Clean Up, Aisle 5! Alex Soros Claims Murder Rates AREN'T Higher in Progressive (Blue) Cities and HOO BOY

Wait, what now? Alex Soros thinks murder rates aren't higher in blue cities? SERIO?

Dude.

Like father like son?

Where Are Murder Rates Actually Higher? Not in progressive cities https://t.co/FmLERtLifZ — Alex Soros (@AlexanderSoros) November 26, 2023

Advertisement

Wow.

Community Notes for the WIN:

The 5 cities with the highest murder rates & their mayors are:

St. Louis, MO - Tishaura Jones (Democrat)

Baltimore, MD - Brandon Scott (Democrat)

New Orleans, LA - LaToya Cantrell (Democrat)

Detroit, MI - Mike Duggan (Democrat)

Cleveland, OH - Justin Bibb (Democrat)

He tried? What a dolt.

He’s insanely incorrect and the ratio is glorious https://t.co/nuEfS9xUDx — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 28, 2023

She's right, the ratio is glorious.

Blue counties tend to have higher homicide rates relative to red counties. Rather then denying this and letting people in these counties suffer, maybe the Soros family can try being honest about crime for once? pic.twitter.com/s6BsqmzslH — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) November 26, 2023

In a just world your father and you would be in prison. — G (@stevensongs) November 26, 2023

Well, to be fair, there isn't anything truly progressive about blue cities. Regressive is the better word. — RedInDC 💐 (@RealRedInDC) November 26, 2023

Nazi says what? — GayPatriot 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🌈 (@GayPatriot) November 27, 2023

*cough cough*

Soros funded democrat politicians destroy every city they run.

Proof:

Left, is republican run Huntsville Alabama.

Right, is democrat run Birmingham Alabama. pic.twitter.com/U1XrCUrbTg — Dr. Interracial 🇺🇸 (@billysandytodd) November 27, 2023

We have seen this "song and dance" before. You can rename crap six ways to Sunday, murder is murder and its a very real problem in major cities — The Merry Rogue Elf🐿 (@TheRogue_Elf) November 26, 2023

Why do you hate humanity? — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) November 28, 2023

It's how he was raised.

You and your awful family are real life comicbook super villains, spending a fortune to purposely destroy society. — WeWerePromisedZombies! (@JeromehartlF) November 28, 2023

And sadly, not a funny one.

======================================================================

Related:

Community of HATE --> Antisemites Leaving Flyers on Homes of Jewish People in Cori Bush's District (Pic)

Hamas Supporters Pushing HUGE List of Israel-Linked Companies to Boycott Goes SO Wrong and It's GLORIOUS

Sombreros?! LOL! Oilfield Rando Hilariously OWNS Deadspin TOOL Bullying Kid in KC Chiefs Face Paint

Biden Family Corruption Strikes Again as Details Around First American Hostage Released by Hamas Come Out

Advertisement

It Wasn't Just That Deadspin A-HOLE Who Went After the Kid Wearing KC Chiefs Face Paint (Check THIS Out)

'Facts are FACTS'! Elon Musk Rubs Community Notes SALT in Woke Liar's WOUNDS and it's a GLORIOUS Thing

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.