Deadspin Bully Carron Phillips' Horrible, VERY BAD Week Gets Worse Trying to Dunk on Kevin Sorbo and LOL

Racist, Deadspin bully Carron Phillips has not had the best week. Granted, he did it TO HIMSELF, but still. Ouch. Guess picking on a kid wearing face paint at a Kansas City Chiefs football game was in and of itself REALLY STUPID, but add to the equation that the kid in question is actually part Native American.

Yikes.

Just goes to show when social justice is your 'beat' eventually you will end up 'beating' yourself.

Poor Karen.

Kevin Sorbo couldn't help but chime in:

Hey @carronJphillips @Deadspin when you’re done writing this kid a big fat check could you make up something about me? I’ll use the defamation suit to fund my next movie. pic.twitter.com/fLd0LXPVvt — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) November 29, 2023

Hey, these leftist rags are turning into fairly good sources of moolah because they keep insisting on libeling innocent people for woke clicks and taps.

Karen ... sorry, Carron (we can't help ourselves) TRIED to clap back:

As if anybody would want to watch it… https://t.co/PXh2xOLwjY — Carron J. Phillips (@carronJphillips) November 29, 2023

Just. Embarrassing.

You're clearly not a journalist because you did no research, no verification, no validation. You just jumped, on a kid, like the ball-less wonder you (apparently) are. — Mark Pukita (@mpukita) November 29, 2023

Dude works for Deadspin.

'Nuff said.

Yo my man.



Catch this ratio if you are man enough to take it. pic.twitter.com/AOXX3sSRhi — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) November 29, 2023

You’re a coward to have attacked a little boy who was just wearing his team’s colors. You’re going down and you deserve it! — NuclearTaco ™️🇺🇸 (@TacoforFive1) November 29, 2023

Dude. Log off. — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) November 29, 2023

And take the L.

If you were smart you would shut your mouth. The family has a great case against you. Your tweets just make their case stronger. — Kieran (@photosbykieran) November 30, 2023

So Karen doubles down on stupid.



Nice. — Geddy's Uncle (@red_barchetta2) November 29, 2023

Stupid always seems to double down on being ... well, stupid.

