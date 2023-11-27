WATCH (Lack of) Education Secretary Cardona TOTALLY Butcher Famous Reagan Quote About Government

When the Biden administration shows you who they really are, BELIEVE THEM. Especially when it's the yahoo Joe has chosen as the Secretary of Education trying to quote Reagan.

Advertisement

Too bad he got it really really really wrong and instead totally showed us who he and honestly the Democrats really are.

They are here 'to help.'

And by help, we mean control, manipulate, indoctrinate, use, etc. etc.

Watch this:

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona:



"I think it was President Reagan who said, 'We're from the government. We're here to help!'"



Here's the actual quote:



"The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I'm from the Government, and I'm here to help." pic.twitter.com/Hgxpt2Xdoh — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 27, 2023

He thinks it was Reagan ... dude. BRO.

Just stop.

This is the head of 'Education'? pic.twitter.com/k758j53ewe — jhawk4life 🇺🇸 🐊🇮🇱 (@jhawk4life) November 27, 2023

Boom.

OMG, he actually used that line unironically? — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) November 27, 2023

The Lack of Education Secretary — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) November 27, 2023

They're not sending their best. — Konstantin Kisin (@KonstantinKisin) November 27, 2023

They're really not.

And the real quote ...

The Secretary of Education needs to brush up on his history:



“The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: ‘I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.'” - President Ronald Reagan https://t.co/Yx5Sz5n3Ab pic.twitter.com/1QTC68RALI — Nicki Neily (@nickineily) November 27, 2023

Learn it. Live it. Know it.

======================================================================

Related:

David Hogg REALLY Really Really Really Lays it on THICK Pushing His Latest Grift and it Does NOT Go Well

FAT CHANCE! NYC Has Officially Jumped the Woke Shark With Their NEWEST Anti-Discrimination Law

'It's STILL High': KJP Insists Prices Are Going Down and Even Mainstream Media Ain't Buyin' It (Watch)

DBag Journalist 'Wins' Most Hateful, Antisemitic Tweet of the Day With His Take on Released Hostage

'REEE *breathe* EEE!' James Woods' Black Friday Joke BREAKS Lefty Twitter (You'll Laugh Your Arse Off)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.