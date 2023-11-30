Catherine Herridge Drops DAMNING Email That Could Well and Truly END the Biden Crime Family (Pic)

Gosh, as we've said several times before (and we'll likely say it several times more), while we're CERTAINLY not experts, this email from Catherine Herridge seems like a pretty big deal. A bank record has been uncovered while the GOP Oversight Committee continues probing Hunter Biden (apologies for that visual) showing erratic payments, no business, no services rendered ...

Advertisement

Huh.

Doesn't sound good for Hunter OR 'The Big Guy'. We certainly hope he got his 10% though.

Bank record from @GOPoversight probe of Hunter Biden, Biden family foreign business deals. Described as email from money laundering investigator,“payments appear erratic,” “does not appear to have any services rendered,” “no current business purpose,’ + “China target[s] children… pic.twitter.com/j6fITq3ozF — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) November 30, 2023

Yikes.

I wonder why hacks like @RepDanGoldman feel the need to cover for Hunter? — Abe Froman™🇺🇸 (@WerIstDeinPa) November 30, 2023

Good point. Just today, Goldman claimed Rude Giuliani had somehow manipulated Hunter's laptop ... even though there is plenty of proof that says otherwise.

Sadly, I would be shocked if anyone is truly shocked about this…



It feels like everyone knows this bribery/kickbacks is standard operating procedures. The only differences the receipts are finally coming to light. — FC Charting (@DJack6502) November 30, 2023

We'd be equally shocked if there were any consequences ...

He’s walking free, right — johncownfowler (@johncownfowler) November 30, 2023

Yup. It's good to be the big guy's son.

I wonder how history will look back at this. An outlandish fake dossier was enough for the media to talk about for years, but real evidence is being ignored here. — Mo (@MartitaO) November 30, 2023

Depends on who writes the history.

“No current business purpose” says it all — TK-421 (@jgoodman9) November 30, 2023

Considering Hunter wrote prostitutes off on his taxes?

Yeah ... this is getting really interesting. Now, if only we had people in power who were willing to do something about it.

We shall see.

======================================================================

Related:

Michael Shellenberger ENDS Dan Goldman in Back and Forth over Hunter Biden's Laptop and DAMN SON (Watch)

BOMBSHELL: Michael Shellenberger Testifies, US/UK Military Contractors Deployed AGAINST Americans (Watch)

'Listen, JACK!' Biden Demands Corporations Fix the Crap Economy HE BROKE and LOL it Does NOT Go Well

Elon Musk's Lawsuit Inspires MERCILESS Thread Taking Media Matters APART and it's a BEAUTIFUL Thing

That's a Shame ... ANYWAY: MSNBC Cancels Mehdi Hasan's Show and the Response Has Been Comedy GOLD

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.