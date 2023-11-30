Catherine Herridge Drops DAMNING Email That Could Well and Truly END the Biden Crime Family (Pic)

Nikki Haley Gets a ‘Kiss of Death’ Endorsement
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:10 PM on November 30, 2023
Twitchy

Gosh, as we've said several times before (and we'll likely say it several times more), while we're CERTAINLY not experts, this email from Catherine Herridge seems like a pretty big deal. A bank record has been uncovered while the GOP Oversight Committee continues probing Hunter Biden (apologies for that visual) showing erratic payments, no business, no services rendered ...

Huh.

Doesn't sound good for Hunter OR 'The Big Guy'. We certainly hope he got his 10% though.

Yikes.

Good point. Just today, Goldman claimed Rude Giuliani had somehow manipulated Hunter's laptop ... even though there is plenty of proof that says otherwise. 

We'd be equally shocked if there were any consequences ...

Yup. It's good to be the big guy's son.

Depends on who writes the history.

Considering Hunter wrote prostitutes off on his taxes?

Yeah ... this is getting really interesting. Now, if only we had people in power who were willing to do something about it.

Elon Musk's Lawsuit Inspires MERCILESS Thread Taking Media Matters APART and it's a BEAUTIFUL Thing
Sam J.
We shall see.

Michael Shellenberger ENDS Dan Goldman in Back and Forth over Hunter Biden's Laptop and DAMN SON (Watch)

BOMBSHELL: Michael Shellenberger Testifies, US/UK Military Contractors Deployed AGAINST Americans (Watch)

'Listen, JACK!' Biden Demands Corporations Fix the Crap Economy HE BROKE and LOL it Does NOT Go Well

Elon Musk's Lawsuit Inspires MERCILESS Thread Taking Media Matters APART and it's a BEAUTIFUL Thing

That's a Shame ... ANYWAY: MSNBC Cancels Mehdi Hasan's Show and the Response Has Been Comedy GOLD

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?

