Elon Musk's Lawsuit Inspires MERCILESS Thread Taking Media Matters APART and it's a BEAUTIFUL Thing

You know it's a good day when you see a receipt-filled thread take apart one of the nastiest, sneakiest, most biased, and underhanded organizations around ... we are, of course, referring to Media Matters. What makes this even sweeter is they are front and center since Elon Musk is suing them.

Take a look at this from Matthew Foldi:

NEW from me @Telegraph:@elonmusk's lawsuit against Media Matters is a helpful reminder of what that organization truly is



Let's explorehttps://t.co/MtRsWfnA2I



(1/xx) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) November 30, 2023

*popcorn*

If those in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones, then those with lurid internet histories and shoddy research practices should think twice before accusing others of providing a haven to hatred.https://t.co/MtRsWfnA2I



(2/xx) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) November 30, 2023

And if anyone has been living in a glass house throwing rocks it's the lawn flamingos at Media Matters.

Yikes.

In a recent report a group called Media Matters, founded by the Clinton family’s watchdog-turned-lapdog David Brock, called out major companies for sticking with @elonmusk's scandal-hit X – and seemed to suggest that they stop advertising or risk having their content placed next… — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) November 30, 2023

They haven't just been going after X and Elon Musk - they have a long history of targeting groups for 'wrongthink'. And yes, that makes them the baddies but we digress.

In response, @elonmusk responded by suing Media Matters for defamation. The case will no doubt become a flashpoint in the free speech culture wars, and Mr Musk has shown no signs of backing down in the intervening period.https://t.co/MtRsWfnA2I



(4/xx) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) November 30, 2023

*more popcorn*

Just yesterday, @elonmusk railed against the “blackmail” of advertising companies, telling those who have joined in the boycott to “go f**k yourself”.



Watch that clip here, via @alx https://t.co/Yq4LUwwCPChttps://t.co/MtRsWfnA2I



(5/xx) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) November 30, 2023

Glorious.

Truly.

As the boycott expands, we shouldn’t lose sight of the group who helped kick it off. For years, Media Matters has attacked Twitter, now known as X.https://t.co/MtRsWfnA2I



(6/xx) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) November 30, 2023

Yup.

But in @X's lawsuit, Media Matters is alleged to have taken new steps to target the platform: creating new accounts with the express purpose of discovering racist content to then report on said racist content to then pressure advertisers to flee the platform.… — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) November 30, 2023

They didn't just complain about content, they searched it out by creating accounts and then using what they found to pressure advertisers to leave the platform. This doesn't sound like the actions of a watchdog.

These sound like the actions of a group of trolls.

“Undeterred by the truth, Media Matters has opted for new tactics in its campaign to drive advertisers from X,” the lawsuit reads.https://t.co/MtRsWfnA2I



(8/xx) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) November 30, 2023

Hoo boy.

“Media Matters has manipulated the algorithms governing the user experience on X to bypass safeguards and create images of X’s largest advertisers’ paid posts adjacent to racist, incendiary content, leaving the false impression that these pairings are anything but what they… — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) November 30, 2023

As alleged by @ElonMusk’s lawsuit, only one user saw most of the ads that Media Matters is reporting on: Media Matters itself!https://t.co/MtRsWfnA2I



(10/xx) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) November 30, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Shocking.

In the other case, with Apple’s ad, “only two out of more than 500 million active users saw its ad appear alongside the fringe content cited in the article – at least one of which was Media Matters”!https://t.co/MtRsWfnA2I



(11/xx) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) November 30, 2023

It reminds us of people who fake hate crimes so they can prove how hateful America is.

Or in this case, how hateful Twitter is.

In acquiring Twitter for $44 billion, @ElonMusk completed what his allies see as the most significant development for freedom of the press since the First Amendment.https://t.co/MtRsWfnA2I



(12/xx) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) November 30, 2023

The adversaries @elonmusk has, including the “Censorship Industrial Complex” led in part by Media Matters, and the progressive press, however, view his ownership as an existential threat to their industries – and they’re right.https://t.co/MtRsWfnA2I



(13/xx) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) November 30, 2023

They view free speech as a threat, but we digress.

There certainly are problems with Musk-era Twitter. His bizarre and repugnant agreement that Jews push “dialectical hatred against whites” is historically, morally, and factually wrong.https://t.co/MtRsWfnA2I



(14/xx) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) November 30, 2023

To be fair, that was an 'off' tweet. But to Elon's credit, he figured it out pretty damn fast.

Almost immediately after, he took to his own platform to write that “actions speak louder than words,” and decamped for Israel, where he stood side-by-side the world’s only Jewish state during its ongoing war with Palestinian terrorists. Musk has since apologized for his… — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) November 30, 2023

We also saw @X CEO @lindayaX strongly defend Musk



"Today @elonmusk gave a wide ranging and candid interview at @dealbook 2023. He also offered an apology."https://t.co/ezzCyTSF30https://t.co/MtRsWfnA2I



(16/xx) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) November 30, 2023

While Media Matters couched its latest report as a response to Musk’s engagement with the anti-Semitic poster, it defies reality to think that there’s anything @ElonMusk can do that would appease them.https://t.co/MtRsWfnA2I



(17/xx) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) November 30, 2023

Of course, there's nothing Elon can do ... other than to sell the platform or give in and start censoring people.

His new AI platform, @Grok, described MMFA as “a pack of rabid hyenas on the hunt for a juicy piece of misinformation…[who have] a raging hard-on for anything even remotely right-wing,” which @ElonMusk calls “accurate.”https://t.co/dqHa1srGoPhttps://t.co/MtRsWfnA2I



(18/xx) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) November 30, 2023

HA HA HA H.

Accurate.

The @ElonMusk lawsuit alleges that in 2023 alone, Media Matters has pressured companies ranging from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the New York Times against advertising on Twitter; claims that Media Matters called “frivolous”.https://t.co/MtRsWfnA2I



(19/xx) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) November 30, 2023

The fundamental problems with Media Matters’s latest report are that its chairman’s words render its claims hollow and that it is imputing industry-wide problems onto Twitter alone – which is far from a shock given its shoddy research history.https://t.co/MtRsWfnA2I



(20/xx) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) November 30, 2023

Shoddy is putting it NICELY.

Angelo Carusone, MMFA's chair, published what he now admits is “gross content,” attacking “tranny lover[s],” a “Ban[g]ladeshi” man, and his Jewish boyfriend, who only leans conservative “as a consequence of his possession of several bags of Jewish gold.”



Good @peterjhasson… — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) November 30, 2023

To me, this sounds like the exact sort of problematic content that Media Matters would normally launch a full-blown boycott over!https://t.co/MtRsWfnA2I



(22/xx) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) November 30, 2023

But fighting Twitter is more important than principles, and it’s been good business for Carusone; in 2021, Media Matters disclosed his $453,651 salary.https://t.co/MtRsWfnA2I



(23/xx) pic.twitter.com/Z5mfbIwAai — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) November 30, 2023

WHOA.

Nice work if you can get it.

It’s also far from clear that Media Matters’s research holds water. Earlier this year, it released a report claiming that conservatives were not censored on Facebook, because so many of the top-performing pages are right-leaning, the @DailyCaller reported.… — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) November 30, 2023

But that logic makes as much sense as claiming that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are actually dating!



“The fact that a few conservative news sources happen to do strong traffic on Facebook says nothing of the company’s history of censorship,” @JonSchweppe told the @DailyCaller.… — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) November 30, 2023

Fast forwarding to its most recent report, @elonmusk's lawsuit claims that Media Matters “created an alternate account and curated the posts and advertising appearing on the account’s timeline to misinform advertisers about the placement of their posts...Of the 5.5 billion ad… — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) November 30, 2023

X notes in their lawsuit that “these contrived experiences could be applied to any platform.” This is one of the ways @ElonMusk is pushing back, by comparing rivals like Instagram to PornHub and highlighting contemporaneous reports on how Instagram is reported to serve sexualized… — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) November 30, 2023

In one instance, “a Pizza Hut commercial followed a video of a man lying on a bed with his arm around what the caption said was a 10-year-old girl”, as alleged by a the Wall Street Journal investigation into the platform.https://t.co/MtRsWfnA2I



(28/xx) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) November 30, 2023

In other words, the Wall Street Journal did exactly what Media Matters did: created new accounts and messed around with the algorithm. Following its reporting, companies like the dating site Match stopped much of its advertising on Meta-owned platforms.https://t.co/MtRsWfnA2I… — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) November 30, 2023

They CREATED a problem so they could try and bully Elon into silence ... and even maybe destroy him..

Good luck with that.

