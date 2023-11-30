Biden Likes Slamming Billionaires But Sure Doesn't Mind Staying at Their Houses
Deadspin Bully Carron Phillips' Horrible, VERY BAD Week Gets Worse Trying to Dunk on Kevin Sorbo and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on November 30, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

Racist, Deadspin bully Carron Phillips has not had the best week. Granted, he did it TO HIMSELF, but still. Ouch. Guess picking on a kid wearing face paint at a Kansas City Chiefs football game was in and of itself REALLY STUPID, but add to the equation that the kid in question is actually part Native American.

Yikes.

Just goes to show when social justice is your 'beat' eventually you will end up 'beating' yourself.

Poor Karen.

Kevin Sorbo couldn't help but chime in:

Hey, these leftist rags are turning into fairly good sources of moolah because they keep insisting on libeling innocent people for woke clicks and taps.

Karen ... sorry, Carron (we can't help ourselves) TRIED to clap back:

Just. Embarrassing.

Dude works for Deadspin.

'Nuff said.

And take the L.

Stupid always seems to double down on being ... well, stupid.

======================================================================

======================================================================

