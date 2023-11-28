YIKES: Deadspin Bully Going After Kid in KC Chiefs Face Paint MIGHT Want to Look at His Own RACIST Posts

As Twitchy readers know, Deadspin 'writer' Carron J. Phillips went after a young kid wearing black and red face paint at a Kansas City Chiefs football game. No really, a grown man thought it was a good idea to bully a kid for having fun supporting what looks like his favorite team.

Advertisement

And of course, he did it for Deadspin ... honestly, we're shocked they're still around. Other Leftist rags like Gawker and Jezebel bit the dust, but this one is still around.

For now.

Maybe his article was just a desperate plea for clicks and taps?

Nah, he was being an a-hole. He even doubled down when people pointed out the kid wasn't wearing Blackface. Well, we thought we'd take a look through Karen's timeline (sorry, Carron) and see what else he has had to 'say' and just wow.

He really doesn't seem to like white people all that much. Take a look for yourselves:

I'm from Saginaw. Spent A LOT of time in Flint. I've never seen this many White people in Flint in my life. It's...concerning. — Carron J. Phillips (@carronJphillips) March 7, 2016

Why is it concerning that white people live in Flint?

Weird.

There is so so so much more.

Translation: “every time we talked about anything of substance or race the white dude ate me alive on my own show.” https://t.co/awID3G9qxN — Carron J. Phillips (@carronJphillips) September 15, 2023

I’m not mad at the White man who consistently picks the best chocolate women on earth because black men aren’t bagging them.



The game is the game. — Carron J. Phillips (@carronJphillips) October 19, 2023

Racist AND sexist.

Because of course.

Keep going.

NFL owners are delaying coaching interviews until after the divisional round of the playoffs.



It wont stop them from hiring sorry white coaches instead of overqualified Black ones.#NFL#BrianFlores



My latest:@Deadspinhttps://t.co/ZRae1vNxvy pic.twitter.com/yzfRmpdneA — Carron J. Phillips (@carronJphillips) October 20, 2023

Usually when people get mad at “the media,” they’re mad at the white media. https://t.co/0NLt1NdSg9 — Carron J. Phillips (@carronJphillips) October 17, 2023

White people act like Will Smith slapped them, as if the warranted “injustice” (sarcasm) that Chris Rock endured is a top priority when it comes to America’s issues. https://t.co/dbaVHkBgoc — Carron J. Phillips (@carronJphillips) September 13, 2023

You could have not done it.

She went full white woman.

Playing victim in a willful decision. https://t.co/U4qMHCnayF — Carron J. Phillips (@carronJphillips) September 15, 2023

Guys, there are so many.

“No matter how hard white people try, some things just can’t be gentrified.” https://t.co/FGf4s6n7AJ — Carron J. Phillips (@carronJphillips) September 18, 2023

We can point to a number of reasons of why the MCU “fell off” after Endgame.



But the real reason is that “fans” got mad that the storytelling and heroes stop being majority white.



MCU focused on diversity and “fans” stopped watching. https://t.co/MGELe8zOnq — Carron J. Phillips (@carronJphillips) November 6, 2023

Advertisement

Sure, that's totally it.

White dude asks a Black man how is there anything a white man can do to prevent another white’s man racism as the leader of a black team. https://t.co/JXrN1ckkL8 — Carron J. Phillips (@carronJphillips) September 15, 2023

Because if Black people started hootin’ and hollerin’ every time a white person said/did something racist, and other white people allowed it, then Black people would literally be hootin’ and hollerin’ 24/7, 365 for an eternity. https://t.co/TuSZXHmSOP — Carron J. Phillips (@carronJphillips) September 9, 2023

K.

I tried to tell y’all…

Buddy wants to be a rich white man.@deadspin https://t.co/Iv1SeDvoSX pic.twitter.com/kn6dR2NTUj — Carron J. Phillips (@carronJphillips) November 10, 2023

Las Vegas #Raiders owner #MarkDavis loves hiring sorry, unqualified white men to run his teams. Black applicants need not apply.



It’s why I wrote about how #AntonioPierce is the #NFL’s latest Black interim coach who won’t get hired full-time.@Deadspinhttps://t.co/ryTqJ5g6Iu pic.twitter.com/9NYS0opHFc — Carron J. Phillips (@carronJphillips) November 2, 2023

Endless hatred.

Fits right in at Deadspin.

======================================================================

Related:

WATCH (Lack of) Education Secretary Cardona TOTALLY Butcher Famous Reagan Quote About Government

Advertisement

David Hogg REALLY Really Really Really Lays it on THICK Pushing His Latest Grift and it Does NOT Go Well

'It's STILL High': KJP Insists Prices Are Going Down and Even Mainstream Media Ain't Buyin' It (Watch)

DBag Journalist 'Wins' Most Hateful, Antisemitic Tweet of the Day With His Take on Released Hostage

'REEE *breathe* EEE!' James Woods' Black Friday Joke BREAKS Lefty Twitter (You'll Laugh Your Arse Off)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.