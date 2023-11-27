No Wonder Antisemitism is Growing on College Campuses - Professors Explain Why Hamas...
Twitter Discusses Study Showing Trans People Are 109% More Likely To Have 'Long...
Biden Makes Bizarre Claim About Why Hamas Attacked Israel on October 7
'Wasn't He Robbing the Store with a GUN?' Family of Slain Armed Robber...
The Jokes Write Themselves: Jill Biden Decorates White House for Christmas With the...
The Hill's Spin on US Oil and Gas Production Contains ALL the Eco...
It Really is a Religion. George Takei Sheds Light on Liberal Devotion to...
Disney SEC Filing: We Went Woke, And That's Why We're at Risk of...
WH 'Journalist' April Ryan Lobbies Karine Jean-Pierre For a Biden Meeting With Stevie...
FAT CHANCE! NYC Has Officially Jumped the Woke Shark With Their NEWEST Anti-Discrimination...
MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' Crew Fawning Over Biden's Competence is Enough to Make NK...
Conor McGregor’s Reaction to a Stabbing in Dublin Sparks a Firestorm
'It's STILL High': KJP Insists Prices Are Going Down and Even Mainstream Media...
Break Out the Puppets and Crayons! Conservatives SCHOOL Ga. State Law Prof Insisting...

David Hogg REALLY Really Really Really Lays it on THICK Pushing His Latest Grift and it Does NOT Go Well

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:35 PM on November 27, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

Forget pillows, David Hogg has moved on to ... something. Some sort of political activist group that is doing ... something. Honestly, we have no idea what the heck he's trying to do at this point but he needs people to give him $10 a month to get it done.

Advertisement

No, really.

Take a look:

This.

Is. 

Long.

Crazy long.

So we snagged the more hilarious parts for you:

We have grown up in a country where the Republic we learned about in our classrooms has been taken hostage by a tyrannical minority. This minority of politicians and lobbyists have pledged allegiance to the powerful, not the people, to placate special interests that are destroying our planet, endangering our schools, and seeking to tighten their stranglehold on our suffocating democracy—all in the name of profit.

As he asks people to fund him.

Funny, right?

That’s why I co-founded, Leaders We Deserve. We are striving to elect young leaders who believe our country's best days are ahead, who envision a government that truly serves its people, understanding that poor governance is a result of poor leadership. For too long, many politicians have been propped up by special interests who claim government doesn't work, only to be elected and ensure its failure. Therefore, we refuse to accept corporate money, relying instead on the vast majority of our funds from small donors. We help recruit, staff, substantially fund, and provide volunteers for the campaigns of young Democrats under 30 running for state legislatures and Congress. If you are able, please consider donating $10 a month ...

Recommended

'Wasn't He Robbing the Store with a GUN?' Family of Slain Armed Robber Outraged Employee Had a Gun
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement

So basically, he wants to get really stupid people elected.

Yeah, pass.

Not happening.

These same geniuses spent the last two weeks celebrating Osama bin Laden, FFS.

======================================================================

Related:

FAT CHANCE! NYC Has Officially Jumped the Woke Shark With Their NEWEST Anti-Discrimination Law

'It's STILL High': KJP Insists Prices Are Going Down and Even Mainstream Media Ain't Buyin' It (Watch)

DBag Journalist 'Wins' Most Hateful, Antisemitic Tweet of the Day With His Take on Released Hostage

Jamaal Bowman Pushing for a 'Revolution' in our Racist Justice System Goes ALARMINGLY Wrong (Watch)

Advertisement

'REEE *breathe* EEE!' James Woods' Black Friday Joke BREAKS Lefty Twitter (You'll Laugh Your Arse Off)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: DAVID HOGG

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Wasn't He Robbing the Store with a GUN?' Family of Slain Armed Robber Outraged Employee Had a Gun
Chad Felix Greene
The Jokes Write Themselves: Jill Biden Decorates White House for Christmas With the WORST Theme
Grateful Calvin
Twitter Discusses Study Showing Trans People Are 109% More Likely To Have 'Long Covid'
Coucy
Disney SEC Filing: We Went Woke, And That's Why We're at Risk of Going Broke
Coucy
It Really is a Religion. George Takei Sheds Light on Liberal Devotion to the Cause and His Fans Swoon
Chad Felix Greene
'REEE *breathe* EEE!' James Woods' Black Friday Joke BREAKS Lefty Twitter (You'll Laugh Your Arse Off)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Wasn't He Robbing the Store with a GUN?' Family of Slain Armed Robber Outraged Employee Had a Gun Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement