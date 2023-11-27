Guy Surrounded By Ice, Bundled Up In Winter Coat, Hat Says End Fossil...
WATCH (Lack of) Education Secretary Cardona TOTALLY Butcher Famous Reagan Quote About Government

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  5:15 PM on November 27, 2023
Twitchy

When the Biden administration shows you who they really are, BELIEVE THEM. Especially when it's the yahoo Joe has chosen as the Secretary of Education trying to quote Reagan.

Too bad he got it really really really wrong and instead totally showed us who he and honestly the Democrats really are.

They are here 'to help.' 

And by help, we mean control, manipulate, indoctrinate, use, etc. etc.

Watch this:

He thinks it was Reagan ... dude. BRO.

Just stop.

Boom.

They're really not.

And the real quote ...

Learn it. Live it. Know it.

