'Facts are FACTS'! Elon Musk Rubs Community Notes SALT in Woke Liar's WOUNDS and it's a GLORIOUS Thing

Sam J.
November 28, 2023
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool

Our favorite thing about Elon Musk's Twitter (Twixxer, X, TwitterX, whatevs) has to be Community Notes. For years and years, our pals on the Left and the mainstream media could lie their arses off on the platform with no worries or cares about being corrected. Honestly, it is one of the main reasons they were able to control the narrative ... until now.

So of course, they're big fussy about the Community Notes and in fact, many of them claim they're being TARGETED.

No, you're being corrected because you're wrong.

Womp wompity womp womp womp.

Welp, Elon Musk seems very proud of Community Notes, especially after that tool at Deadspin bullied a kid for wearing face paint at a Kansas City Chiefs game.

What sort of low-life, monstrous, evil, divisive, lying jacka*s does something like that?

Oh yeah, that's right.

A senior writer for Deadspin, that's who.

Musk had a couple of others to highlight as well ... 

Reality is tough for people who have built their entire livelihoods around lies and a political narrative that helps them sleep at night. Reality doesn't care about your feelings, just like the facts. 

HAAAAAAAA.

Definitely a good one.

That.

We hope they Nicholas Sandmann them out of business.

Oh yeah.

See Nicholas Sandmann.

They never learn their lesson.

if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

