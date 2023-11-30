Piers Morgan Guest Refuses to Call October 7 Attack Terrorism
Biden Likes Slamming Billionaires But Sure Doesn't Mind Staying at Their Houses
That's a Shame ... ANYWAY: MSNBC Cancels Mehdi Hasan's Show and the Response...
How 'Bout That CEASEFIRE?! Hamas Opens Fire on Jerusalem Bus Stop, Kills at...
YAAAS! --> X Users Taking Page From Elon Musk's Book of BADAS*ERY, Giving...
Deadspin Bully Carron Phillips' Horrible, VERY BAD Week Gets Worse Trying to Dunk...
DHS Chief's Meeting With CBP Agents Wrongly Accused of Whipping Migrants Was Classless...
Now, THAT'S Triggered! Master-Meme-Maker SAVAGELY Mocks Absolut Vodka's LGBTQ Ad and They...
Irish Media’s Story on Background of Suspect in Irish Stabbing Blows Up in...
Shameful: U.N. Women Rep Gives Astonishing Answer When Asked Why the U.N. Hasn’t...
The Scales Are Falling: Conceptual James Sparks Testimonials From People Who Are #WokeUp
Did Voice of America Go Soft on Hamass?
"We're Not Stupid': BLM Leader Endorses ...Wait for It ... TRUMP
Elon Musk Has Harsh Words for Advertisers Who Are 'Blackmailing' Him

Elon Musk's Lawsuit Inspires MERCILESS Thread Taking Media Matters APART and it's a BEAUTIFUL Thing

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:00 PM on November 30, 2023
AngieArtist

You know it's a good day when you see a receipt-filled thread take apart one of the nastiest, sneakiest, most biased, and underhanded organizations around ... we are, of course, referring to Media Matters. What makes this even sweeter is they are front and center since Elon Musk is suing them.

Advertisement

Take a look at this from Matthew Foldi:

*popcorn*

And if anyone has been living in a glass house throwing rocks it's the lawn flamingos at Media Matters.

Yikes.

They haven't just been going after X and Elon Musk - they have a long history of targeting groups for 'wrongthink'. And yes, that makes them the baddies but we digress.

*more popcorn*

Recommended

Irish Media’s Story on Background of Suspect in Irish Stabbing Blows Up in Their Faces
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Glorious.

Truly.

Yup.

They didn't just complain about content, they searched it out by creating accounts and then using what they found to pressure advertisers to leave the platform. This doesn't sound like the actions of a watchdog.

These sound like the actions of a group of trolls.

Hoo boy.

Advertisement

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Shocking.

It reminds us of people who fake hate crimes so they can prove how hateful America is.

Or in this case, how hateful Twitter is.

They view free speech as a threat, but we digress.

To be fair, that was an 'off' tweet. But to Elon's credit, he figured it out pretty damn fast.

Advertisement

Of course, there's nothing Elon can do ... other than to sell the platform or give in and start censoring people.

HA HA HA H.

Accurate.

Advertisement

Shoddy is putting it NICELY.

WHOA.

Nice work if you can get it.

Advertisement

They CREATED a problem so they could try and bully Elon into silence ... and even maybe destroy him..

Good luck with that.

======================================================================

Related:

OUCH: Network That Kept Homophobic, Race-Baiting, Antisemitic Joy Reid CANCELS Mehdi Hasan's Show

How About That CEASEFIRE?! Hamas Opens Fire on Jerusalem Bus Stop, Kills at Least 3 Israelis (Watch)

YAAAS! --> X Users Taking Page from Elon Musk's Book of BADAS*ERY, Giving Disney the Proverbial FINGER

Deadspin Bully Carron Phillips' Horrible, VERY BAD Week Gets Worse Trying to Dunk on Kevin Sorbo and LOL

Advertisement

Now, THAT'S Triggered! Master-Meme-Maker SAVAGELY Mocks Absolut Vodka's LGBTQ Ad and They Can't DEEEAL

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: ELON MUSK LAWSUIT MEDIA MATTERS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Irish Media’s Story on Background of Suspect in Irish Stabbing Blows Up in Their Faces
Aaron Walker
That's a Shame ... ANYWAY: MSNBC Cancels Mehdi Hasan's Show and the Response Has Been Comedy GOLD
Sam J.
Deadspin Bully Carron Phillips' Horrible, VERY BAD Week Gets Worse Trying to Dunk on Kevin Sorbo and LOL
Sam J.
YAAAS! --> X Users Taking Page From Elon Musk's Book of BADAS*ERY, Giving Disney the Proverbial FINGER
Sam J.
Now, THAT'S Triggered! Master-Meme-Maker SAVAGELY Mocks Absolut Vodka's LGBTQ Ad and They Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
The Scales Are Falling: Conceptual James Sparks Testimonials From People Who Are #WokeUp
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Irish Media’s Story on Background of Suspect in Irish Stabbing Blows Up in Their Faces Aaron Walker
Advertisement