David Hogg REALLY Really Really Really Lays it on THICK Pushing His Latest Grift and it Does NOT Go Well

Forget pillows, David Hogg has moved on to ... something. Some sort of political activist group that is doing ... something. Honestly, we have no idea what the heck he's trying to do at this point but he needs people to give him $10 a month to get it done.

No, really.

Take a look:

Right now, the United States is facing a significant number of challenges to our democracy, environment and safety. These challenges, unparalleled in scope, are daunting and will require sacrifices to overcome. Historically, young people bear the brunt of such challenges, but I… — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) November 27, 2023

So we snagged the more hilarious parts for you:

We have grown up in a country where the Republic we learned about in our classrooms has been taken hostage by a tyrannical minority. This minority of politicians and lobbyists have pledged allegiance to the powerful, not the people, to placate special interests that are destroying our planet, endangering our schools, and seeking to tighten their stranglehold on our suffocating democracy—all in the name of profit.

As he asks people to fund him.

Funny, right?

That’s why I co-founded, Leaders We Deserve. We are striving to elect young leaders who believe our country's best days are ahead, who envision a government that truly serves its people, understanding that poor governance is a result of poor leadership. For too long, many politicians have been propped up by special interests who claim government doesn't work, only to be elected and ensure its failure. Therefore, we refuse to accept corporate money, relying instead on the vast majority of our funds from small donors. We help recruit, staff, substantially fund, and provide volunteers for the campaigns of young Democrats under 30 running for state legislatures and Congress. If you are able, please consider donating $10 a month ...

So basically, he wants to get really stupid people elected.

Yeah, pass.

Blah blah blah — StevePage (@StevePage5) November 27, 2023

Woke Marxism is the biggest problem for young people. The national debt will destroy this country and the endless wars it funds. Grow a pair of balls, stop supporting removing natural rights and start doing curls or something with those tooth pick arms. Geez! — Farmer Dave (@Farmer_DN) November 27, 2023

You finally called our system of government a republic. Amazing, you can learn. Now we need to teach you that basic human rights aren’t negotiable and sacrificing rights for security will leave us with neither. — Military Arms (@MAC_Arms) November 27, 2023

Not happening.

These same geniuses spent the last two weeks celebrating Osama bin Laden, FFS.

'REEE *breathe* EEE!' James Woods' Black Friday Joke BREAKS Lefty Twitter (You'll Laugh Your Arse Off)

