Clean Up, Aisle 5! Alex Soros Claims Murder Rates AREN'T Higher in Progressive (Blue) Cities and HOO BOY

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:40 PM on November 28, 2023
Twitchy

Wait, what now? Alex Soros thinks murder rates aren't higher in blue cities? SERIO?

Dude.

Like father like son?

Wow.

Community Notes for the WIN:

The 5 cities with the highest murder rates & their mayors are:

  • St. Louis, MO - Tishaura Jones (Democrat)
  • Baltimore, MD - Brandon Scott (Democrat)
  • New Orleans, LA - LaToya Cantrell (Democrat)
  • Detroit, MI - Mike Duggan (Democrat)
  • Cleveland, OH - Justin Bibb (Democrat)

He tried? What a dolt.

She's right, the ratio is glorious.

*cough cough*

It's how he was raised.

And sadly, not a funny one.

======================================================================

