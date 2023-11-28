'Facts are FACTS'! Elon Musk Rubs Community Notes SALT in Woke Liar's WOUNDS and it's a GLORIOUS Thing

Our favorite thing about Elon Musk's Twitter (Twixxer, X, TwitterX, whatevs) has to be Community Notes. For years and years, our pals on the Left and the mainstream media could lie their arses off on the platform with no worries or cares about being corrected. Honestly, it is one of the main reasons they were able to control the narrative ... until now.

So of course, they're big fussy about the Community Notes and in fact, many of them claim they're being TARGETED.

No, you're being corrected because you're wrong.

Womp wompity womp womp womp.

Welp, Elon Musk seems very proud of Community Notes, especially after that tool at Deadspin bullied a kid for wearing face paint at a Kansas City Chiefs game.

What sort of low-life, monstrous, evil, divisive, lying jacka*s does something like that?

Oh yeah, that's right.

A senior writer for Deadspin, that's who.

Musk had a couple of others to highlight as well ...

Those who can’t handle reality will leave this platform due to @CommunityNotes.



But the public will increasingly come to realize that 𝕏 is the best source of truth, causing our user numbers to rise as they abandon the less accurate sources of information. https://t.co/oLQjWD2LxF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2023

Reality is tough for people who have built their entire livelihoods around lies and a political narrative that helps them sleep at night. Reality doesn't care about your feelings, just like the facts.

HAAAAAAAA.

Definitely a good one.

Legacy Media is a deceitful set of entities that should be viewed with skepticism pic.twitter.com/r6kJrPyIEN — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) November 28, 2023

That.

How much will this child win in the forthcoming defamation lawsuit against Deadspin? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 28, 2023

We hope they Nicholas Sandmann them out of business.

Thank you for sticking up for a child. I can't believe the media would do this to a kid for clicks. — Reseth (@ResethO) November 28, 2023

Oh yeah.

See Nicholas Sandmann.

They never learn their lesson.

