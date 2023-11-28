Dublin Stabbing Attack Not Considered a Terrorism Incident, Detectives Say
YIKES: Deadspin Bully Going After Kid in KC Chiefs Face Paint MIGHT Want to Look at His Own RACIST Posts

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:45 AM on November 28, 2023
Ryan Long and Danny Polishchuk

As Twitchy readers know, Deadspin 'writer' Carron J. Phillips went after a young kid wearing black and red face paint at a Kansas City Chiefs football game. No really, a grown man thought it was a good idea to bully a kid for having fun supporting what looks like his favorite team.

And of course, he did it for Deadspin ... honestly, we're shocked they're still around. Other Leftist rags like Gawker and Jezebel bit the dust, but this one is still around.

For now.

Maybe his article was just a desperate plea for clicks and taps? 

Nah, he was being an a-hole. He even doubled down when people pointed out the kid wasn't wearing Blackface. Well, we thought we'd take a look through Karen's timeline (sorry, Carron) and see what else he has had to 'say' and just wow.

He really doesn't seem to like white people all that much. Take a look for yourselves:

Why is it concerning that white people live in Flint?

Weird.

There is so so so much more.

Racist AND sexist.

Because of course.

Keep going.

Guys, there are so many.

Sure, that's totally it.

K.

Endless hatred.

Fits right in at Deadspin.

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

