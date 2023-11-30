Catherine Herridge Drops DAMNING Email That Could Well and Truly END the Biden...
BOMBSHELL: Michael Shellenberger Testifies, US/UK Military Contractors Deployed AGAINST Americans (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:10 PM on November 30, 2023
Sarah D.

We joke about a LOT on Twitchy and even we can't find a way to be funny or snark about what Michael Shellenberger testified today ... US and the UK military contractors were 'deployed' against the American people.

That means these two governments were actively working to manipulate and control how Americans think, feel, what we believe, and of course, how we vote.

Terrifying and infuriating, all in one.

Watch:

Ummm.

Wow.

And scary as Hell.

What consequences? And from whom? This is the GOVERNMENT doing this. Who do you go to? That's what makes this so damn scary, is they are the most powerful entity and sadly stopped answering to we the people a long time ago. 

So now what?

Right? Especially when so many have turned out to be true.

Elon Musk's Lawsuit Inspires MERCILESS Thread Taking Media Matters APART and it's a BEAUTIFUL Thing
Sam J.
Totally. They'll call Shellenberger 'far-right' and pretend he's out of his mind and paranoid. That's what our pals in the government-controlled media love to do. Sorry, we're done calling them mainstream, they're propaganda machines.

It's mutual.

Who knows what else we're going to find out as free speech continues making a comeback?

It ain't gonna be pretty.

Psychologically manipulated.

By our own government.

