BOMBSHELL: Michael Shellenberger Testifies, US/UK Military Contractors Deployed AGAINST Americans (Watch)

We joke about a LOT on Twitchy and even we can't find a way to be funny or snark about what Michael Shellenberger testified today ... US and the UK military contractors were 'deployed' against the American people.

Advertisement

That means these two governments were actively working to manipulate and control how Americans think, feel, what we believe, and of course, how we vote.

Terrifying and infuriating, all in one.

Watch:

NOW - Shellenberger: "US and UK military contractors" deployed "sophisticated psychological operations and disinformation tactics... against the American people."pic.twitter.com/yEzXAwvBvY — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 30, 2023

Ummm.

Wow.

This is obscenely disturbing. — Allen Harris (@crash_matrix) November 30, 2023

And scary as Hell.

Voters should demand severe consequences for abuse of power. — 2VNews (@2VNews) November 30, 2023

What consequences? And from whom? This is the GOVERNMENT doing this. Who do you go to? That's what makes this so damn scary, is they are the most powerful entity and sadly stopped answering to we the people a long time ago.

So now what?

PSA: Your government is using your money against you to hide the truth. Shall we take the concept of "informed consent" and apply it to voting? — Caroline (@carolinecwilder) November 30, 2023

We are seriously in danger of running out of conspiracy theories. — eve (@eveforamerica) November 30, 2023

Right? Especially when so many have turned out to be true.

Watch MSM outlets try to run cover now for this story and discredit it…🤬🤌 — C.P. Smith🇺🇸🦅 (@smithcps01) November 30, 2023

Totally. They'll call Shellenberger 'far-right' and pretend he's out of his mind and paranoid. That's what our pals in the government-controlled media love to do. Sorry, we're done calling them mainstream, they're propaganda machines.

Our governments hate us — Wealth Turtle 💰🐢 (@wealth_turtle) November 30, 2023

It's mutual.

Sounds like a great base to start government budget cuts. — John Hyde (@The_DrJ3ckyll) November 30, 2023

Oof, they didn't expect that to get any sunlight 🤣 pic.twitter.com/u7O3FKkWzb — Cav 🇺🇸 (@10CavLemasters) November 30, 2023

Who knows what else we're going to find out as free speech continues making a comeback?

It ain't gonna be pretty.

What @shellenberger is describing here is the death of the American republic. In this new arrangement, the people are simply pawns to be psychologically manipulated (as during covid) for the aims of the powerful, with no checks and balances on government action. https://t.co/zWhvI80ynI — Jay Bhattacharya (@DrJBhattacharya) November 30, 2023

Psychologically manipulated.

By our own government.

======================================================================

Advertisement

Related:

'Listen, JACK!' Biden Demands Corporations Fix the Crap Economy HE BROKE and LOL it Does NOT Go Well

Elon Musk's Lawsuit Inspires MERCILESS Thread Taking Media Matters APART and it's a BEAUTIFUL Thing

That's a Shame ... ANYWAY: MSNBC Cancels Mehdi Hasan's Show and the Response Has Been Comedy GOLD

YAAAS! --> X Users Taking Page from Elon Musk's Book of BADAS*ERY, Giving Disney the Proverbial FINGER

Deadspin Bully Carron Phillips' Horrible, VERY BAD Week Gets Worse Trying to Dunk on Kevin Sorbo and LOL

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.