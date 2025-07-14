Trump: Biden Knew NOTHING About the Autopen Pardons (WATCH)

In the wee hours of this morning, Twitchy's Aaron reported on the New York Times undermining former President Joe Biden and his autopen pardons.

Here's a bit of what Aaron wrote, and you should read the entire thing:

Advertisement

Now, let’s talk a little about the law. This author wrote a VIP piece discussing the legal issues presented by Biden’s potential incompetency in the context of pardons, called ‘The Question Isn’t Whether Trump Can Revoke Biden’s Pardons. It’s Whether They Were Issued at all.‘ In the piece, we made several points: First, only the president can issue a federal pardon. This is a duty he cannot delegate. Second, an autopen can be used to do any act that requires the president’s signature, but only if the president consents to his signature being placed on the document. Third, if that consent wasn’t given, then as a matter of Constitutional law no pardon was issued. So if Trump declares one of Biden’s pardons to be null and void for that reason, he isn’t revoking that pardon. He is saying none was issued in the first place.

The GOP should be hammering the Democrats on this, and at least President Trump mentioned something about it during remarks from the White House.

WATCH:

🚨 TRUMP: “I guarantee Biden knew NOTHING about the pardons signed by the autopen.”



“The autopen is maybe one of the biggest scandals that we've had in 50-100 years.”



The “pardons” are NULL AND VOID!



Buckle up, Schiff, Fauci, and Cheney. pic.twitter.com/5fw6GpXbrQ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 14, 2025

The pardon for Dr. Fauci was issued at 10:30 at night, long after Biden was done for the day (Axios reporter Alex Thompson told us ages ago that Biden was only 'reliable' between 10 am and 4 pm).

After learning that the autopen was being run at 10:30PM at night...



...there is literally a 0% chance that Biden was up that late approving pardons



Less than 0% — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) July 14, 2025

Less than zero.

Kinzinger is crying. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 14, 2025

Probably.

There's unfortunately very little chance these pardons are voided. It's unfortunate — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) July 14, 2025

This is uncharted waters, for sure.

If Biden did not personally know of, and authorize, the pardons, then they should be null and void. — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) July 14, 2025

They should.

The question is will they be?

I’d sooner believe the Epstein files will be released than the GOP actually challenging these autopen pardons. — Patrick Nealis (@Patrick_Nealis) July 14, 2025

The GOP is dropping the ball on this if they don't start challenging these pardons.

The pardons are null and void, but nothing else signed with auto pen is? Make it make sense? https://t.co/8udieMU7HY — Veritas Invenitur (@LureVindicta) July 14, 2025

Advertisement

The power to issue pardons is given to the President and the President alone.

It appears Biden wasn't aware of all those pardons.

That's the problem.

I 💯 agree with Trump on this. I am not a fan of Biden but he loved his country his son served this country he would have never in his right mind allowed this invasion or these pardons or debt. It’s treason it’s Obama https://t.co/H0wUzmFuWo — TruNorth Travels (@Trunorthtravels) July 14, 2025

It's clear -- and has been for a long time -- that Biden wasn't running the show.

Who was?

Obama? Someone else?

We deserve to know.

The biggest scandal is that Biden was mentally incompetent and absent from the job while others, who we do not know, acted. The others appointed a successor, Harris, ignoring democratic traditions. It appears that the MSM is just fine with it! The majority is NOT fine with it. https://t.co/jg1VBesTH4 — Tom Samek (@HormegaNegra) July 14, 2025

The pardons are part of that scandal.