marshgirl in the great Blue yonder (@sueplick) December 3, 2023

#AbandonBiden for this? I don't think so unless you want to end Democracy. pic.twitter.com/M4pww1c5yE — Ron Fancy (@RonFancy) December 3, 2023

Man oh man, the media REALLY did a number on these people. REPUBLICANS WILL END MUH DEMOCRACY.

Mental illness is a real thing, folks.

If you #AbandonBiden you're enabling fascism. It's as simple as that. pic.twitter.com/06wMEgJfjs — Ron Fancy (@RonFancy) December 3, 2023

If you are tired of high gas prices, struggling to feed your family, leaky borders, crime-ridden cities, and wars all around the world ... that makes you a fascist.

Again, mental illness is a real thing.

All we can really do, though, is point and laugh.

======================================================================

Related:

NEVER Go Full Kamala: WATCHING Kamala Harris Explain Her Solution to Israel/Hamas is PAINFULLY Hilarious

Advertisement

KA-BOOM: Community Notes NUKES Biden From Orbit for Claiming 0% Inflation and it's a BEAUTIFUL Thing

LOL! This is Just SAD: Gavin Newsom's Post-Debate Tweet Shows Even HE Knows He Lost to DeSantis

Asra Nomani Leaves Rapper SPEECHLESS in Powerful Speech About Her Hoodie, Israel, and Palestine (Watch)

Catherine Herridge Drops DAMNING Email That Could Well and Truly END the Biden Crime Family (Pic)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.