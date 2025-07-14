Trump: Biden Knew NOTHING About the Autopen Pardons (WATCH)

Let's Do This: Rand Paul Says He Will Reissue Criminal Referral of Anthony...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on July 14, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

In the wee hours of this morning, Twitchy's Aaron reported on the New York Times undermining former President Joe Biden and his autopen pardons.

Here's a bit of what Aaron wrote, and you should read the entire thing:

Now, let’s talk a little about the law. This author wrote a VIP piece discussing the legal issues presented by Biden’s potential incompetency in the context of pardons, called ‘The Question Isn’t Whether Trump Can Revoke Biden’s Pardons. It’s Whether They Were Issued at all.‘ In the piece, we made several points:

First, only the president can issue a federal pardon. This is a duty he cannot delegate.

Second, an autopen can be used to do any act that requires the president’s signature, but only if the president consents to his signature being placed on the document.

Third, if that consent wasn’t given, then as a matter of Constitutional law no pardon was issued. 

So if Trump declares one of Biden’s pardons to be null and void for that reason, he isn’t revoking that pardon. He is saying none was issued in the first place.

The GOP should be hammering the Democrats on this, and at least President Trump mentioned something about it during remarks from the White House.

WATCH:

The pardon for Dr. Fauci was issued at 10:30 at night, long after Biden was done for the day (Axios reporter Alex Thompson told us ages ago that Biden was only 'reliable' between 10 am and 4 pm).

Less than zero.

Probably.

This is uncharted waters, for sure.

They should. 

The question is will they be?

The GOP is dropping the ball on this if they don't start challenging these pardons.

The power to issue pardons is given to the President and the President alone.

It appears Biden wasn't aware of all those pardons.

That's the problem.

It's clear -- and has been for a long time -- that Biden wasn't running the show. 

Who was?

Obama? Someone else?

We deserve to know.

The pardons are part of that scandal.

