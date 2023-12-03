Only Way to be SURE --> Community Notes NUKING Biden From Orbit for His Inflation Claim Wins Twitter

It takes a really horrible, ugly, broken, selfish, desperate-for-power a-hole to post something like this knowing damn well Americans are still struggling in this economy. And ladies and gents, Biden is just that horrible, ugly, broken, selfish, desperate-for-power a-hole ...

Imagine posting something like this and expecting people to believe it.

Wait, not only BELIEVE it, but cheer it.

No words.

Inflation was 0% last month – and our economy grew by more than 5% last quarter.



Bidenomics. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 2, 2023

Ok, so we have lots of words, but none of them are very nice and would likely keep our site from being PG-13.

Luckily, Community Notes was front and center with lots and lots of words and there are zero swears so MAJOR kudos to them. The note reads:

Tweet is referring to the PCE index, % change from the preceding month. Inflation is normally assessed annually (12 months) however, & the Fed’s PCE goal is 2%. It is currently 3%A more commonly referenced inflation index is CPI, which shows annual inflation of 3.2%

And like all good notes, multiple reliable sources are listed.

Imagine trying to tell people, who are out here experiencing the cost of everything skyrocketing, that it isn't happening.



That's Bidenomics. — Spike Cohen (@RealSpikeCohen) December 3, 2023

Just two days ago from well known hard right wingers CBS pic.twitter.com/M8CL9zH5tR — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 2, 2023

There's a reason his approval rating is in the toilet.

Inflation was 3.2%. Now worse than the Eurozone. Government spending was robust to artificially boost GDP.



Bidenfailure. — 🇺🇸Hakim🇺🇸 (@kareemjeanjr) December 2, 2023

Congratulations. You’re so disliked that the DNC is doing dry runs with Gavin Newsom.



In other words, the DNC thinks the guy who ruined California is preferable to you.



Yeah. It’s that bad. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) December 2, 2023

Inflation is still positive which means prices are still increasing.



Seriously, is a high schooler running this X account? — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) December 2, 2023

We wouldn't put it past them.

Meanwhile, due to the cumulative impact of inflation, people can’t afford groceries or rent. But ok, Joe. pic.twitter.com/NXS199vlYv — Taylor Morgan (@tlrdrkmrgn) December 2, 2023

But ok, Joe.

