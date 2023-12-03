Marina Medvin Brings Receipts Regarding Gaza Civilians Cheering Hamas Rockets (video)
Unhinged lefties MELTING DOWN Over Biden and the '24 Election on Viral 'Abandon Biden' Tag is GLORIOUS

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on December 03, 2023
Bluto Meme

We were going to make a joke about loving the smell of napalm in the morning about the 'Abandon Biden' tag that is currently trending on Twitter BUT thought better of it because the idea of any sort of smell around Biden is just not a good thing.

Maybe this editor needs more coffee.

Anyway, #AbandonBiden is trending right this very minute, and it is indeed glorious.

Wondering if this tag started here:

From Breitbart:

Muslim leaders from several swing states on Saturday descended on Dearborn, Michigan, to launch a national campaign against the reelection of President Joe Biden — a response to his handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Organizers from Michigan, Minnesota, Arizona, Wisconsin, Florida, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania are calling the campaign #AbandonBiden, vowing to ensure that Biden is a one-term president. These leaders have run separate pressure campaigns in their respective states, members of the coalition said, but they felt now was the time to coordinate their response ahead of the 2024 election.

Wherever it started, it's awesome. Sure, there are a bunch of people on the Right helping the tag trend, but man oh man, there are a bunch of Lefties complaining about 'The Big Guy.' Grab yer corn:

Tough crowd, Joseph.

REALLY tough crowd.

Our favorites, though, are the Leftists trying to shame other Leftists for even CONSIDERING abandoning the old guy who fought to keep kids segregated in schools.

Man oh man, the media REALLY did a number on these people. REPUBLICANS WILL END MUH DEMOCRACY.

Mental illness is a real thing, folks.

If you are tired of high gas prices, struggling to feed your family, leaky borders, crime-ridden cities, and wars all around the world ... that makes you a fascist.

Again, mental illness is a real thing.

All we can really do, though, is point and laugh.

======================================================================

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

