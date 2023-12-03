Only Way to be SURE --> Community Notes NUKING Biden From Orbit for His Inflation Claim Wins Twitter

Unhinged lefties MELTING DOWN Over Biden and the '24 Election on Viral 'Abandon...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:05 AM on December 03, 2023
Screenshot from video

It takes a really horrible, ugly, broken, selfish, desperate-for-power a-hole to post something like this knowing damn well Americans are still struggling in this economy. And ladies and gents, Biden is just that horrible, ugly, broken, selfish, desperate-for-power a-hole ... 

Imagine posting something like this and expecting people to believe it.

Wait, not only BELIEVE it, but cheer it.

No words.

Ok, so we have lots of words, but none of them are very nice and would likely keep our site from being PG-13. 

Luckily, Community Notes was front and center with lots and lots of words and there are zero swears so MAJOR kudos to them. The note reads:

Tweet is referring to the PCE index, % change from the preceding month. Inflation is normally assessed annually (12 months) however, & the Fed’s PCE goal is 2%. It is currently 3%A more commonly referenced inflation index is CPI, which shows annual inflation of 3.2%

And like all good notes, multiple reliable sources are listed.

There's a reason his approval rating is in the toilet.

We wouldn't put it past them.

But ok, Joe.

